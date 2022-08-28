ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider struggled to understand why his Braves teammates started talking to him about John Smoltz when he completed the eighth inning against Colorado. The rookie had no idea he broke an Atlanta record held by the Hall of Famer. Strider struck out 16 batters — the most by any Braves pitcher since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966 — while allowing two hits in eight innings to lead the Braves to a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night. Strider fanned his last two batters with two runners on base in the eighth — with his fastball still hitting 98 mph — to complete his masterful 106-pitch outing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO