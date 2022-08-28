Something fun (and educational) is always happening at the Billings Public Library. Here is a quick rundown of events happening in September for the whole family to enjoy!. For those who love playing Dungeons and Dragons, the library has you covered. D&D for grownups ages 18 and up is on September 3 and 17 from 1 pm – 4 pm in the Yellowstone Board Room. There is also Teens D&D every Saturday for the month from 12 pm – 2 pm in the Tech Lab.

