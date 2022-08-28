Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings
The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
yourbigsky.com
Fall Gardening 101 for anyone with a green thumb
Autumn can be a busy time for gardeners and the last chance at harvest before winter. The best time to plant a fall garden is typically September and October. With unpredictable weather in Montana, it is wise to plant in September to avoid the chance of inclement weather. The Roots...
yourbigsky.com
2022 Labor Day weekend fun in Billings
Labor Day weekend is only days away, and plenty of fun events are happening over the weekend! Here are a few ideas if you are looking for something fun to do over the three-day weekend. The Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its third downtown summer sounds concert, with country artist...
Party Like It’s 1980, Billings: This Old Nightclub Was Fun
A long time ago in a building located right behind West Park Plaza there was a fun place to gather called T-Birds Nightclub. And I worked there briefly. Quite a few bars in town featured live music back then. But T-Birds was more of a show than just a bar.
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
Fun Sept. events at the Billings Public Library
Something fun (and educational) is always happening at the Billings Public Library. Here is a quick rundown of events happening in September for the whole family to enjoy!. For those who love playing Dungeons and Dragons, the library has you covered. D&D for grownups ages 18 and up is on September 3 and 17 from 1 pm – 4 pm in the Yellowstone Board Room. There is also Teens D&D every Saturday for the month from 12 pm – 2 pm in the Tech Lab.
yourbigsky.com
Outdoor safety tips to keep in mind this labor day
Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to spend time outdoors before the weather cools down. The National Weather Service in Billings forecasts a hot and dry weekend and could reach up to 100 degrees on Saturday. With this in mind, it is important to keep safety in mind when outside this weekend.
Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana
Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
yourbigsky.com
Jim and Chris Scott 2022 Legacy Award Recipient
The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced the two recipients of the 2022 Legacy Award to the husband and wife team: Jim and Chris Scott. The press release says the couple is well known in the Billings community and Montana for their success in banking, philanthropic work, and involvement with non-profits. The Scotts have called Billings their home for the past 45 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Food Truck Battle big winner for Vets
It was the perfect combination of giving back to the community and eating some of the most delicious foods at this year’s Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone put on by the Breakfast Exchange Club of Billings. The Food Truck Battle brought in thousands of dollars specifically for Veteran’s...
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Enhancing Community Health & Wellness Conference
Jerry Girard and Darla Tyler-McSherry talk about the Enhancing Community Health & Wellness Conference at MSU Billings. The event focuses on engaging the MSUB campus community and helps alleviate the conversation about mental health, helping to break the barrier and reduce the stigma around mental health. Local and national panel speakers will lead the conversation over the three day conference. And the best part is – it’s free!
yourbigsky.com
Wildfire smoke in Billings Thursday; Hazy skies expected
Updated Thursday, September 1 at 1:20pm: The Billings air quality has dropped from good to moderate Thursday afternoon because of wildfire smoke. Montana’s DEQ is listing Billings air in the yellow color which means people who are unusually sensitive should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. And even people without...
Owners of new Brazilian Steakhouse hoping to find success in Billings
Another challenge hovering over restaurant owners? A labor shortage that has forced many other Billings establishments to close for good.
yourbigsky.com
High heat weather for Labor Day Weekend
Heat related illness is possible this Labor Day weekend so drink lots of water and wear loose clothing. We’ve been reporting high heat temperatures for this Labor Day weekend, especially Saturday, but we’ll see a very hot and dry Thursday also. The NWS Billings has now issued high heat warning for extended time and those temps could reach 15 to 20 DEGREES ABOVE AVERAGE.
yourbigsky.com
Areas of Montana saw up to 3 in. of rain over past week
The National Weather Service in Billings said via Twitter Sunday that several areas of Montana over the last week received precipitation from various thunderstorms. The moisture level varied between certain areas of the state; some areas saw up to three inches of rain. According to the map on the NWS...
Parents in Billings Heights call for action to slow vehicles
In 2022, at least two children have been struck by speeding vehicles on this road while walking to school or their bus stop.
NBCMontana
Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
Truck thief drags Park City woman behind vehicle
Park City isn't the first Montana town that comes to mind for crime, but it was at the forefront of Onie Knecht's brain on Aug. 29.
Stolen Billings firefighter gear recovered
City spokesperson Victoria Hill said the bag and its contents were recovered in a random backyard near where it was stolen in the Gorham Park neighborhood.
yourbigsky.com
New retail stores going up on Billings’ West End
Impressive new retail stores are the future of Billings’ West End where the former Big Bear was located. You’ll be able to shop at the new Home Goods Store; it’s a brand-new look for the shopping area. The buildings are a combination of brick and façade with a very modern appeal. Langlas Construction is the builder of the new shopping complex. There will also be a new Petco and Vetco next to the new Home Goods store.
yourbigsky.com
Yellowstone County Cold Case: Marsha Helgesen
The cold case of 21-year-old Marsha Helgesen is close to its 44th anniversary. The case (78-72460) opened on September 9, 1978, when Helegesen’s partially nude body was found on Alkali Creek Road in Billings Heights. A homeowner from 2139 Alkali Creek Road discovered Helgesen’s body in the morning hours of September 9.
Comments / 0