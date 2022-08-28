ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Fall Gardening 101 for anyone with a green thumb

Autumn can be a busy time for gardeners and the last chance at harvest before winter. The best time to plant a fall garden is typically September and October. With unpredictable weather in Montana, it is wise to plant in September to avoid the chance of inclement weather. The Roots...
MONTANA STATE
97.1 KISS FM

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

Let’s Rumble! Burn the Point Parade Friday night in Billings

The idea of cars lighting up the pavement in downtown Billings started in the 50’s, but “Burn the Point” Classic Car weekend is as hot as ever!. This year’s 2022 Labor Day weekend kickoff starts with a parade in downtown Billings Friday night when the first of over 500 cars will cross North 27th Street to RUMBLE down 3rd Ave. North! So exciting!
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
yourbigsky.com

Hello, Montana – RLACF, giving back

The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation works alongside donors who want to give back to their community. Interested donors can help do amazing things for the Red Lodge Community, helping to preserve the lovely town for future generations. With more people moving to Red Lodge and areas around Montana, this provides fresh new ideas for assets in the community.
RED LODGE, MT
yourbigsky.com

2022 Labor Day weekend fun in Billings

Labor Day weekend is only days away, and plenty of fun events are happening over the weekend! Here are a few ideas if you are looking for something fun to do over the three-day weekend. The Downtown Billings Alliance is hosting its third downtown summer sounds concert, with country artist...
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

‘If you didn’t laugh back then, you’d cry’

Paul Thomae remembers the exact day he took a bold leap and opened his own business, Thomae Lumber, on East Main Street. It was Aug. 13, 1982, and the economy was in a slump. It was just Paul and his wife, Sandy, and a woman he met when he worked at a lumber business in Bend, Ore., who helped him deliver materials. Those were challenging times for the Thomaes, and they put every dime they made back into the business. Sandy didn’t get a paycheck for three long years.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Jim and Chris Scott 2022 Legacy Award Recipient

The Billings Chamber of Commerce announced the two recipients of the 2022 Legacy Award to the husband and wife team: Jim and Chris Scott. The press release says the couple is well known in the Billings community and Montana for their success in banking, philanthropic work, and involvement with non-profits. The Scotts have called Billings their home for the past 45 years.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Fun Sept. events at the Billings Public Library

Something fun (and educational) is always happening at the Billings Public Library. Here is a quick rundown of events happening in September for the whole family to enjoy!. For those who love playing Dungeons and Dragons, the library has you covered. D&D for grownups ages 18 and up is on September 3 and 17 from 1 pm – 4 pm in the Yellowstone Board Room. There is also Teens D&D every Saturday for the month from 12 pm – 2 pm in the Tech Lab.
BILLINGS, MT
XL Country 100.7

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Free giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings!

Nothing Bundt Cakes in Billings, Montana, is giving away free cakes to the first 25- people that come to the bakery on Thursday, September 2. The giveaway is part of a celebration for the company’s 25th anniversary of being in business. The franchise bakery started its business in Billings...
930 AM KMPT

Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs

We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Outdoor safety tips to keep in mind this labor day

Labor Day weekend is the perfect time to spend time outdoors before the weather cools down. The National Weather Service in Billings forecasts a hot and dry weekend and could reach up to 100 degrees on Saturday. With this in mind, it is important to keep safety in mind when outside this weekend.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana Talks

The Coolest Cars in the Region Head to Billings Auction Block

Burn the Point is a Labor Day Weekend tradition in Billings, with the parade and a street dance typically drawing hundreds of fans. Lovers of classic cars can also check out the annual vehicle auction too, with over 100 cars and trucks expected to hit the auction block. Plus, some really cool neon automotive signage (below) is up for bid.
BILLINGS, MT

