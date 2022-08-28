Paul Thomae remembers the exact day he took a bold leap and opened his own business, Thomae Lumber, on East Main Street. It was Aug. 13, 1982, and the economy was in a slump. It was just Paul and his wife, Sandy, and a woman he met when he worked at a lumber business in Bend, Ore., who helped him deliver materials. Those were challenging times for the Thomaes, and they put every dime they made back into the business. Sandy didn’t get a paycheck for three long years.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 23 HOURS AGO