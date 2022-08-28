Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
fox13news.com
Seeds of Faith Community Garden helps provide fresh produce for families in need
BRANDON, Fla. - The prices for food have gone up dramatically, causing many families across the Bay Area to struggle. A community garden in Brandon is aimed at providing fresh produce for families in need. Seeds of Faith Community Garden started at Bay Life Church in 2011. The former missions'...
Pinellas County reopens section 8 housing choice voucher waitlist
For the first time in two years, Pinellas County leaders reopened their waitlist for section 8 vouchers this week.
fox13news.com
Valrico family fighting for dream home — allegedly owned by a 'Mr. Lucky' — after falling for rental scam
VALRICO, Fla. - Noemy Gonzalez and her husband thought they found the perfect house in Valrico to rent for their family of six while scrolling through Facebook marketplace. It was a three bedroom, two bath with a one-year lease of $1,350 a month including all utilities, cable, WiFi, and water.
The Weekly Challenger
Jabaar Edmond uses activism, entrepreneurship, and art to help accelerate change in St. Pete, Part 2
ST. PETERSBURG — Native son Jabaar Edmond comes from the neighborhoods he now works to uplift and create opportunities within. He is acutely aware of the pitfalls surrounding communities where systemic racism, hopelessness, and negative mindsets can create a devouring hole. His activism takes a variety of forms, including...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Clearwater church unveils new solar rooftop that will power entire facility
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clearwater is adding another source to its power of prayer. Members of the church joined community members at a ribbon cutting to unveil the church's new solar rooftop. "It powers the entire facility. Their bill should really only be the minimum customer...
Beach Beacon
Rift between restaurant owners, employees rattles Dunedin’s hospitality community
DUNEDIN — A new method of paying restaurant workers has rattled the tight-knight hospitality community in downtown Dunedin, as a handful of former Black Pearl employees staged a protest in front of the upscale eatery to bring awareness to the issue. In addition to the Aug. 26 protest, owners...
Gulfport Florida: Tampa Bay’s Own Hidden Treasure
Small, quirky and fun, Gulfport is a hidden gem in Pinellas County. Gulfport is the perfect, quaint, spot for your next day trip with someone special. Explore nature preserves, hit the beach, enjoy some live music, grab a cocktail and dine at some of Pinellas County’s most delicious restaurants – all without leaving the tiny town of Gulfport.
30 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Including Fana Hues, who's opening for Giveon at Jannus Live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
St. Pete woman opens recovery home to help women overcome drug and alcohol addiction
TAMPA, Fla. — International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest annual campaign to end overdoses, remember without stigma those who have died and acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind, according to the official campaign website. Since 2001, the day has been recognized by...
fox13news.com
Treasure Island Fire Rescue adopts beagle puppy rescued from Virginia breeding facility
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - There's a new "Captain" joining Treasure Island Fire Rescue. The agency welcomed the newest member of their department: an 8-month-old beagle that was one of the 4,000 dogs rescued from a Virginia research and breeding facility. The pup, appropriately named "Captain," is now an official member...
First ever St. Petersburg anime convention to take place in September
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg’s first ever anime convention will take place in September. “Anime St. Pete” will be held at the Coliseum, located at 535 4th Ave N, on Sept. 17-18. According to the convention’s website, there will be six popular anime voice actors, in addition to a “roster” of Florida’s top cosplayers. […]
City of St. Pete's spokesperson resigns, citing 'hostile work environment'
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The city of St. Petersburg's communication director has resigned from her position in a letter addressed to Mayor Ken Welch on Thursday, citing a "hostile work environment" and the "overall culture of bullying." Janelle Irwin Taylor's resignation was effective at the close of business on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
‘It was heaven’: 92-year-old skydives, raises money for cancer research on anniversary of daughter’s death
LAKE WALES, Fla. - A Polk County woman is taking a cancer fundraiser to new heights. If Rose Mary Bond comes up with an idea, it seems like nothing is going to stop her. At 92 years old, Bond is still as feisty as ever and on Wednesday, she proved it once again.
fox13news.com
Afterschool program teaches free visual and performing arts classes across Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Youth across the Tampa Bay area can learn to dance, play the guitar or paint a masterpiece, and it’s all free. It’s part of the Prodigy Cultural Arts Program, organized by the University Area CDC, and has been around for 22 years. They offer dozens...
Big Ray's Fish Camp in South Tampa will be featured on Food Network next month
Look for em on John Catucci's Big Food Bucket List.
Pinellas Commissioners consider beach smoking ban
Pinellas County Commissioners will soon weigh in on a new change: banning smoking on the sandy shorelines of three county owned beach parks.
fox13news.com
Hernando County chef, online show host, meets Food Network star who inspired him
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A Brooksville realtor is making his mark in the culinary world. He just appeared on a national cooking show and his road to culinary success is what's right with Tampa Bay. You could say Ross Hardy is Hernando County's resident Guy Fieri. "My release for the...
fox13news.com
Winter Haven police warn of chocolate bars laced with hallucinogenic mushrooms
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police are warning parents of hallucinogenic mushrooms that come in the form of a chocolate bar. "[They are] trying to make it look like it is something that is not dangerous at all," said Winter Haven Police Department chief David Brannan. "Drug dealers, that's what they're looking to do is get people hooked on their products so they can keep selling."
fox13news.com
Community rallies around family of couple killed in food truck crash on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. - Family members of a mother and father killed when their food truck blew a tire and crashed on I-75 are receiving support from the Sarasota and Manatee County communities. Life will never be the same for 4-year-old Isaac Mendoza and his sister, 5-year-old Carla, who lost both...
phsnews.com
The halls of Plant have gone TikTok viral – and not for a good reason.
As Plant experiences its largest student population to date, the hallways are more crowded than ever. There are 2,495 students enrolled at Plant this school year, 351 more than the 2020-2021 school year. Plant’s record number of students has been the subject of recent Tik Tok fame. Sophomore Reagan...
Comments / 4