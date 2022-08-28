WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Winter Haven police are warning parents of hallucinogenic mushrooms that come in the form of a chocolate bar. "[They are] trying to make it look like it is something that is not dangerous at all," said Winter Haven Police Department chief David Brannan. "Drug dealers, that's what they're looking to do is get people hooked on their products so they can keep selling."

