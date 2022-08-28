ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Giants bringing in stud return man for visit, ex-Lions camp star

The New York Giants are doing everything they can to bolster the roster given their severe lack of depth at multiple positions. After claiming four players off the waiver wire on Wednesday, heavily addressing the secondary, they are still looking for more talent. One position Big Blue could use a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Insider links Jets' Denzel Mims to Cowboys following trade request

The agent for New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims confirmed ahead of this past weekend that the 24-year-old was requesting a trade coming off a season that he finished with a paltry eight catches for 133 yards and zero touchdowns across 11 games. Jets head coach Robert Saleh later...
NFL
Yardbarker

Bengals Insider Has A Warning About O.J. Howard

Last season, tight end C.J. Uzomah established career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for the Cincinnati Bengals. Everyone thought that they would have their guy at the position moving forward. However, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. It could be said that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Panthers Sign Free Agent Quarterback

With Sam Darnold expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an ankle injury, the Panthers need another body in the quarterback room. The team is expected to sign free agent quarterback Jacob Eason, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Eason, 24, was a 4th-round pick of the Indianapolis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Top 13 NFL free agents remaining prior to Week 1

With eight days remaining before the start of the 2022 season, teams are putting the final touches on their rosters. Many franchises are looking to add a few key players to their teams that could serve as major role players for their squads. Some players may finally get the chance to prove themselves throughout the preseason, while other teams will look for free agents to add before NFL Week 1.
NFL
Yardbarker

The Saints Make A Shocking Trade With The Eagles

NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, “Shocker: The #Saints are trading DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the #Eagles, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. After extension talks broke down, the focus shifted from keeping Gardner-Johnson to trading him. Philly lands a starter.”. Without the trade, Gardner-Johnson would have been playing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

The Bills Cut A Handful Of Notable Veterans

The Buffalo Bills have gone through the difficult task of reducing their active roster for the 2022 NFL season from 80 to 53. It is one of the toughest days for NFL coaches and front office personnel, especially if many players deserve to be in. Buffalo won’t have problems with...
NFL
Yardbarker

The Titans Might Have A QB Controversy On Their Hands

The Tennessee Titans went out on a limb and selected Malik Willis in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This was a surprise pick, mostly because Willis was not expected to fall that far. Despite having Ryan Tannehill the Titans gave Willis a chance. Now, they might have...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Josh Gordon Comments On His Release

It must have been tough for the Kansas City Chiefs to cut wide receiver Josh Gordon. After all, he became one of the finest people who donned that uniform in recent years. However, football reality dictates that players must deliver on the field, no matter how much they are loved by fans.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bills GM Brandon Beane taking roster advice from Von Miller?

The Buffalo Bills are hoping Von Miller can terrorize opposing quarterbacks for them this season. In the meantime, the veteran pass-rusher may be operating as an honorary member of the team’s front office. Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated to reporters on Thursday that he has taken Miller’s advice...
NFL
Yardbarker

How the Steelers can upgrade offensive line through the trade market

The Steelers desperately need offensive line help. It is cutdown day in the NFL, and by 4 p.m. ET, rosters will be down to 53, but many will be far from finalized. The Steelers could try to turn trash into treasure and sign help off the scrap heap, or general manager Omar Khan could turn to the trade market. If Khan opts for the latter, there are candidates he could try to pry away.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Broncos QB Russell Wilson signs massive contract extension

Russell Wilson has a new five-year, $245-million extension that includes $165 million guaranteed. This is the No. 3 contract in NFL history for guaranteed money behind Deshaun Watson ($230 million) and Kyler Murray ($189.5 million). Wilson is 33 and this extension takes him through his late thirties. According to NFL...
DENVER, CO

