40th Leadership Marion, West Virginia, class kicks off seminars with historic tour of county
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Leadership Marion’s 40th class began its nearly year-long journey of learning all about Marion County on Thursday, when the group took a tour of the county to see how exactly it came to be what it is today. Each year, roughly 25 professionals...
Nicholas Ryan Robey
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Harrison County magistrate on Thursday found probable cause …
W.Va. DEP accepting submissions for 'Roadsides in Bloom' calendar contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now taking submissions for the 20th annual 2023 Adopt-A-Highway “Roadsides in Bloom” calendar contest. The deadline for entries is Thursday, Sept. 15.
Clarksburg City Council approves pigeon ground feeding ordinance, earmarks AARP money for vac truck
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting ground feeding of pigeons and reappointed the city’s Board of Park Commissioners president in a pair of narrow votes during Thursday’s regular meeting. Council also unanimously approved the purchase of a new vac truck, a piece of equipment commonly used for sewer system maintenance.
Ronald “Ron” Waine Hill, Jr.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald “Ron” Waine Hill, Jr., 68, of Bridgeport, passed away o…
West Virginia revenue collections for August come in $141M above estimates
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday the state's revenue collections for August totaled $507 million — $141.8 million above the state's estimates and 32.2% ahead of prior year receipts. Justice pointed out a record severance tax collection, with $129.2 million collected last month. That...
Fire/EMS Reports
5:13 p.m., Preston County, 33343 Veterans Memorial Hwy., vehicle accident. Southern Garrett Rescue Squad.
Mississippi capital's water disaster developed over decades
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson's water system is in crisis. The big “Gotta Go” trailer is just one example of the city's desperation. Many homes, businesses and government offices...
Garrett County's sesquicentennial celebration planned for Sept. 17
MCHENRY — Led by Garrett County government and the Sesquicentennial Committee, a celebration for the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of Garrett County is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Garrett County Fairgrounds in McHenry. The celebratory event is free and...
August revenue
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday the state's revenue collec…
Local business, religious and philanthropic leader Ronald “Ron” Waine Hill, Jr. dies at 68
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald “Ron” Waine Hill Jr., 68, of Bridgeport, passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 28, 1954, in Greensburg, PA, son of the late Ronald Waine Hill, Sr. and Rebecca Rae Sickenburger Hill. Ron graduated...
P. David Adelson, MD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — P. David Adelson, M.D., F.A.C.S, F.A.A.P., an internationally recognized…
First United Bank & Trust to host 'Hot Dogs for Hospice'
OAKLAND — After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, First United Bank & Trust will host its 22nd annual Hot Dogs for Hospice on Friday, Sept. 9 at two Oakland locations: First United Oakland Community Office at 19 S. Second Street and the Express & Operations Center at 12892 Garrett Highway, Oakland.
School Resource Officers at the ready for a new year
OAKLAND — When students enter the buildings of the Garrett County Public Schools next Tuesday, achool resource officers will also be at their assignments, prepared to handle whatever situation arises. The group is headed by Clark Warnick, who is the manager of Safety & Security. He explained that he...
Around the Community
MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The regular September meeting of the Mountain Lake Park Town Council will be held at 6 p.m. today in the Town Hall. Brush and stick pickup for 2022 will end in September. The last pickup will be Thursday, Sept. 29. Brush pickups will resume next spring as weather permits. Brush and sticks should be placed by the road. This pickup is limited to small quantities of limbs and sticks. The maximum length of pieces is 6 feet, the maximum diameter is 4 inches, and the maximum volume is limited to 4x4x12 feet.
Industrial Fiber Hemp Field Day set
OAKLAND — University of Maryland Extension and Mountain Maryland Hemp Alliance (MMHA) are hosting a field day for growing industrial fiber hemp on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 1-4:30 p.m. in the Accident and Oakland areas. Darryl Glotfelty (MMHA Chair), Katharine Dubansky (MMHA Vice Chair), and Haeli Gustafson (MMHA Secretary)...
Bridgeport-Morgantown headlines Week 2 of high school football in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marquee matchups in Class AAA and Class A lead a slate of 11 Friday night matchups for north central West Virginia high school football teams. After an easy win over Buckhannon-Upshur in Week 1, Bridgeport travels north to take on a Morgantown team that dominated South Charleston in its season opener. Both teams look like strong contenders out of the gate in Class AAA, and Friday's matchup at Pony Lewis Field could go a long way toward determining playoff seeding.
Health Department announces last low cost rabies clinics for 2022
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department has announced the final series of low-cost rabies clinics for 2022. The vaccination of dogs, cats and ferrets will begin Monday, Sept. 12, and conclude Saturday, Sept. 17. Area residents are encouraged to check the following schedule for exact times and locations of the clinics in their area.
'The Woods in Your Backyard' online course available
OAKLAND — Registration is still open for the fall 2022 session of “The Woods in Your Backyard” online course through the University of Maryland Extension. The self-directed, non-credit course runs 10 weeks from Sept. 6 to Nov. 15. The online format allows access to content when convenient, without worrying about attending evening classes or weekend workshops.
Marucci is third generation Lions Club president
OAKLAND — A third generation of the Marucci family is currently serving as president of the Oakland Mountain Lake Park Lions Club. Regis Marucci is following in the footsteps of his grandfather “Blue” Marucci and his father Mark “Bubba” Marucci.
