MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK — The regular September meeting of the Mountain Lake Park Town Council will be held at 6 p.m. today in the Town Hall. Brush and stick pickup for 2022 will end in September. The last pickup will be Thursday, Sept. 29. Brush pickups will resume next spring as weather permits. Brush and sticks should be placed by the road. This pickup is limited to small quantities of limbs and sticks. The maximum length of pieces is 6 feet, the maximum diameter is 4 inches, and the maximum volume is limited to 4x4x12 feet.

