Provo, UT

Dewey Davis
4d ago

This isn’t new and whites don’t have the ability to change 500+ years and people are still looking for these people to change. Things act according to their nature.

Mista Mr
4d ago

Seems as though when Black people use the “I don’t feel safe” pitch, they’re told to suck it up, it’s life etc etc…. But when little Suzy, Becky or Connor says that, here comes the emotional heros to their side in flash!!! I bet you the ones that hurled these slurs at these young women, will use the, “I’m not racist, I sat three tables away from some Black students at lunch yesterday!!!”

El
3d ago

BYU should have removed guest ASAP and not waited until later. By waiting, BYU supported racist behavior/verbal abuse. Think about it, BYU. YOU ARE GUILTY TOO.

deseret.com

Opinion: The view from the stands at the BYU-Duke volleyball game

It has been a difficult few days trying to thoughtfully and fairly sort out facts, feelings and ethical decision making about what happened at the BYU-Duke volleyball game on Aug. 26. I was there and so were my students. What is clear. I believe the account of Rachel Richardson about...
Washington Examiner

Media go all-in on apparent volleyball racism hoax at BYU

We were past due for another racial hoax. Sports media and Brigham Young University have apparently just helped Duke volleyball provide us with one. The controversy started when the godmother of Duke’s only black starter, Rachel Richardson, claimed that a BYU fan called her the N-word every time she served. This controversy predictably blew up, and one fan was banned indefinitely from BYU games.
Former USF Women's Basketball Player Found Dead

Neena Pacholke, a former basketball player for the University of South Florida (USF) who was also a television news anchor for WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, died Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn told the Tampa Bay Times. She was 27 years old. Kaitlynn told the Times that her sister died by suicide.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former Texas Wesleyan football player Charles Trammell was tragically killed trying to help students change a tire

Charles Trammell is a hero! He died on Saturday trying to help a group of students change their tire. The former Texas Weselyan football standout was trying to change a tire of a stranded car on an interstate bridge when he was struck by another vehicle on Highway 287 which launched him off the bridge falling 60 feet to his death.
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
deseret.com

Yardbarker

Oregon State leans on home cooking with Boise State in town

Oregon State looks to build on the homefield advantage that worked wonders last season when Boise State visits on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams at Corvallis, Ore. The Beavers were 6-0 on their home turf in 2021 while going 7-5 overall and playing in their first...
