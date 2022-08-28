Read full article on original website
Dewey Davis
4d ago
This isn’t new and whites don’t have the ability to change 500+ years and people are still looking for these people to change. Things act according to their nature.
20
Mista Mr
4d ago
Seems as though when Black people use the “I don’t feel safe” pitch, they’re told to suck it up, it’s life etc etc…. But when little Suzy, Becky or Connor says that, here comes the emotional heros to their side in flash!!! I bet you the ones that hurled these slurs at these young women, will use the, “I’m not racist, I sat three tables away from some Black students at lunch yesterday!!!”
35
El
3d ago
BYU should have removed guest ASAP and not waited until later. By waiting, BYU supported racist behavior/verbal abuse. Think about it, BYU. YOU ARE GUILTY TOO.
25
