ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

The Athlete’s Foot Launches a Council With Industry Veterans and Activists Focused on Community Empowerment

By Peter Verry
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sZUOs_0hYhNynk00

The Athlete’s Foot is increasing its focus on community empowerment with the creation of a new council.

The Impact Council, according to The Athlete’s Foot , was created with uplifting neighborhoods in mind via initiatives, enrichment and outreach programs. Breaking down its efforts further, the retailer said it will cultivate and sponsor programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing and food drives “that directly impact underserved communities.”

The Impact Council, according to The Athlete’s Foot , will operate under five pillars: community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need and creating opportunities for the homeless.

“The Impact Council is focused on creating significant change in those communities who need support and resources. We have assembled a dream team of inspiring and powerful individuals who are dedicated to making sure that those underserved communities will be heard and seen,” The Athlete’s Foot president and GM of Americas Matthew Lafone said in a statement.

The Athlete’s Foot also revealed its board members, which includes Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League founder and CEO Jahi Rawlings (who will represent Bruh Mentor Organization), Golden Charter Academy founder and CEO Robert Golden (who will represent Golden Charter Academy), Talented Ten founder and activist Danielle Geathers, and representing the Black Talent in Fashion & Design Fund is Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, director, design education and growth S.E.E.D. for Adidas.

The Athlete’s Foot said via statement that it will also support the philanthropic efforts for the Impact Council by donating funds to each organization.

“It’s an honor to be included on the Impact Council with my fellow change-makers. The Athlete’s Foot is dedicated to providing a platform to amplify opportunities and provide equitable resources to assist in opening doors for lesser-served communities and individuals. I look forward to working with my board members and the TAF leadership to help open those doors,” Thornhill-Goldson said in a statement. “We’re also excited to support the next generation of exceptional creatives through the Black Talent in Design & Fashion Fund which directly aids Black students entering the fashion and/or footwear industry by removing financial barriers to obtaining a technical design education at the collegiate level.”

Through partnerships with organizations and corporations with the likes of HBCU Elite 100, Roc Nation, Black Talent Fund, Boys & Girls Clubs and others, The Athlete’s Foot and The Impact Council said via statement that they hope to level the playing field for communities in need of assistance.

What’s more, The Athlete’s Foot confirmed it will participate in the Black Footwear Forum (BFF) at its national three-day event in Detroit . The event, which was created to strengthen and support black professionals in the footwear industry, will take place from Sept. 16-18 at the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design .

“We look forward to partnering with The Athlete’s Foot during our Black Footwear Forum this September in Detroit. The goal of the three days is to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, build new alliances, and continue the conversation of equity and inclusion within the footwear industry,” Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) president and CEO Matt Priest said in a statement.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Why Clarks Tapped These Five Activists for Its First ‘Collective’ Campaign

This fall, Clarks is introducing a new campaign featuring a cast of ambassadors and activists who are championing social change. Called “Clarks Collective,” the footwear company’s latest marketing spot features five individuals working in racial equality, mental health awareness, LGBTQ+ advocacy and family rights activism with the goal of “igniting new conversations” around social and environmental impact with a wider audience. The cast includes – Jamie Windust, a non-binary author and LGBTQ+ trailblazer; Basma Khalifa, a filmmaker and Women for Women International ambassador; Vas J. Morgan, a writer, editor and activist;  Jeannie Jay Park, a model and intersectional Asian rights activist; and...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Commands Attention in Neon Outfit at US Open 2022 for Serena Williams Game

Tiger Woods attended the U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City, with his new girlfriend, Erica Herman. The pair showed their support for Serena and her sister Venus Williams for what could be Serena’s last match. The couple sat in the same box as Venus on Friday just before Serena’s game with Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and watched everything go down in cozy athleisure in bold hues. Making her mark in the stands, Herman wore an ensemble featuring bright neon shades of pink and green that made the athlete’s girlfriend hard to...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Leni Klum & Seal Serve Sleek Father-Daughter Style In Adidas Superstar Shoes & Chunky Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni Klum and her adoptive father Seal were amongst the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night. The father-daughter arrived in casual style for the tennis tournament. Leni was comfortably dressed for the occasion, sporting an oversized short-sleeve black T-shirt with baggy denim jeans. Sticking to a...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

La La Anthony Slips on See-Through Pyramid Heels & Distressed Denim Jeans For U.S. Open With Son Kiyan Anthony

The 2022 U.S. Open has continued to bring out a star-studded crowd. Several celebrities have flocked to the stands at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City to watch Serena Williams make her final Grand Slam run. La La Anthony and her son Kiyan Anthony were among the A-list bunch to cheer on Williams as she played an intense game against Anett Kontaveit. La La looked utterly chic for the occasion, pairing classic staples with trendy footwear. The actress and television personality wore a bright red bodysuit that had thin spaghetti straps and a large asymmetrical...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creating Opportunities#Design Education#Vegan#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Impact Council#Gm#Americas Matthew Lafone#Bruh Mentor Organization#Golden Charter Academy
Footwear News

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Slate’ Is Releasing in Sizes For the Entire Family

Adidas is introducing a new colorway of the ever-popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker this week. The German sportswear giant revealed on the Adidas Yeezy release calendar today that Kanye West’s beloved lifestyle runner will hit stores in a new “Slate” colorway before week’s end. The latest Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Slate” features a beige-based Primeknit upper and is coupled with a contrasting black stripe on the lateral side with the signature “SPLY-350” branding on the midfoot. Unlike previous Yeezy Boost 350 V2 styles, the “Slate” colorway does not include a pull tab on the heel. Rounding out the look are...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Bed, Bath & Beyond Will Close 150 Stores: See Which Stores Have Already Shut Doors

Bed, Bath and Beyond’s financial actions are continuing this month, as the retailer has announced plans to close more stores this year. The home goods chain will close 150 stores in the future, according to Reuters. The plan coincides with news that the brand has signed deals for over $500 million in financing, while combatting struggles from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain problems and the rise of national inflation causing a drop in shopping and consumer spending. RELATED: Store Openings Outpace Closures So Far This Year, With Dollar General Leading the Way in Growth Plans have also been made to issue new Bed, Bath...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Slips On Crystal Heels in Red-Hot Dress at ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ London Premiere

Lauren Sanchez stepped out in sparkles for her latest date night with Jeff Bezos: the London premiere of “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The upcoming Amazon series, a prequel to the original “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books of the same name, premieres on Sept. 2. Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez attend the London premiere of Amazon’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series in Leicester Square on Aug. 30, 2022. Adding to her outfit’s glitz was a diamond bracelet, drop earrings and a dangling gold and diamond anklet — as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Reaches Intimidating Heights in 9-Inch Pleaser Heels for TikTok

Lady Gaga knows better than anyone how to take a look to new heights. The singer and Oscar-winning actress shared a new video to her TikTok account that sees her exiting a private jet while serving a fierce catwalk in towering platform stilettos and wearing a glamorous punk rock outfit. The video is set to a viral TikTok audio where a woman says, “I don’t want to be pretty, I want to be iconic, ” before transitioning to a remix of Doja Cat’s “Tia Tamera”. Gaga is wearing a black sheer slick dress with metallic embroidery that resembles the shape of a...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier on 40 Years With Puma, His Love of Motown and Why LaMelo Ball Is the Next NBA Star to Watch

NBA icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier has been synonymous with Puma for nearly 40 years, and in its latest brand campaign, the athletic giant highlighted what makes his legacy truly remarkable. Puma’s new marketing effort, dubbed “For All Time,” was created to examine the meaning of the word classic, and offers a look at why the company should be considered a classic sneaker brand. To pull this off, Puma put together “The Collective,” a group of influencers who in their own way have shaped sneaker culture including June Ambrose, Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo, Rhuigi Villaseñor, Dapper Dan and several others. The latest video...
NBA
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Brings Elegance In Whispy Blue Caftan & Pointy Flats to ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice International Film Festival 2022

Hillary Clinton attended the red carpet for the world premiere of “White Noise” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31 in Venice, Italy. Clinton wore a wispy caftan in baby blue and was joined by Dario Franceschini, an Italian politician and lawyer. The American politician’s outfit consisted of short flowing sleeves and a beaded and woven neckline in a darker blue with white trim. The polka dot dress was boxy and lacked shape as most caftans do, allowing for the New York senator to comfortably move around the carpet. Clinton accessorized with a dainty silver necklace, chunky earrings, clear...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Puts Refined Finish On Floral Top With Ruffled Midi Skirt & Strappy Sandals for U.S. Open Championships

Ashley Graham looked utterly chic at the women’s singles first round match between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic of Montenegro held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. The 34-year-old supermodel was amongst many famous faces at the match, which is anticipated to be the last for Williams as she announced her impending retirement from tennis earlier in Vogue’s September issue. Graham looked gorgeous for the occasion in a blue and white floral print top. The garment had ruffled straps, plunging square neckline and a front slit near the hem. She teamed the top...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Serena Williams & Daughter Olympia Serve Adorable Twinning Moment In Sparkling Nike Outfits & Custom Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open

Serena Williams and her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. served a sweet mother-daughter twinning moment at the 2022 U.S. Open on August 29. The tennis champion arrived in style at the USTA Bille Jean King National Tennis Center for her final U.S. Open appearance. Earlier this month, Williams covered Vogue’s September issue, where she announced her retirement plans in a verbal essay with the magazine. To commemorate the monumental moment, the 23-time Grand Slam winner made her way onto the court in a custom Nike outfit that she helped design. The dress featured a shimmering, diamond-encrusted bodice and a six-layer skirt....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Keeps it Casual in Hoodie, White Jeans and Sneakers While Cheering at US Open

Queen Latifah showed her support for Serena Williams at the athlete’s last US Open. The rapper and actress hit the tennis tournament on Monday in NYC to watch Williams’ match against Danka Kovinic. To the event, Latifah went with a black hooded sweatshirt with “GOAT” written across it. Each letter featured a different black and white photo of Williams. She paired the hoodie with white skinny jeans. Latifah accessorized with lots of gold jewelry including large hoop earrings and many layered necklaces. The producer completed her look with a pair of cool sneakers. She wore black kicks with white laces, neon green fabric...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

How to Get a Job at Kanye West’s New Yeezy Store & the Qualifications Needed

Kanye West is taking his Yeezy brand to new heights, beginning with a retail expansion — which is looking for employees for its first store, he claimed. As announced on Instagram today, the rapper said he has made plans to expand his hit streetwear brand into physical retail locations, with the first launching in Atlanta at an undisclosed date. West’s announcement stated that he plans to buy the land or building where the store would be located, and then “open up in every state and then internationally.” The designer said he is already on the search for experienced employees to man his...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Gladys Knight Rocks Black Lather Jacket and Baseball Cap at U.S. Open

Style rippled through the crowd, as thousands gathered to watch the first-round center court match at the 2022 U.S. Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. Among those, Gladys Knight stood out in an all-black ensemble. Knight wore a leather jacket over a dark sweater vest and black pants. The black leather jacket was a cropped Moto style, a sleek cut that elevated the rest of her outfit and flattered her figure. Although it’s not possible to see in the photo, Gladys was wearing a white shirt under the jacket and...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Kanye West Says He Plans to Open Yeezy Stores Around the World and Says He ‘Saved’ Adidas and Gap

Kanye West says he plans to open Yeezy stores across the world, starting in Atlanta. The rapper-turned-fashion mogul took to Instagram last night to share his plans to open one store in every U.S. state, starting in Atlanta and then expanding internationally. “I’ll buy the land and or building,” West wrote in a now deleted note posted to Instagram. “Anyone who has over 10 years retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you.” West also added that he signed deals with Adidas and Gap Inc. “because it contractually...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kanye West ‘Roasts’ Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted With Mock Obituary Headline

Kanye West took to social media again on Thursday to poke at Adidas. This time, the rapper and fashion designer posted a fake front-page newspaper headline on his Instagram account that read, “Kasper Rørsted Also Dead at 60,” with the caption “God Loves Us.” The headline was meant as a jab to the Adidas CEO, who announced last week that he will step down from his role at the athletic company next year. In fine print at the bottom of the paper, it read, “I know what you’re thinking…who is Kasper? but even less importantly who is Kid Cudi?” FN has reached out...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Walmart, PVH, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn

As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. The total number of separations in July, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million, at a rate of 3.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Layoffs and discharges totaled 1.4 million at an unchanged rate of 0.9%. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the retail industry. Allbirds In late July, Allbirds laid off 23 people. “We have thoughtfully evaluated...
RETAIL
Footwear News

Venus Williams Goes Sporty-Chic In Tennis Ball Cardigan & Fresh White Sneakers at 2022 U.S. Open With Tiger Woods

Venus Williams arrived in sleek sporty style to support her sister Serena Williams on day three of the 2022 U.S. Open. The seven-time Grand Slam champion sat amongst a star-studded crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City on Wednesday night. Venus appeared in the stands alongside Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Eric Herman. The 42-year-old athlete looked comfy and casual in a green cardigan, which wore over a white V-neck T-shirt. She eventually swapped the closet staple for a white tennis club T-shirt. The tennis champion complemented her top with biker shorts that...
QUEENS, NY
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Embraces Tenniscore in Zipped Sweatshirt and Chunky Sneakers at U.S. Open 2022

Bella Hadid was decidedly on-theme while attending the U.S. Open 2022 on Wednesday night. The model was part of a crowd of 29,959 people who watched Serena Williams win her second-round match — the largest crowd during an evening at the U.S. Open of all time. Arriving with her sister, Gigi, at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the supermodel was later joined at the event by her boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman. Bella watched Williams’ winning match in a tennis-worthy outfit that featured a white zip-up windbreaker. The long-sleeved jacket, which featured a zipper-accented high neckline and long sleeves,...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Footwear News

150K+
Followers
17K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy