The Athlete’s Foot Launches a Council With Industry Veterans and Activists Focused on Community Empowerment

The Athlete’s Foot is increasing its focus on community empowerment with the creation of a new council.

The Impact Council, according to The Athlete’s Foot , was created with uplifting neighborhoods in mind via initiatives, enrichment and outreach programs. Breaking down its efforts further, the retailer said it will cultivate and sponsor programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing and food drives “that directly impact underserved communities.”

The Impact Council, according to The Athlete’s Foot , will operate under five pillars: community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need and creating opportunities for the homeless.

“The Impact Council is focused on creating significant change in those communities who need support and resources. We have assembled a dream team of inspiring and powerful individuals who are dedicated to making sure that those underserved communities will be heard and seen,” The Athlete’s Foot president and GM of Americas Matthew Lafone said in a statement.

The Athlete’s Foot also revealed its board members, which includes Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League founder and CEO Jahi Rawlings (who will represent Bruh Mentor Organization), Golden Charter Academy founder and CEO Robert Golden (who will represent Golden Charter Academy), Talented Ten founder and activist Danielle Geathers, and representing the Black Talent in Fashion & Design Fund is Cheresse Thornhill-Goldson, director, design education and growth S.E.E.D. for Adidas.

The Athlete’s Foot said via statement that it will also support the philanthropic efforts for the Impact Council by donating funds to each organization.

“It’s an honor to be included on the Impact Council with my fellow change-makers. The Athlete’s Foot is dedicated to providing a platform to amplify opportunities and provide equitable resources to assist in opening doors for lesser-served communities and individuals. I look forward to working with my board members and the TAF leadership to help open those doors,” Thornhill-Goldson said in a statement. “We’re also excited to support the next generation of exceptional creatives through the Black Talent in Design & Fashion Fund which directly aids Black students entering the fashion and/or footwear industry by removing financial barriers to obtaining a technical design education at the collegiate level.”

Through partnerships with organizations and corporations with the likes of HBCU Elite 100, Roc Nation, Black Talent Fund, Boys & Girls Clubs and others, The Athlete’s Foot and The Impact Council said via statement that they hope to level the playing field for communities in need of assistance.

What’s more, The Athlete’s Foot confirmed it will participate in the Black Footwear Forum (BFF) at its national three-day event in Detroit . The event, which was created to strengthen and support black professionals in the footwear industry, will take place from Sept. 16-18 at the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design .

“We look forward to partnering with The Athlete’s Foot during our Black Footwear Forum this September in Detroit. The goal of the three days is to exchange ideas, strengthen partnerships, build new alliances, and continue the conversation of equity and inclusion within the footwear industry,” Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA) president and CEO Matt Priest said in a statement.