Monroe, CT

themonroesun.com

New Teacher Profile: Fawn Hollow welcomes Katie Severson

Position: Kindergarten teacher, Fawn Hollow Elementary School. Coming from: Samuel Staples Elementary School in Easton, and taught at Bridgeport Public Schools before that. Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology, special education and elementary education from Marist College; a Master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Saint Joseph; Sixth Year degree is early childhood education from Saint Joseph.
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Fairfield County commercial brokers see what Monroe has to offer

MONROE, CT — Commercial brokers trying to find the ideal piece of land, building or rental space for their clients attended a lunch at The Stone Barn at Whitney Farms on Shelton Road Monday afternoon to see what Monroe has to offer. Winthrop E. Baum, owner of WEB Realty...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Pepper Street project: What ‘substantially complete’ means

MONROE, CT — Many drivers who have been rumbling along the gravel section of Pepper Street amid orange cones, bulldozers, dump trucks and rollers are frustrated over the length of time it’s taking to finish the road improvement project. According to an agreement between the contractor, Grasso Companies,...
MONROE, CT
themonroesun.com

Police investigate reports of two stolen vehicles, numerous thefts

MONROE, CT — Monroe residents were hit with a wave of thefts over the weekend, from Sunday into Monday. In many cases, unlocked vehicles were either stolen or rummaged through. Police put out a Facebook post reminding residents to lock their vehicles and not to leave the key fobs inside.
MONROE, CT

