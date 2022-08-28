ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

KSLTV

Police catch up with thief who stole truck, sent them on a chase

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A chase through the south end of the Salt Lake Valley caps off three days of searching for Josh Minson’s stolen truck. Minson’s truck was stolen over the weekend, and surprisingly, he had spotted it several times since Sunday. He even chased the suspect with police on the phone, but the suspect got away.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
South Jordan, UT
Crime & Safety
City
South Jordan, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KSLTV

Driver loses control of car, crashes into family’s backyard

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A car drove into a family’s backyard after accidentally hitting the gas instead of braking Wednesday afternoon. West Jordan Sgt. Nelson Vargas said the passenger car was traveling eastbound near 3400 West and Beckford Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. Around 3400 West, traffic began...
WEST JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vehicle in West Jordan crashes into shed, driver suffers minor injuries

WEST JORDAN, Utah — West Jordan Police say no injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after a vehicle lost control and crashed into a shed. Sgt. Nelson Vargas, of the West Jordan Police Department, says the driver was traveling eastbound on 7800 South when the incident occurred at 3:30 p.m. Vargas also says that traffic began to stop around 34oo West.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City police make gun, drug arrests

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police on the department’s Liberty Bike Squad arrested two people on multiple felony charges on Aug. 22. Police stopped driver Aumhil Stewart, 20, because they knew from previous interactions that his driver license was revoked,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
domino

A Drying Rack That’s Always Out of the Way Upped This Utah Home’s Laundry Game

When graphic designer Amanda Jane Jones and her husband, Cree Lane Jones, moved from Chicago to Utah, their now 9-year-old daughter, Jane, had one request: Don’t make her sleep near the washing machines. “Poor thing. She always had the laundry in her room, so there was noise going all the time,” recalls Amanda. Fortunately for Jane and the rest of the couple’s children (Miles, 6, and Wes, 3), their new 2,800-square-foot house in Provo is big enough for the family to finally have a dedicated laundry-slash-mudroom connected to the garage.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
idesignarch.com

Impressive Luxury Dream Home with Striking Architecture

The Belmont is a stunning luxury home in Draper, Utah situated on a private lane with mountain views. Drawing inspiration from the shingle style houses of Cape Cod and equestrian homes of Kentucky, this ultimate dream home was built by Silverhawk Enterprises in collaboration with Heidi Ann Design. Meticulous craftsmanship...
DRAPER, UT

