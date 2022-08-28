Read full article on original website
Man arrested for stealing catering delivery van in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stole a catering delivery van in South Salt Lake. Officials with the South Salt Lake Police Department said officers tracked the man down and safely took him into custody without incident. “The suspect now has...
Police catch up with thief who stole truck, sent them on a chase
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A chase through the south end of the Salt Lake Valley caps off three days of searching for Josh Minson’s stolen truck. Minson’s truck was stolen over the weekend, and surprisingly, he had spotted it several times since Sunday. He even chased the suspect with police on the phone, but the suspect got away.
Casey Scott surprises Stansbury Park drivers with free gas cards
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Whether it’s food on the freeway or still high gas prices, hitting the road this Labor Day weekend might come with a bit of a headache. That’s why Casey Scott headed to Tooele County to surprise some drivers with free gas cards.
Police pursuit ends with fiery explosion in South Jordan
A police pursuit ended in a fiery explosion Tuesday night after officers tried to catch a man they believe stole a truck and trailer.
Driver loses control of car, crashes into family’s backyard
WEST JORDAN, Utah — A car drove into a family’s backyard after accidentally hitting the gas instead of braking Wednesday afternoon. West Jordan Sgt. Nelson Vargas said the passenger car was traveling eastbound near 3400 West and Beckford Circle at approximately 3:30 p.m. Around 3400 West, traffic began...
Trio remains at large with toddler after May homicide in SSL grocery store parking lot
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — The focus of this week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives is a trio wanted in connection with a homicide in the parking lot of a grocery store that happened back in May. A toddler caught in the middle of this is missing...
Salt Lake City police make gun, drug arrests
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police on the department’s Liberty Bike Squad arrested two people on multiple felony charges on Aug. 22. Police stopped driver Aumhil Stewart, 20, because they knew from previous interactions that his driver license was revoked,...
A Drying Rack That’s Always Out of the Way Upped This Utah Home’s Laundry Game
When graphic designer Amanda Jane Jones and her husband, Cree Lane Jones, moved from Chicago to Utah, their now 9-year-old daughter, Jane, had one request: Don’t make her sleep near the washing machines. “Poor thing. She always had the laundry in her room, so there was noise going all the time,” recalls Amanda. Fortunately for Jane and the rest of the couple’s children (Miles, 6, and Wes, 3), their new 2,800-square-foot house in Provo is big enough for the family to finally have a dedicated laundry-slash-mudroom connected to the garage.
Woman struck by arrow in West Valley Walmart parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman walking to her car in a Walmart parking lot is recovering after getting hit in the leg by a stray arrow. The incident happened Saturday at 5675 W. 6200 South in West Valley City. Roxeanne Vainuku, public information officer for the West...
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
Memorial grows at site of deadly Provo crash that killed siblings
A day after two siblings were killed by a vehicle in Provo, a memorial sits at the sidewalk where they were struck.
Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
Impressive Luxury Dream Home with Striking Architecture
The Belmont is a stunning luxury home in Draper, Utah situated on a private lane with mountain views. Drawing inspiration from the shingle style houses of Cape Cod and equestrian homes of Kentucky, this ultimate dream home was built by Silverhawk Enterprises in collaboration with Heidi Ann Design. Meticulous craftsmanship...
The heat was on! Salt Lake City records warmest summer ever
If it felt hotter than it's ever been in Salt Lake City over the summer, that's because it was. The National Weather Service said it was the warmest meteorological summer ever in Salt Lake City
2nd man was in vehicle shot by officers at American Fork Walmart, police confirm
AMERICAN FORK — American Fork police have confirmed that a car that was involved in a police shooting and was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this month had not one, but two men inside it, and both have since been taken into custody. On Aug. 9, American...
Parked van under I-15 overpass investigated in SLC ‘suspicious situation’
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department wrapped up an investigation Monday evening of what it called “a suspicious situation” surrounding a van parked under the Interstate 15 overpass on 200 South. Police closed off several streets in the area for two hours while...
