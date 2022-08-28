ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Laurie Benvenuto-Houston
4d ago

Once he had an heir & a spare? He dropped all pretense of being married as he no longer cared. The marriage was a farce from the very beginning, but Diana was the only one who innocently believed in the possibility of their happiness.

Reply
2
Related
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

‘It’s breath taking, her arrogance’: Royal biographer Angela Levin accuses Meghan Markle of having a ‘taking everything for granted and not giving back attitude’ after her interview with The Cut

A royal biographer has blasted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over new revelations about the Royal family she made in an interview with The Cut. In her bombshell interview with The Cut - part of New York magazine - the Duchess of Sussex launched a fresh salvo of attacks on the royals, Britain and the press.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Can You Visit Princess Diana's Grave—And What Dress Was She Buried In?

The Princess of Wales died on August 31, 1997, after a car crash in a Paris underpass following a high-speed chase with paparazzi—an event that may or may not be depicted in season 5 or 6 of The Crown. In the meantime, the anniversary of her passing has brought up a lot of questions about Diana's life and death, such as: Can you visit the Princess of Wales' grave?
CELEBRITIES
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#British Royal Family#Marriages#Uk
purewow.com

Princess Diana's Bodyguard Says Prince William & Prince Harry Are Copying Her Parenting Style

Royal chef Ken Wharfe is speaking out about how Princess Diana's sons are honoring her legacy. In the latest issue of Hello! magazine, Wharfe reflected on the late princess's parenting style and discussed how Prince William and Prince Harry are following in her footsteps. He wrote, "Although the boys had nannies, she was a hands-on mum and was always with them in their nursery or bringing them down to the kitchen for breakfast."
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

When Does Prince Charles Officially Become King After Queen Elizabeth Dies?

It's no secret that the United Kingdom's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, is a beloved ruler. According to the Independent, in 2015, a poll conducted found that she was considered to be the greatest monarch in British history. She has even become more popular than Queen Victoria I, her great-grandmother, who transformed the United Kingdom into an industrialized nation. Though she only beat her by 1% in the poll, it is clear her country adores her.
U.K.
The List

Bodyguard Makes A Bold Claim About Princess Diana's Plans Before Her Tragic Death

The 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's tragic death on August 31, 1997 is only days away, but no matter how much time passes, she's still missed just as much as when the news first broke. Nicknamed "The People's Princess," Diana transformed from a lonely young woman into royalty after marrying Prince Charles. Though she was admired for her relatability and dedication to humanitarian work, per CNN, she also attracted rabid media attention. Just before her death, she was called "the most photographed woman in the world" by the press, with photographers following her everywhere from the airport to her own apartment (via The New York Times).
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

One British Royal Family Member Will Probably Not See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry During Their UK Trip

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they were returning to the UK for a slew of charity events, people have wondered, “Will they still see the royal family?” While their trip wasn’t meant for a reunion, many believe they’ll still see quite a few royal family members, except for one very important member. Due to conflicting schedules, it seems like Queen Elizabeth II won’t see Meghan and Harry throughout their entire trip. Reports have come out that their chances of seeing each other are slim, per Express. Because when Meghan and Harry come in early Sept, the Queen will...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
The List

The Word Meghan Markle Said Over 200 Times In Her First Podcast

Earlier this year, Meghan Markle found herself in hot water with Spotify, partly because the Duchess of Sussex hadn't lived up to the expectations of her multimillion-dollar deal with them. As Newsweek reported, despite signing an agreement in December 2020, to date Markle and her husband Prince Harry had released just one short podcast episode. Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star chatted with feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Vogue, which seemed an odd choice given she was supposed to be creating her own content.
TENNIS
marthastewart.com

Prince William Didn't Watch Kate Middleton Walk Down the Aisle at Their Wedding—Here's Why He Missed This Moment

It's safe to say that a lot goes into planning a royal wedding. From asking permission from the reigning monarch to snapping an official portrait alongside other members of the family in Buckingham Palace, there are certain wedding traditions that the British royals have followed for generations—and that includes Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy