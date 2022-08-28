Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Staying hot this week with stray storms
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the region this week, dialing back our Monsoon moisture and kicking up the temperatures. Storm chances for the Tucson Metro will remain isolated at best as storms struggle to push from the mountains into lower elevations. Expect highs in the upper 90s and triple digits through Labor Day Weekend. Gustier winds expected at times this week as well.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Picacho Peak, Arizona – August 2022 – Redundant Name for A Unique Mountain
Picacho in Spanish means peak, so this mountain is basically Peak Peak. The highest peak rises 2,000 feet above the valley floor. Picacho Peak is about 45 miles west of downtown Tucson, and is along I-10, the major route from Tucson to Phoenix and beyond. For a number of reasons...
Hikers, dog airlifted to safety in Tucson rescue
Two hikers and a dog are now safe after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue and Air Units saved them.
KOLD-TV
VIDEO: Dangerous street stunts take over Pantano and Escalante intersection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dangerous drifting and stunts are taking over Tucson streets. KOLD News 13 obtained shocking video of a busy intersection overrun by spectators and lawlessness. It happened late Saturday night at Pantano Road and Escalante Road. According to those who live near the intersection, hundreds...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Circle K to offer 40 cents off per gallon Thursday, Sept. 1
Circle K is hosting 'Fuel Day' on Thursday, Sept. 1 as the company's way of thanking its customers for staying loyal.
PCSD: Road Closure Catalina Highway
The Pima County Sheriff's department responded to the scene of a collision that took place on Mount Lemmon Saturday.
KOLD-TV
Tickets coming soon for Old Tucson’s Nightfall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tickets for Old Tucson’s 30th anniversary of Nightfall go on sale starting Thursday, Sept. 1. According to a news release, this year’s Nightfall has been revamped after a two-year hiatus. This year’s event is expected to have five haunt mazes with different...
KOLD-TV
TUSD: Pueblo High School in ‘Safe and Secure’ lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pueblo High School was placed in a soft lockdown while police investigated threats made to the school on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Tucson Unified School District spokesperson called the lockdown a “Safe and Secure” lockdown, meaning students could move between classes but no one could enter or exit the school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLD-TV
Country artist found dead in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Country artist Luke Bell was recently found dead in Tucson, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Tucson police say Bell was found the day prior in the 5500 block of East Grant Road. According to Saving Country Music, Bell had gone missing in Tucson...
At Least 1 Killed In A Fatal Crash in Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash on I-10 that claimed the life of at least one person on Saturday. The Arizona Department of Transportation stated that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
KOLD-TV
Mental health professionals in short supply for kids in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s being called a “critical time” for mental health across the nation, and in southern Arizona. This comes at a time when kids head back to school and work their way through everyday changes. Now, mental health professionals are noticing an alarming trend.
Police: Country music star Luke Bell found dead in Tucson
Country music star Luke Bell has passed away at the age of 32. The Tucson Police Department confirms he was found dead in the midtown area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLD-TV
Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay honored by family, friends, and the Tucson community
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson hero remembered. Thursday, hundreds gathered at the St. Augustine Cathedral to honor Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay. Martinez-Garibay was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice. One week later, family members, friends, law enforcement, and community members came together for her funeral.
KOLD-TV
Police looking to identify those involved in ‘sideshow’ on Saturday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is looking to identify those responsible for a “street takeover” involving illegal stunts and gunfire. It happened on Saturday, August 27, just after 10 p.m. According to police, more than 50 people called 9-1-1 to report the...
KOLD-TV
At least one killed in crash on I-10 near 22nd Street in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wreck on I-10, approaching 22nd Street in Tucson, claimed at least one life late Saturday, Aug. 27. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the westbound lanes. The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed the crash was fatal.
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 Years
A local bakery has closed after nearly 40 years.mohamed hassouna/Unsplash. When entering into the food and drink business, few owners are able to close and call it quits on their own terms. Most restaurants fail to make it more than a few years, and now more than ever there are all kinds of hoops to jump through. However, one local business has managed to make it nearly 40 years here in the Old Pueblo, and after seeing all kinds of change in Tucson, has decided to put up their aprons one last time.
KTAR.com
7-year-old student in 2nd grade caught with guns, ammunition at Arizona school
PHOENIX – A 7-year-old second grade student was caught with guns and ammunition at a southern Arizona school on Monday, authorities said. The incident occurred at Cochise Elementary School in Cochise, Arizona, according to a social media post by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who met with...
KOLD-TV
Woman charged with fatally shooting man in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 35-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly shot and killed a man in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Tucson Police Department said Cypriana Alcantar was arrested in the 2800 block of North Oracle Road. Alcantar, who is being held on a $1 million bond, is facing first-degree and prohibited possession charges.
KOLD-TV
Attorney General files lawsuit against Tucson over COVID-19 vaccination requirements
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements and related conduct. The AGO alleges the city violated Arizona law and discriminated against Tucson employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based medical exemptions to Tucson’s vaccine mandate.
kjzz.org
How the killing of a Pima County constable could lead to reforms in the eviction process
Rapidly-rising rents and the effects of the pandemic on job opportunities and employment stability are two of the most vital factors in the eviction crisis many communities across the country are facing. In Pima County specifically, the job of serving eviction notices falls to constables. On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah...
Comments / 0