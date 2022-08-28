ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man critically injured in north Phoenix group home shooting; 1 person detained

PHOENIX - Police say one person has been detained in connection to a shooting Thursday that left a young adult male badly injured condition in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the investigation is underway on Sept. 1 near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road. Both the victim and the person who was detained lived at the group home, which houses people ages 16 to 20.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Men arrested for 18-year-old woman's murder in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police have arrested two men after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly murdered in south Phoenix. Officers conducted a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman who had been shot at around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Phoenix#South Mountain#Police#Violent Crime#Silent Witness
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools

PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. Central High School went into lockdown on Thursday as Phoenix Police investigated threats at the school. One person was detained as a result. The lockdown has since been lifted. Also...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting

A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

Police investigating threatening note found at Phoenix school

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a threatening note on social media found by a student at a school near 54th Street and Thomas Road. Police were notified Wednesday morning of the student's discovery at Archway Classical Academy Veritas elementary school and dispatched an officer to watch over the campus for the rest of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage

PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
AVONDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy