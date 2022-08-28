Read full article on original website
fox10phoenix.com
Man critically injured in north Phoenix group home shooting; 1 person detained
PHOENIX - Police say one person has been detained in connection to a shooting Thursday that left a young adult male badly injured condition in north Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the investigation is underway on Sept. 1 near 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road. Both the victim and the person who was detained lived at the group home, which houses people ages 16 to 20.
ABC 15 News
'Young adult' in extremely critical condition after shooting near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road
PHOENIX — A "young adult" is in critical condition after an incident at a teenage group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road early Thursday morning. A 17-year-old has since been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and related weapons charges. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m....
fox10phoenix.com
Shooting at group home leaves young man badly injured
Phoenix Police officers, according to officials, responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road after shots were fired at the location at arouns 2AM. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating murder after woman dies in south Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
kyma.com
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (CNN) - Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at the...
fox10phoenix.com
Men arrested for 18-year-old woman's murder in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police have arrested two men after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly murdered in south Phoenix. Officers conducted a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman who had been shot at around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona authorities investigate multiple threats at schools
PHOENIX - Multiple people have been detained as authorities in Arizona investigate several threats made at schools across the state. Central High School went into lockdown on Thursday as Phoenix Police investigated threats at the school. One person was detained as a result. The lockdown has since been lifted. Also...
fox10phoenix.com
Body found near Tempe Marketplace, 'suspicious circumstances' under investigation
TEMPE, Ariz. - A body was found just north of Tempe Marketplace early Thursday morning, officials said. The corpse was found along the south bank of the Salt River between the Loop 202 bridge and Tempe Marketplace. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said that there were "suspicious circumstances surrounding the...
Police speaking out about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Phoenix
As if fentanyl wasn't dangerous enough, now, they're finding rainbow-colored fentanyl pills around the city, potentially making it more marketable for kids.
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
fox10phoenix.com
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
fox10phoenix.com
Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seek help identifying suspects in convenience store robberies
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects that are linked to various robberies at convenience stores from west Phoenix to Goodyear. The robberies took place between Aug. 6-8, with all four suspects being males in their early 20’s. Phoenix police...
Police investigating threatening note found at Phoenix school
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a threatening note on social media found by a student at a school near 54th Street and Thomas Road. Police were notified Wednesday morning of the student's discovery at Archway Classical Academy Veritas elementary school and dispatched an officer to watch over the campus for the rest of the day.
AZFamily
Ex-Marine arrested for Phoenix woman’s murder has history of domestic violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An ex-U.S. Marine who was wanted for the murder of a Phoenix woman six years ago has been captured in El Salvador. Raymond Samuel “RJ” McLeod, Jr., 37, was arrested Monday afternoon in the city of Sansonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador.
KTAR.com
Avondale police arrest 2 men connected to string of West Valley graffiti damage
PHOENIX — Two men were arrested after they were tied to a string of graffiti damage in the West Valley, authorities said. Spencer Thiele, 27, and John Camacho, 30, were arrested on felony charges of criminal damage after officers served search warrants earlier in the month, the Avondale Police Department said in a press release on Monday.
