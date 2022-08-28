ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert is fast again and he knows it, showed it

By Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6i9E_0hYhIZke00

MIAMI GARDENS — Raheem Mostert took the handoff from Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday night and headed up the middle.

With the aid of two Dolphins' blockers, Mostert accelerated toward the right sideline, and soon he was out-running two Eagles defensive backs for a gain of 26 yards.

"It felt great," Mostert said in Miami's locker room after the game. " I'm just busting out on the scene and just doing what I normally do."

It was Mosterts' second and final carry of the night. It was his first game action since he sustained a serious knee injury nearly one year ago.

Did Mostert feel as fast as he looked?

Yes, he did. And Mostert knows he was fast because he looked up at the Hard Rock scoreboard.

"I was kind of bitter though," Mostert said. "Because Tyreek (Hill) had me by like point, I think point three, or something like that. He was like 21.7 (miles per hour) I was 21.4. So I mean, I wasn't paying attention or anything. But I was kind of I was kind of frustrated with that because I know I'm faster than him."

5 Instant Takeaways:Miami Dolphins 48, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Skylar Thompson shines again:Will he make the Dolphins' roster?

Jason Jenkins, passes away:Dolphins senior vice president and community activist

While that remains to be seen, Miami has three of the fastest players in the NFL with Hill, Mostert and Jaylen Waddle, who has missed some time recently with an unspecified injury.

When healthy, Mostert has been incredibly effective with San Francisco. In fact in the past 50 years, no NFL running back with a minimum of 200 carries has averaged more yards per carry than Mostert.

Mostert has averaged 5.67 yards on 284 career carries. But he conceded Saturday that following the injury, he had some apprehension and anxiety.

"Coming back from injury I was a little skeptical," Mostert said. "How would it be getting my first carry? But once I got that hit me, it was just all you know, it just all new again, all fresh, and I was just ready to go. Ready to get more handoffs."

After the game, Mostert said he was most pleased that he successfully picked up a blitz.

Though Chase Edmonds may be well-positioned to lead the Dolphins running backs in touches this season, Mostert has had proven success in the 49ers-style outside zone scheme,

Miami ran for an incredible 203 team rushing yards Saturday night. This will please head coach Mike McDaniel, a run game expert.

"I mean, I'm used to it," Mostert said. "I know exactly what (McDaniel's) going to be doing. So I've been I've been with him for six years. So, nothing really shocked me."

Joe Schad is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard. Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts

The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Miami Gardens, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
Miami Gardens, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Miami Gardens, FL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
NBA Analysis Network

Miami Heat Land Kristaps Porzingis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Nobody ever said that life was fair in the NBA. At least, most people wouldn’t. If they did, they might be a Miami Heat fan. After all, it would be difficult to argue that the Heat haven’t had their fair share of luck in recent history. Sometimes, it feels like the Heat are linked to every star player to hit the open market. Their fanbase lives a truly charmed existence.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Jenkins
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy