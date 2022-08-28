Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
‘Let’s Change This to That’: Beach and Waterway Cleanup Day on September 17th
Caltrans and the California Coastal Commission are joining forces for the 38th annual California Coastal Cleanup Day on September 17 and are inviting the public to participate in cleanup and litter prevention activities throughout September. “The California Coastal Commission’s Coastal Cleanup Day and Caltrans’ Let’s Change This to That stormwater...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Who Will Get the Former Jacobs Campus? Bidders for Blighted Site in Highland Park Are the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol, With a Decision Coming Soon
Who will win the bid for the former Jacobs campus?. And what will be built there – a new police headquarters or affordable market-rate housing?. Two entities – the City of Eureka and the California Highway Patrol – have expressed interest in purchasing and developing the former George C. Jacobs Junior High School campus, near Highland Park in Eureka. Eureka City Schools Superintendent Fred Van Vleck tells the Outpost that the school district is “still in active negotiations with both parties.”
Mount Shasta Herald
Animal crossings to protect wildlife could be coming to these Northern California highways
The California Department of Transportation wants to build animal crossings over and under North State highways to help wildlife navigate across them. Future projects include a $10-$15 million overcrossing on Highway 97 in Siskiyou County. Crossings would make roads safer for animals and motorists, Caltrans Environmental Planner Wesley Stroud said.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Separate Highway 299 Traffic Crashes Cause Fatalities
Two Fatal Traffic Crashes Occur on Same Day Along Highway 299. Two people killed in separate traffic crashes recently along Highway 299 on the same day have been identified by authorities. In the first incident that day, a Hayfork resident, Michael Merlyn Mead, age 69, died after colliding with a semi near John F. Kennedy Memorial Drive off Highway 299 around noon after the driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic. As a result, the semi’s gas tank was ruptured, and both vehicles burned. The resulting blaze started the Kennedy fire, which burned 45 acres.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krcrtv.com
216 new COVID cases in Humboldt, 1 death, 3 hospitalizations
EUREKA, Calif. — One new COVID-19-related death was reported on Aug. 31 according to Humboldt County Public Health. The resident who died was in their 70s. Three new hospitalizations were also reported which include a resident in their 60s, another in their 70s and one age 80 or older.
kymkemp.com
Candlelight Vigil at the Arcata Plaza for Those Lost to Overdose on August 31st
Press release from the Humboldt Area Center for Harm Reduction:. Over 50 harm reduction programs who are part of the California Syringe Exchange Programs (CASEP) Coalition are taking collective action, August 31st on International Overdose Awareness Day to demand that the state legislature and administration take action to end the overdose crisis. Syringe exchange programs from across the state will host rallies and drop banners in high traffic areas using the taglines: Every Overdose Is A Policy Failure and Overdose Death Is Preventable: Fund Harm Reduction.
North Coast Journal
'Chipping Away'
If you get in a wreck or have a heart attack, chances are the first rescuers on the scene will arrive in a big red firetruck. And if you live in Arcata or McKinleyville, at least one of those rescuers may well have been on duty for 72 hours straight. Hopefully, they will have had a chance to catch some sleep during the shift but there are no guarantees. With 309 calls for service in July, spread out among two fire stations, that averages five calls a day — or night — per station.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Possible Intoxicated Arsonist Found After Fire on the Avenue This Evening
A fire broke out north of Phillipsville on the Avenue of the Giants just before 7 p.m. The first report stated that this was an abandoned vehicle. A video on a private Facebook group shows an abandoned pickup in flames. By 7:24 p.m., the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page reports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
HCSO Reduces Evacuation Order to Evacuation Warning for Zone HUM-E058
**𝙀𝙑𝘼𝘾𝙐𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀**. Due to continued positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E058 has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning.
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: 37,000 Acres Burned So Far; Clear Skies Allow For Air Support, But Also Encourage Fire Activity
Press release from the unified command of the Six Rivers Lightning Fires:. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex remains in unified command with California Interagency Incident Management Team 14, California Highway Patrol, Trinity County Sheriff, and Humboldt County Sheriff. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex is currently 36,944 acres with 54% containment and 1,890 personnel assigned to the incident.
kymkemp.com
Missing Woman Possibly Last Seen Near Buckhorn Summit
The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 60-yearold missing female, Rebecca Ann Tatro (aka Rebecca Fuller, Rebecca Daignault, Rebecca Capoeman). Rebecca is believed to have been traveling to Redding, CA from Eureka, CA on or around August 22, 2022. She was possibly seen around that date on Highway 299 in the area of Buckhorn Summit.
kymkemp.com
Poor River Conditions Lead to Gill Rot in Chinook Salmon on Lower Klamath
Over the weekend, the Yurok Tribe’s Fisheries Department received reports of dead and dying adult Chinook salmon on the Lower Klamath River. The Department immediately mobilized monitoring crews, which observed approximately 35 dead adult salmon on a 40-mile river stretch from Blakes Riffle to Weitchpec. According to the Fisheries...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
The Red Cross is Seeking Volunteers for the Disaster Action Team
Press release from the American Red Cross serving Trinity, Humboldt, and Del Norte Counties:. The Red Cross is actively looking for new volunteers for our Disaster Action Team (DAT). The members of the Disaster Action Team are the first to roll up their sleeves, grab their gear, and respond when disaster strikes.
kymkemp.com
Fully Involved Vehicle Fire on Patricks Point Drive
At 2:37 p.m. on September 1st, Westhaven Fire was requested to respond to a passenger car fire in the 3200 block of Patricks Point Drive in Trinidad. At this time, the fire, dubbed the Point IC, is contained to a fully involved car. Please avoid the area if possible.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 1
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake shook the southern junction of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Aug. 31. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located south of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
Food Distribution for Those Impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex
This Thursday, September 1st from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm – Food for People in partnership with Pay It Forward Humboldt and the Dream Quest, will host a free food distribution at the Dream Quest to support those impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex wildfire. Folks are invited to come access emergency food boxes, produce, cleaning supplies and essentials to provide some relief after returning home from evacuations.
kymkemp.com
Report of Smoke From Vent Above Redwood Properties in Garberville
A report of smoke rising from a vent above Redwood Properties on Redwood Drive in Garberville sent firefighters to the scene today. However, according to Karen Miclette who owns the insurance company that occupies an adjacent building, nothing was located. At this point, businesses in the block of buildings are...
kymkemp.com
Urgent Need for Blood – Elks Lodge Hosts 3rd Annual Blood Drive
Press release from the Northern California Community Blood Bank:. The Elks Lodge 652 is hosting its third annual Blood Drive on Wednesday September 7th at two locations. The Blood Mobile will be in the lodge parking lot from noon to 6 pm or you can go to the Blood Bank, 2524 Harrison Avenue from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
kymkemp.com
Willow Creek and Areas North Along Trinity River to See Very Unhealthy and Possibly Hazardous Smoke Conditions Today
Press release from North Coast Unified Air Quality Management District (NCUAQMD):. Note: A previous version of this article had an outdated Air Quality Smoke Advisory. It has been corrected and updated.
North Coast Journal
Public Health Reports Another COVID Death
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed a COVID-19 death since its last report Aug. 24. The individual was in their 70s. Three new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, four people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, none of whom are under intensive care. The deaths reported today were Humboldt County's 155th since the pandemic began.
Comments / 1