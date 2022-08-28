Read full article on original website
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
The U.S. News and World Report Has Released Their List of Best Places to Live and This Alabama City is Number OneTravel MavenHuntsville, AL
thearabtribune.com
AHS boys recognized for respect
While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
WAAY-TV
Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
WAFF
Bryant-Denny Stadium moves to cashless fan experience
The pastor of the Willowbrook Baptist Church in Huntsville says that the thieves target the mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Updated: 15 hours ago. Fort Payne City Council voted on...
Tuscumbia family announces eighth child with another rap music video
Do you remember the family who went viral in 2017 for the rap music video The family who went viral in 2017 after making a rap video announcing their 6th baby, is back at it again for their 8th baby!
courierjournal.net
Wherever and Whenever: Shirley is Always Everyone’s Favorite
It has often been said behind every great man is a great woman. However, in the case of Grady and Shirley Liles it would have been “BESIDE every great man is a great woman.” For decades, Grady Liles worked tirelessly to promote area athletics, especially UNA sports. A founding member and Chairman of the Sportsman Club, Grady led the effort to have the NCAA Division Il Football Championship moved to Florence. Grady’s wife, Shirley, was a tremendous asset in achieving this goal. Shirley has always been a super fan of area athletics, both high school and UNA girls’ and boys’ basketball and volleyball games for over 50 years. “
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County High School alum named outstanding senior citizen
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery Aug. 21. Among those honored was Lt. Col. John E. Newton (Ret.), a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School and current resident of Dothan. After graduating...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Antoine Dodson of TV interview meme fame launching ‘Run N’ Tell That!’ beer
More than a decade after he rocketed to Internet fame, Antoine Dodson is collaborating with a Huntsville brewery to release his own beer. “We Got This Covered” is reporting that Dodson and Huntsville’s Straight To Ale will be releasing “Run N’ Tell That” American lager.
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
Ready, Set, Grill: Decatur couple to compete in Red Kettle steak cook-off
After winning the Red Kettle steak cook-off in 2019 and not being chosen in the random selection in 2020, Scott Boyers decided to increase his chances by buying several tickets in his name and his girlfriend’s name.
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at north Alabama school system
Faculty members and students in the Madison City school district are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s. Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
Cyclist hit by off-duty Huntsville Police Officer in Hazel Green
A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
1933 -2022: Celebrating 89 Years in Ministry at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church
Huntsville, AL – From “The Grove” under the leadership of Founder Rev. O.D. Boone to “The Hollow” under the leadership of Rev. Loyce F. Lacy and now to “The Hill” under the leadership of Pastor O. Wendell Davis, Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church continues to be a shining light in the City of Huntsville.
WAFF
Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
Huntsville reached 95 degrees three times in August. Man confesses on stand of girlfriend's capital murder trial. Domanek Jackson and X'Zavier Scott are both facing a capital murder charge for the 2018 death of Tiffany Kelley. 48 Blitz Thursday Preview Show: Week 2. Updated: 10 hours ago. Carl Prather and...
themadisonrecord.com
Apply for Jane R. Parks Grant from Master Gardeners
MADISON COUNTY – A group of like-minded volunteers will place a grant, the Jane R. Parks Memorial Fund, with another organization that has community improvement in mind. Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA has available grant money to fund existing educational/horticulture projects in Madison County. The funding namesake, Jane R. Parks, worked as an educator for many years and a gardener most of her life. The grant will fund specific projects while honoring Parks’ memory.
justshortofcrazy.com
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
WAAY-TV
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 free cakes Thursday in Huntsville
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by offering you free cake on Thursday!. The first 250 guests at each location across the country will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet cake. The only store in North Alabama is located in Huntsville at 2710 Carl T. Jones Drive. It’s open...
Franklin County Times
Hard act to follow – From Russellville to Paris, New York and back: Elizabeth Ragsdale
From Russellville to Paris to New York and back, Elizabeth Ragsdale has had a full life, traveling, writing, raising children and – a special passion – acting. “Acting is a wonderful creative outlet for me. I find it therapeutic,” explained Ragsdale. “I believe that God gives us all gifts and that this is one of my mine.”
