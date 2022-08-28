It has often been said behind every great man is a great woman. However, in the case of Grady and Shirley Liles it would have been “BESIDE every great man is a great woman.” For decades, Grady Liles worked tirelessly to promote area athletics, especially UNA sports. A founding member and Chairman of the Sportsman Club, Grady led the effort to have the NCAA Division Il Football Championship moved to Florence. Grady’s wife, Shirley, was a tremendous asset in achieving this goal. Shirley has always been a super fan of area athletics, both high school and UNA girls’ and boys’ basketball and volleyball games for over 50 years. “

