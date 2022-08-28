ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

thearabtribune.com

AHS boys recognized for respect

While driving down Main Street Friday afternoon Cristal Ditto Sierra saw several young men and women running/training. They are members of the Arab High School cross country team. She’s noticed them before but didn’t really think anything of it. That is, until she was headed back home. After...
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

Monument coming to Decatur park to honor Gold Star families

Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning for a new monument at Founders Park in Decatur. The nonprofit Vets Like Us will soon install a Gold Star Families Memorial at the park to honor the families of the men and women from Morgan County who were serving in the military when they died.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Bryant-Denny Stadium moves to cashless fan experience

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
courierjournal.net

Wherever and Whenever: Shirley is Always Everyone’s Favorite

It has often been said behind every great man is a great woman. However, in the case of Grady and Shirley Liles it would have been “BESIDE every great man is a great woman.” For decades, Grady Liles worked tirelessly to promote area athletics, especially UNA sports. A founding member and Chairman of the Sportsman Club, Grady led the effort to have the NCAA Division Il Football Championship moved to Florence. Grady’s wife, Shirley, was a tremendous asset in achieving this goal. Shirley has always been a super fan of area athletics, both high school and UNA girls’ and boys’ basketball and volleyball games for over 50 years. “
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Morgan County High School alum named outstanding senior citizen

An outstanding group of senior adults was honored with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery Aug. 21. Among those honored was Lt. Col. John E. Newton (Ret.), a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School and current resident of Dothan. After graduating...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s.  Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
SCOTTSBORO, AL
AL.com

Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?

Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case

Marshall County jury deadlocked in protest case
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Apply for Jane R. Parks Grant from Master Gardeners

MADISON COUNTY – A group of like-minded volunteers will place a grant, the Jane R. Parks Memorial Fund, with another organization that has community improvement in mind. Master Gardeners of North Alabama or MGNA has available grant money to fund existing educational/horticulture projects in Madison County. The funding namesake, Jane R. Parks, worked as an educator for many years and a gardener most of her life. The grant will fund specific projects while honoring Parks’ memory.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

