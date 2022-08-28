ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, KS

Great Bend Post

Club 1 Fitness hosting car show to benefit Kans for Kids

Putting together the best cars in the area is always a good time. Joe Trimmer, front desk manager, and Chris Berger, general manager at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend, want to take it a step further. On Oct. 1, Club 1 will host a benefit car show with all proceeds going to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Community learning garden coming to Barton County

The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend

During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood

From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
ELLINWOOD, KS
Great Bend Post

Fitness classes through the Great Bend Rec

From the Great Bend Recreation Commission... The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its September sessions of exercise classes. Participants will be required to bring their own exercise mats to class. These classes will be held at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Join Dixie...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day

The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)

BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store

The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
RUSH COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Another northern Barton Co. highway to be resurfaced

The Kansas Department of Transportation announced their latest approved bids last week for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The northern portion of Barton County received more love as a project for north U.S. 281 Highway was given the green light. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett, based out of Great...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (8/30)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

