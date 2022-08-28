Read full article on original website
Related
Club 1 Fitness hosting car show to benefit Kans for Kids
Putting together the best cars in the area is always a good time. Joe Trimmer, front desk manager, and Chris Berger, general manager at Club 1 Fitness in Great Bend, want to take it a step further. On Oct. 1, Club 1 will host a benefit car show with all proceeds going to Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation.
Hoping for further momentum from Great Bend’s art alley
The Barton Arts Movement (BAM), in partnership with Great Bend Alive, is hosting a volunteer work day on Sept. 10 to paint a street mural in the alleyway between Forest Avenue and Lakin Avenue in Great Bend. Great Bend’s downtown entertainment district, located on Forest Avenue, has barricaded a block...
🎧City Edition: Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Code Enforcement Supervisor Art Keffer that aired Aug. 31, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Community learning garden coming to Barton County
The Barton County Conservation District announced a community learning garden will be created at the Barton County Historical Museum. The Victory Garden will provide county residents hands-on experience with starting a home vegetable garden and gaining the skills needed to ensure a bountiful harvest. "The Conservation District is ultimately heading...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chamber welcomes first axe throwing venue in Great Bend
During their Grand Opening on Saturday, Aug. 20, surrounded by friends, family, and Chamber Ambassadors, the Hatchet Axtion owners cut the symbolic red ribbon, officially welcoming them into the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce and to the business community. Co-owners Johan Sanchez and Sage Cauley were excited to have so...
Jadynce Jean & Homebrew return for Hoisington celebration
The 3-day Labor Day weekend is nearly here. In Hoisington, that means one of the busiest weekends of the year. The 126th Annual Labor Day Celebration kicks off Friday night at 5 p.m. with the community barbecue. This year's barbecue moves indoors to the air-conditioned city auditorium. Go inside and...
Meitner recognized as grand marshal for Hoisington Labor Day Parade
Jim Meitner was recognized as the grand marshal for the 126th Annual Hoisington Labor Day Parade. Meitner has served the Hoisington Chamber as a board member, ambassador and Labor Day volunteer. Meitner will lead the parade down Main Street in Hoisington on Monday, Sept. 5. The parade begins at 10:30...
United Way kicking off football season with event in Ellinwood
From the United Way of Central Kansas... United Way of Central Kansas is hosting their annual Community Tailgate in Ellinwood this year on Sept. 2. They will be serving hamburgers from Ellinwood Packing Plant along with chips and a water for a free will donation. You can grab your dinner at the Ellinwood High Football field before the Eagles first home game, with food being served from 6:30-7:30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fitness classes through the Great Bend Rec
From the Great Bend Recreation Commission... The Great Bend Recreation Commission is forming its September sessions of exercise classes. Participants will be required to bring their own exercise mats to class. These classes will be held at the Great Bend Rec Activity Center located at 2715 18th Street. Join Dixie...
Golden Belt Community Foundation announces 2022 scholarship recipients
The Golden Belt Community Foundation awards over $93,000 in scholarships to area students, each year. These wide-ranging scholarships, offered to high school graduates from Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Stafford County, Kansas, meet a variety of educational needs. Some scholarship funds are designed for students who do not receive substantial financial...
Businesses continue to support Kids Ag Day
The 29th Kids Ag Day will take place Sept. 7 at Diamond K Farms, now operated by third-generation farmer, Josh Koelsch. Committee volunteers recently spent some time together and gathered for a photo with the newest trailer in the fleet that will be used for additional storage needed. A generous donation from ILS made this possible.
Great Bend business using grant-funded apprenticeship to find workers
Using state and federal programs, KMW Loaders in Great Bend officially launched an apprenticeship program Thursday morning that will help equip the business with workers needed to help the company grow. KMW Director Wayne Buchberger said the program will help recruit additional “employees” the business needs to keep up with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stafford County announces location for new modular daycare
Slow and steady, as the tortoise knows, wins the race. In May, Stafford County Economic Development began making headway on a new childcare facility. The process has taken some time but last week Eco Devo Director Kathleen Norman was able to announce the location of the new modular daycare as 413 N. Pearl in St. John.
'Jackie Stiles Story' now available on Apple TV, Amazon Prime
The athletic accomplishments coming out of Claflin from 1994 to 1997 remain unmatched in the state history books. In that stretch, Jackie Stiles set single game, season, and career basketball scoring records that stand to this day. On the track, her 14 individual gold medals remain an all-time best in Kansas.
Public meeting set on expanding US 56 Highway east of Great Bend
Talks of expanding U.S. 56 Highway, just east of Great Bend, into a four-lane expressway have been ongoing for years. The Kansas Department of Transportation is conducting a public meeting on Sept. 15 in Great Bend to discuss the proposed plans to expand the highway. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett...
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (8/31)
BOOKED: Kenneth Patterson on Barton County District Court case for Theft and Possession of Marijuana, bond set at $5,000 C/S. BOOKED: Tanner Osborne on Barton County District Court warrant for Distribution of a Controlled Substance and No Drug Tax Stamp, bond set at $300,000 C/S. BOOKED: Ricky Medina on Ford...
State forces closure of Rush County’s only grocery store
The only grocery store in Rush County is now closed, but local officials are doing everything possible to find new owners to reopen the store as soon as possible. The Rush County Grocery, in La Crosse, was forced to shut down Tuesday because of back-taxes. Owner Henry Montiel mentioned on the store’s social media account that the State of Kansas forced the shutdown and seized all accounts for failure to keep up with sales tax.
Police determine no threat after McPherson school briefly locked down
MCPHERSON — Law enforcement took a report of a possible armed subject Tuesday at McPherson High School, according to a media release. Just after 1:15 p.m., the School Resource Officer (SRO) was notified that a student overheard another student say they saw someone outside McPherson High School with a gun/firearm.
Another northern Barton Co. highway to be resurfaced
The Kansas Department of Transportation announced their latest approved bids last week for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The northern portion of Barton County received more love as a project for north U.S. 281 Highway was given the green light. KDOT Area Engineer Michelle Burnett, based out of Great...
Cop Shop (8/30)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (8/30) At 8:06 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at NE 130 Avenue & NE 120 Road in Claflin. At 1:58 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at K-96 Highway at MM 172. Cattle Out. At 3:48 p.m. a report of cattle out...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0