Read full article on original website
Related
Killeen, Texas Woman’s Family Is Asking For Help Making A Miracle
A Killeen, Texas woman by the name of Selma Guajardo is asking for Central Texas to come together and help in any way possible. Family and friends are raising money for the nonprofit Help Hope Live to fund uninsured medical expenses associated with a catastrophic illness. This story is actually...
KWTX
Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
A dream come true: Central Texas woman in hospice care meets her favorite weatherman
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman on hospice care who has been a faithful viewer of KWTX for more than 60 years had her dying wish granted to meet and shake the hand of longtime beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett and she said it was everything she dreamed of and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
‘I’m not healing’: After fiery crash, family demands dashcam video from McLennan County sheriff
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A month later, Dawn Johnson wants answers on what led to her son’s death after a high speed chase. She was told that her son, Kelvin Hubert, lost control of his car in the median of IH-35. His car flipped, ending in a fiery crash after a high-speed chase from a deputy. It all started after he tried to drive the wrong way on South 17th Street, a one-way street.
Yikes! Killeen, Texas Woman Has Unexpected Guest Living Under Her House
A Killeen, Texas woman is going through a crazy situation that I would never want to be a part of. According to our partners at KWTX News, Khairah Ail has an unwanted visitor living under the deck of her home. THE UNINVITED GUEST. Khairah Ali stated she noticed a 2-foot...
One Last Splash: Killeen, Texas Family Aquatic Center To Close For Season Sept. 5th
It's been a long summer in Killeen, Texas. With the heat bearing down on most of the state, many looked for some type of heat relief during the extreme drought we were and are currently experiencing. So the Family Aquatic Center was a place for many in the city to go to cool off.
KWTX
‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A dispute over money derived from the alleged sale of lumber stolen from a construction site led to a violent confrontation and, eventually, the murder of a woman reported missing in Waco, criminal complaint affidavits obtained by KWTX reveal. Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday,...
Two Killed in Two Separate Traffic Accidents In Temple and Belton, Texas
The last couple of weeks have seen several traffic crashes in Bell County. Unfortunately there are a couple more to report, and both were fatal. One death was reported in Belton on Tuesday and another in Temple early this morning. Lake Road Fatality. According to a City of Belton press...
East Waco Businesses First To Benefit From We All Win Waco City Program
The City of Waco is proposing to use up to $3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to make its largest investment into small businesses.
News Channel 25
Footage released of Central Texas pursuit where female driver held at gunpoint
BELL COUNTY, Texas — It's some of the craziest and rawest police body-camera footage in recent memory. Late Wednesday afternoon, Fort Worth police released dramatic footage from an officer-involved shooting on I-35 Sunday night. In the footage, police rush to rescue a woman being held hostage inside a car...
Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo Center
The Central Texas State Fair has been a staple in the community for generations. It kicks off Thursday throughout the entire Labor Day weekend at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
KWTX
Elderly man killed in hit-and-run early Wednesday in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an elderly man. It happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive...
KWTX
Two Central Texas counties have lifted their burn ban after substantial rainfall over the week
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County and Bosque County are the first two in the area to lift their burn bans that went into effect back in June, this year. Bosque County lifted their ban on Monday while Bell County lifted their ban on Wednesday. Now that outdoor burning is...
KWTX
Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
KWTX
Westfest offering new amusement rides from top contractor, opening early this year to provide free ‘sneak peek’
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The city of West’s annual Czech-heritage fair, Westfest, is opening tonight to give event goers an opportunity to check out the new rides from one of the top amusement park providers in the state of Texas. Talley Amusements is servicing Westfest for the first time...
$100 Million Waco housing project aims to bring affordable homes to Central Texas
WACO, Texas — Waco's Tax Increment Financing Board (Zone 4) approved a development plan Tuesday for a $100 million development at the site of the demolished Floyd Casey Stadium at South 32nd street and Clay Avenue. The project will now head to the Waco City Council for approval. The...
People believed to be driving truck involved in fatal hit-and-run questioned by Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police identified the man who died after he was hit by a truck early Wednesday morning. Police also said Thursday they found the truck. They were questioning the people believed to be involved. Police said John Lynn Haynes, 67, was struck at South 1st St....
WacoTrib.com
Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue
Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
KWTX
Large lizard escapes, hunkers down under neighbor’s deck in Killeen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An exotic animal is causing quite the commotion in one Central Texas City. Khairah Ali-Allen says her neighbor’s giant lizard escaped and is living under her home on Dickens Dr. in Killeen--and it won’t leave. “Anything that’s not in a cage or a tank:...
Comments / 4