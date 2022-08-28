ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
KWTX

Lightning strike destroys upstairs of Belton family home

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hutton family is now left with almost nothing after yesterday’s thunderstorms. A fire started from a lightning strike, destroying most of the family’s clothes and toys. What’s now left is memories, toys and clothes, covered in ashes and surrounded by small pieces of...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Waco
KWTX

‘I’m not healing’: After fiery crash, family demands dashcam video from McLennan County sheriff

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A month later, Dawn Johnson wants answers on what led to her son’s death after a high speed chase. She was told that her son, Kelvin Hubert, lost control of his car in the median of IH-35. His car flipped, ending in a fiery crash after a high-speed chase from a deputy. It all started after he tried to drive the wrong way on South 17th Street, a one-way street.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
KWTX

‘Dig a hole for a Mexican’: Dispute over money from sale of stolen lumber led to violent confrontation before Waco woman was murdered

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A dispute over money derived from the alleged sale of lumber stolen from a construction site led to a violent confrontation and, eventually, the murder of a woman reported missing in Waco, criminal complaint affidavits obtained by KWTX reveal. Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Elderly man killed in hit-and-run early Wednesday in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning hit-and-run that resulted in the death of an elderly man. It happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the area of S. 1st Street and W. Avenue P. When officers arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Fiery wreck in Belton claims one life

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A fiery rollover in Belton on Tuesday, Aug. 30, claimed the life of an individual, authorities said. The wreck involved two vehicles and happened at approximately 3:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lake Road. Authorities said the driver of a maroon Dodge Dakota collided with...
BELTON, TX
WacoTrib.com

Inside Empire Seed, a Waco institution on Elm Avenue

Empire Seed building on Elm Avenue hits the market for $1.1 million. Stucco-covered and built in 1950, the building shows its age. But its spot on Elm Avenue, near Lake Brazos, downtown and three hotel projects, has become prime, agents said.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy