ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix releases: Everything coming and going the week of August 28

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tc6Uh_0hYhI2xA00

The week of August 28 also happens to be the week that the calendar flips to September, which means a ton of licensed movies are coming to Netflix. The list includes A Clockwork Orange, Clueless, Despicable Me, and the Austin Powers trilogy.

There are also some intriguing originals coming to Netflix this week, such as the romantic comedy Love in the Villa and the freaky psychological thriller Devil in Ohio, which stars Emily Deschanel, who you probably know from her time on Bones.

Scroll down to see the new releases on Netflix from August 28 to September 3.

Netflix Releases | Week of August 28

Streaming August 29th

  • Under Her Control 🇪🇸– NETFLIX FILM
  • An ambitious young woman enters into an unusual arrangement with her charismatic boss. By the time doubts creep in, it may be too late to back out.
  • Nate, Flicker and the rest of the trains raise the rails for more thrilling deliveries, special missions and lighthearted lessons on the track.

Streaming August 30th

  • I AM A KILLER: Season 3 🇬🇧 NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • While serving hard time for murder, inmates recount their crimes and reflect on how their actions destroyed lives — including their own.
  • Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)
  • In the summer of 2007, news broke that an NBA referee was being investigated for gambling on his own games, igniting a media storm and sending the NBA, FBI and sports fans into crisis. That referee was Tim Donaghy and the story didn’t just start and end with him, but wound its way from the small town bookies of the Philadelphia suburbs to lining the pockets of the notorious New York crime families and worldwide sports gambling underworld. For the first time, all three co-conspirators discuss their involvement and, unsurprisingly, their stories don’t all line-up. Featuring revealing sit-down interviews with Tim Donaghy, Tommy Martino, Jimmy “The Sheep” Battista plus FBI agent Phil Scala, Donaghy’s lawyer John Lauro, Donaghy’s ex-wife Kim Strupp Donaghy, and more. Directed by David Terry Fine.

Streaming August 31st

  • Club América vs Club América 🇲🇽 NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • This docuseries depths into the past and present of America, the most winning and controversial soccer club in Mexico.
  • Family Secrets 🇵🇱 NETFLIX SERIES
  • A couple’s wedding day threatens to turn disastrous when they begin to unravel a web of secrets and lies that connects their two families.
  • I Came By 🇬🇧 NETFLIX FILM
  • A graffiti artist who targets homes of the elite uncovers a twisted secret in a hidden basement — triggering events that put his loved ones in danger.

Streaming September 1

A Cinderella Story

A Clockwork Orange

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy

A Knight’s Tale

A Little Princess

American Beauty

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Barbie Mermaid Power

The Bridges of Madison County

Clueless

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Dolphin Tale 2

Fenced In 🇧🇷– NETFLIX FILM

  • After a nervous breakdown, Walter trades the city for the countryside. But his hopes for a calm life are shattered once he meets his loud new neighbors.

He’s Just Not That Into You

I Survived a Crime: Season 1

If Beale Street Could Talk

The Italian Job

John Q

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure STONE OCEAN Episodes 13-24 — NETFLIX ANIME

  • The legacy of the Joestar family continues with Jolyne as she and her companions take on new Stand users behind the bars of Green Dolphin Street Prison.

Just Friends

Liss Pereira: Adulting — NETFLIX COMEDY

  • Comedian Liss Pereira gets real about relationships, adulthood and being somewhere in between — not perfect, but not so bad — in a world of extremes.

Little Nicky

Love in the Villa — NETFLIX FILM

  • Julie’s dream trip to Verona, Italy, turns star-crossed when she discovers her rented villa is already occupied by an annoyingly attractive stranger.

Morphle Halloween Candy Magic Pet

The Notebook

Off the Hook 🇫🇷– NETFLIX SERIES

  • Realizing they both have a toxic relationship to the Internet, roommates Léa and Manon decide to do the unthinkable: abandon all devices for 30 days.

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road House

Save the Last Dance

Scarface

Snow White & the Huntsman

Story Time Book: Read-Along: S1

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

  • With the Yokai no longer their enemies, Usagi and the gang enjoy a short-lived peace but soon must prepare for an invasion by evil aliens.

This Is 40

Streaming September 2

  • Buy My House NETFLIX SERIES
  • Homeowners from across the US pitch properties for sale to four experienced real estate investors, hoping to make a life-changing deal on the spot.
  • Dated and Related 🇬🇧– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Hopeful singles and their siblings head to a lavish villa, where they’ll all be trying to find love — and win $100,000 — in this dating competition.
  • Devil in Ohio — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Determined to protect a young patient who escaped a mysterious cult, a psychiatrist takes the girl in, putting her own family — and life — in danger.
  • Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2 🇮🇳– NETFLIX SERIES
  • In a season of fresh starts, the wives redefine relationships, careers and personal goals — all with their signature mix of cheeky quips and camaraderie.
  • Fakes 🇨🇦– NETFLIX SERIES
  • Teenage best friends Zoe and Becca set out to build their own fake ID empire, but when business starts booming, their life of crime gets way too real.
  • The Festival of Troubadours 🇹🇷– NETFLIX FILM
  • An unexpected reunion between a traveling musician and his son opens old wounds as the two set out on a long journey to a troubadour festival.
  • Ivy + Bean — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • When Bean learns that her neighbor Ivy has a knack for magic, they team up to cast a spell on Bean’s older sister that will make her dance… forever!
  • Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Cold, white mist. Clanking pipes. And an eerie voice that’s coming from the drain. Is the school bathroom… haunted? Ivy and Bean are on the case!
  • Ivy + Bean: Doomed to Dance — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Ivy and Bean sign up for ballet, only to learn they’ll be dancing in a recital in front of hundreds of people. Time to get out of it — tout suite!
  • Life in Amaia’s new hometown starts to get a lot more interesting when a rumor spreads at school that she’s inherited her grandmother’s magical talents.

Streaming September 3

  • Little Women 🇰🇷 NETFLIX SERIES
  • Three sisters, who only have each other and never enough money, get entangled in a conspiracy involving the rich and powerful.

Keep scrolling to see all of the movies and shows leaving Netflix this week.

Netflix Departures | Week of August 28

Leaving August 30th

  • In the Line of Fire

Leaving August 31st

  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
  • Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
  • Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
  • Cliffhanger
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • The Departed
  • GoodFellas
  • Grown Ups
  • Halloween
  • Just Like Heaven
  • Kung Fu Panda 2
  • Major Dad: Seasons 1-4
  • Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
  • Mission: Impossible
  • Mission: Impossible II
  • Premonition
  • Public Enemies
  • Rise of the Guardians
  • Soul Surfer
  • Starship Troopers
  • Titanic
  • We Are Marshall
  • Wyatt Earp

Leaving September 1

  • Quantico: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 2

  • Freaks

Leaving September 3

  • The Vampire Diaries: Seasons 1-8

Those are all of the Netflix releases and departures for the week of August 28. We will be back next week with more new movies, TV shows, and specials coming to the streaming service. In the meantime, check out everything else coming and going on Netflix.

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

7 new Netflix releases arrive today – including 1 you really need to watch

Netflix debuted a handful of new titles available to stream starting today — with the batch including several realities series, a suspenseful new crime documentary, and the third and final season of a high-profile fantasy series. In fact, we’ll start with that last item first, kicking off our latest Netflix release roundup with Locke & Key — one of several Carlton Cuse projects that actually span many of the major streamers.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Major Netflix Series Ending After Season 4

This year has brought a lot of changes for Netflix. Already, we’ve seen the addition of ad-supported content, password sharing crackdowns, and, as usual, the conclusion of some of our favorite series. Earlier this summer, the streamer’s subscribers were forced to bid goodbye to the cast of Ozark as the series came to an abrupt and permanent halt. Now though, another fan-favorite series faces its conclusion and that’s the popular action-adventure title, The Umbrella Academy.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Chicago PD: Why does Jason Beghe have a raspy voice?

Nobody intimidates like Hank Voight. The Chicago PD mainstay manages to scare most everyone he encounters, whether it be through his determination or his willingness to cut corners to ensure justice is served. Then there’s the voice. Voight’s raspy delivery is instantly recognizable, and this is all due to the...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week

Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Tim Donaghy
Person
Emily Deschanel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Week Of#Austin Powers#Ivy And Bean#Stone Ocean#A Clockwork Orange#Netflix Documentary#Nba#Fbi
The List

The Real-Life Partners Of The General Hospital Cast

If you love soap operas, there's a likely chance that you love "General Hospital." Even if you aren't a super fan, you've probably heard of the series. The classic daytime drama started airing in 1963 and currently holds the record for the longest-running daytime soap opera still in production, according to Newsweek. In addition to its long-standing place in television history, the show is also the winner of an impressive 14 Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding drama series, which is another record the soap opera holds (via Soap Central).
TV SERIES
The List

Here's How Days Of Our Lives Will Change After Its Move To Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" is one of the longest-running soap operas of all time, per Showbiz CheatSheet. The NBC sudser has been a staple on daytime television for nearly six decades, and fans are still obsessing about the dramatic lives of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town, Salem. Viewers of the show span generations within many families, but things are about to change.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show

Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fatherly

The Best James Bond Movie Ever Is Finally On Netflix

If Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond had ended 10 years ago, in 2012, he’d be just as loved and respected for the role as he is today. While it’s true that Spectre (2015) and No Time To Die (2021) brought added pathos to the story of Craig’s 007, the truth is, this era of the long-running spy franchise never really topped one specific movie. If Casino Royale was the 1977 Star Wars of the Daniel Craig Bond era, then that means Skyfall his Empire Strikes Back.
MOVIES
WBBM News Radio

How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend

Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
MOVIES
Vice

Netflix Won’t Pay Narco Queen a ‘Single Cent’ for Show Based on Her Life

Netflix and Spanish TV company Telemundo will not pay “a single cent” to a former Mexican narco queen for allegedly using her image to promote a series based on her life. Sandra Ávila Beltrán, known as “The Queen Of The Pacific,” is hoping to claim a cut of the profits made by the two companies for “The Queen Of The South” series, which is based on her criminal career.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

337K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy