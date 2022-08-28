Beyond the Boardroom: Premier Cooperative's Tim Hughes

Jeff D'Alessio is editor of The News-Gazette. His email is jdalessio@news-gazette.com.

“As they say, it’s great to be a Rocket,” says proud Unity High grad/dad TIM HUGHES, who’s called Tolono home with wife Amy for close to 30 years.

Hughes grew up on a family farm in rural Philo, which explains the career path he took after graduating from Parkland College and the University of Illinois, one that led to him last year being named CEO of Premier Cooperative, Inc., the Champaign-based, Illinois farmer-owned agricultural commodities and energy products provider.

Hughes’ best day on the job so far? It’s still to come, he hopes.

“My wife thinks I’m crazy but I get excited to go to work every day,” Hughes says. “I hesitate to say one thing is my favorite moment because I believe that moment is ahead of me, not behind. Working with great people is the key and I have been blessed to work with a lot of them.”

On my office walls, you’ll find … not a lot, just a few family pictures. They are definitely my greatest accomplishment.

I do have a poster of President Lincoln that lists all of the failures he experienced in life before achieving his great success. It’s a daily reminder to persevere and never give up.

I can’t live without my ... cell phone, unfortunately. It’s with me almost all of the time but sometimes I would like to throw it out the window.

My philosophy on meetings is ... they’re very useful and needed at times. Just make sure they are necessary and stay on topic.

Also, it’s painful to be sitting in a meeting and the host is just “filling time” because it was scheduled to last to a certain time. If you’ve accomplished what you set out to convey or communicate in the meeting, end it.

The hardest thing about being a leader is ... things don’t always go as planned. You have to keep your head and push forward when necessary or make changes when needed.

Three adjectives I hope my staff would use to describe me are … respected, open-minded, sincere.

I’m frugal in that … I definitely don’t overspend on my wardrobe.

My professional role model is ... my former boss, Roger Miller. He was a great leader that left a legacy to be proud of.

My one unbreakable rule of the workplace is … honesty and integrity. We all make mistakes and screw up at times — that is part of life and oftentimes make us a better person — but own your mistake and be open about it. Never try to hide it or place blame on someone else.

I wind down after work by … spending time with family. We are pretty simple people. We enjoy relaxing on the deck on a nice evening or going out to a nice dinner.

The last luxury in which I indulged was ... buying a boat. Since I was about 12 or 13, I always wanted a boat.

We took a few vacations to Lake of the Ozarks when I was young with some family friends that had a boat. Ever since then, I was hooked. We love spending time on the water.

The most beneficial college class I took was … a speech class at Parkland College that has benefited me throughout my career.

I wish I could remember the professor’s name. He was a gifted teacher that could point out your failures in a way that didn’t leave you feeling like a failure. Instead, you were inspired to do better.

I’m up and at ’em every day by ... 5 usually, in the office around 6.

My exercise routine consists of … not enough.

The worst job I ever had was ... working a semester in college at one of the swine research farms. The work was fun but the smell was tough to get away from.

On a 1-to-10 scale, the impact of the pandemic has been a ... 5. The pandemic definitely affected agriculture but not as severe as many other industries.

Everything we do costs more and seems to take longer to accomplish because of the tight labor market. This was a growing issue before the pandemic, but just exploded because of the pandemic.

Eventually, we’ll all adjust but it’s unlikely things will “go back to the way they were” and that’s OK. Challenges present opportunities.