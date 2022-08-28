ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Up Close: Breaking down New York primary results, crime

ABCNY
In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the results from the New York primary that saw Jerry Nadler beat Carolyn Maloney in a landslide in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District.

Both candidates were powerful Democrats and committee chairs who had each served 30 years in Congress.

We also break down the new 10th Congressional District, where Dan Goldman won in a crowded field of 12 candidates.

It was his first political fun after serving as lawyer for Congressional Democrats in the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

Goldman joins us as our guest.

Meanwhile, crime has been one of the top issues, if not the top issue in New York City.

It affects not only the safety of residents, but also the economic recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Getting more people to work and visit New York City is the key to rebuilding.

NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey, the highest-ranking uniformed officer in the nation's largest police department, joins us to discuss this major issue.

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.

Related
Gotham Gazette

A Closer Look at Voter Turnout in New York's August 2022 Primaries

The August primary election for congressional and State Senate races in New York saw significantly low voter turnout, barely topping single digits in many districts across the state. It was the predictable outcome of an unprecedented election that resulted from a tumultuous redistricting process that unfolded this year, all adding to New York’s voter turnout crisis. Despite many competitive races, several of which were narrowly decided, New Yorkers again showed little enthusiasm to cast their ballots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

New York forbids carrying of firearms in Times Square

It will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the famed Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York, authorities announced on Wednesday. "New York City will defend itself against this decision, and, beginning tomorrow, new eligibility requirements for concealed carry permit applicants and restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons in 'sensitive locations,' like Times Square, take effect," said Adams, a former police officer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

New York seeing surge in applications for concealed carry gun permits

NEW YORK (PIX11) — More and more people are wanting to carry concealed guns in New York City. Applications for concealed carry permits have increased 54% in recent weeks, according to the NYPD, despite New York State’s new law requiring additional training and background checks. Certain areas are also “gun free zones,” even if you […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epbusinessjournal.com

Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million

Abbott’s office said Chicago will now also become a regular drop-off location in addition to New York City and Washington, D.C. “Gov. Greg Abbott’s migrant busing program costs Texas $12 million” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
TEXAS STATE
theberkshireedge.com

ALAN CHARTOCK: What happened to Rudy Giuliani?

So what’s up with Rudy Giuliani? There is very little good that you can say about the guy. He was once viewed as the no-nonsense mayor of New York. Now, however, he has cast himself as hit man for Donald Trump. He has turned into a pathetic right-wing stooge who can be counted on to play backup for some of the most despicable politicians in the country. When he smiles for the TV cameras, he looks both ghoulish and foolish.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jcitytimes.com

As NYC Considers Congestion Pricing, Critics Pan Plan to Widen Turnpike

On either side of the Hudson River, state officials are attacking traffic congestion in polar opposite ways. In New York City, state and city officials are moving forward with a plan intended to reduce the number of cars in one of the most traffic-congested cities in the nation by charging motorists as much as $23 to enter Manhattan below 60th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
