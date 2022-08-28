ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Twitter Reacts to the Onside Kick Heard ’Round the World

By Kaleb Henry
AllHuskers
AllHuskers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41J3WE_0hYhHOFg00

From football minds to minor league baseball teams, everyone found a way to weigh in

Leading by 11 in the third quarter, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost called for an onside kick.

"At that point in the game, I thought all the momentum was on our side," Frost said. "I thought if we got it, we could end the game."

But Nebraska didn't recover the ball. Northwestern scored the final 14 points of the game for a 31-28 win in Ireland that sent Husker faithful on a long plane ride home.

Twitter reacted both in the moment, and well after the game, to the curious decision made by NU's hot seat coach.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
AllHuskers

AllHuskers

Lincoln, NE
912
Followers
502
Post
452K+
Views
ABOUT

All Huskers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Nebraska athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/nebraska

Comments / 0

Community Policy