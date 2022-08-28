Twitter Reacts to the Onside Kick Heard ’Round the World

From football minds to minor league baseball teams, everyone found a way to weigh in

Leading by 11 in the third quarter, Nebraska football coach Scott Frost called for an onside kick.

"At that point in the game, I thought all the momentum was on our side," Frost said. "I thought if we got it, we could end the game."

But Nebraska didn't recover the ball. Northwestern scored the final 14 points of the game for a 31-28 win in Ireland that sent Husker faithful on a long plane ride home.

Twitter reacted both in the moment, and well after the game, to the curious decision made by NU's hot seat coach.

