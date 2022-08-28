ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

travelnoire.com

You'll Never Guess Which City Is The Happiest In North America

If you’re looking for a dopamine boost, head to Las Vegas. The west coast city has been declared the happiest travel destination in North America by Club Med. Club Med, a company specializing in premium all-inclusive vacation packages, released its list of top 10 happiest travel destinations in tourist destinations.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Canyon News

Glitz, Glamour And The Dirty Truth Of Las Vegas

UNITED STATES—There is something about the glitz, glamour and lights of Las Vegas that allures so many people. The countless high-end, celebrity restaurants, the various casinos, the countless attractions, the shopping, the extravagant resorts/hotels, the gambling scene, but amongst all of that there is something people rarely talk about: homelessness, despair, blight and parts that appear destitute.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tourcounsel.com

Outlets in Las Vegas: which is the best?

Las Vegas is one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. The entertainment capital is a city set up for consumption, so outlets in Las Vegas could not be missing. In the city you will find everything, from luxury shops to outlets where you will find things at very good prices. In addition to telling you all the necessary information about the city's outlets, we leave you with 75 things to do in Las Vegas so that you can enjoy the city as it deserves. It's not all about shopping!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Ranked: Best Pizza Places In Las Vegas

Extra pepperoni please… Vegas has delicious pizza and many different kinds. Looking for margarita? We got you covered. Supreme? Check. Classic cheese? Check. Whether you’re looking for New York, Chicago or Neapolitan style there are plenty of fresh pies to go around. Dedicated pizza connoisseurs will go to war with you on what the best style of pizza is but regardless the taste is still magical with every bite. Pizza is an international delicacy that has been consumed for many years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Treasure Island awards $110k to August jackpot winners

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Treasure Island awarded $10,000 jackpots to six lucky people this August. Jackpot winners came from around the world, including a visitor from the United Kingdom and another from Canada. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Visitor from New York wins six-digit jackpot at Las Vegas Strip...
LAS VEGAS, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Las Vegas, Nevada, is a city where many people go to gamble, dance, drink, and be merry. It’s a hot spot for bachelorette/bachelor parties, birthday parties, weddings, and all kinds of celebrations. But many people don’t know that it’s also home to a wide range of delicious soul food....
LAS VEGAS, NV
travelnowsmart.com

what is the most luxurious hotel in las vegas

If you’re looking for a luxurious stay in Las Vegas, look no further than The Bellagio. This hotel is known for its art deco architecture, excellent food, and top-notch service. Whether you’re planning your vacation now or later this year, be sure to check out The Bellagio!. Other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOXBusiness

Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism

Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
8 News Now

Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas after 2 year hiatus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Asian Night Market will return to Las Vegas in October for the first time in two years. The market, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic, will be hosted by the Asian Community Development Council and OCA Las Vegas on Oct. 8. It will feature Asian and Pacific Islander-owned food vendors, […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas among rudest cities in America, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new report found Las Vegas is among the top five rudest cities in America. Compiled by Preply, the company says they surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

10 Best Burger Places in Las Vegas 2022

From classic burgers to innovative masterpieces, Las Vegas chefs bring you the best of the burger world with delectable options to feast on. Everyone knows the best burger doesn’t necessarily come from the big franchises or upscale restaurants. Bars and local joints are known to have some of the tastiest meat between buns in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip to debut 3 new rides at Adventuredome

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip announced Tuesday that it will debut new rides at the Adventuredome theme park. Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, Circus Circus says it will open three new rides inside the attraction: Twistin Tea Cups, Go Karts and Kiddie Swings.
LAS VEGAS, NV

