Akron, OH

Richmond Flying Squirrels pull away late to sink Akron RubberDucks

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Flying Squirrels 8, RubberDucks 4

A five-run ninth inning put the game out of reach as Richmond held off the RubberDucks at Canal Park on Saturday night.

The Ducks were down but within striking distance, trailing at 3-1, before the Squirrels plated five runs in the ninth off Randy Labaut, punctuated by a two-out, three-run home run.

The Ducks answered by scoring three runs on an error, a passed ball and a groundout but couldn't come all the way back. Daniel Schneemann led the way with a single, two walks, one run and two stolen bases. Jhonkensy Noel added a single and one run.

