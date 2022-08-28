NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO