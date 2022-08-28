Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Pass Cisco SCOR 350-701 Exam in BostonMack JohnBoston, MA
Disrupt: The Massachusetts' AnarchopunksTyler Mc.Lynn, MA
Related
City of Framingham & Town of Natick Launch Energy Efficiency Initiative For Small Businesses
FRAMINGHAM – As part of the Mass Save Community First Partnership, the City of Framingham and the Town of Natick are partnering with Eversource on the Main Streets energy efficiency initiative. During the month of September, the program will help small businesses, houses of worship, and nonprofits reduce their...
Catalytic Converter Stolen at Framingham Car Dealership
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham car dealership reported a catalytic converter stolen from a vehicle on its property on Wednesday, August 31. The theft was reported at 12:45 at Framingham Ford, 1,200 Worcester Road in Framingham. Framingham Police have no suspects at this time. There has been an increase in...
Police: $700 Blower Stolen From Framingham Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft of a blower from a trailer parked in a retail parking lot on Wednesday, August 31. The blower, worth an estimated $700, was stolen from a “trailer parked” at the School Street lot of Walgreen’s explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Robert E. Pepi, 89, Architect, Korean War Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Robert E. Pepi, 89, a longtime resident of Framingham died peacefully on Tuesday August 30, 2022. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John & Marianna (Sortino) Pepi, and the beloved husband of 44 years to Maria (Hackett) Pepi. Robert graduated from Boston Latin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Ashland’s Corner Spot Highlights Women-Owned Businesses
ASHLAND – Women-owned businesses were the focus on Saturday night at The Corner Spot in Ashland. Blush Bouquet was selling Ashland-themed, as well as Holliston & Hopkinton-themed items. They also had gorgeous bouquets of fresh flowers for sale. There were booths with jewelry and clothes. Attendees could purchase candles,...
Silvia Diaz, 73
FRAMINGHAM – Silvia V. Diaz, 73, of Charlton and formerly of Framingham died peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave) Framingham.
Joseph F. McCarthy, Jr., 80, Framingham Firefighter
FRAMINGHAM – Joseph F. McCarthy, Jr., 80, a longtime resident of Framingham, died Monday August 29, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Watertown, he was the son of the late Joseph F. Sr. & Doris (Gildea) McCarthy. Jay was raised and educated in Watertown and was a graduate...
Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, September 1, 2022
1 The Framingham Public Library is celebrating going fine free today with a celebration with cake at both the main Framingham Public Library and the Christa McAuliffe library branch. Click here for more details. 2. Today is the first day of school for kindergarten students in the Framingham Public School...
MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born
NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
Framingham Police: 2 Teens To Be Charged With Breaking Into Half Dozen Vehicles
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police plan to charge two teens for breaking into a half dozen motor vehicles in the Saxonville section of the City, said the police spokesperson. All 6 vehicles were at the Yeager Automotive lot on River Path Drive in Framingham. “Two juveniles have been identified and...
Angelina (LaPenta) Stefanini, 99, Face of Waverly Market
FRAMINGHAM – Angelina “Angie” (LaPenta) Stefanini , 99 of Framingham, died peacefully on August 25, 2022 at Bethany Health Care Center surrounded by love. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefanini who died in 1975. She is also predeceased by her sister Mary L....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Transitional Framingham 11th Annual Garden Tour September 10
FRAMINGHAM – Transition Framingham will hold its annual free tour of home and community gardens to get inspiration, ideas and advice from local gardeners on Saturday, September 10. Attendees can do the entire tour or just a few gardens. This year participants are asked to preregister at this sign-up...
Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Tattoo Parlor
FRAMINGHAM – A thief broke into a tattoo parlor in downtown Framingham overnight. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 8:53 a.m. on August 26 at The Kingdom Tattoo at 114 Concord Street in Framingham. The tattoo place is located within walking distance of City Hall in downtown Framingham.
Framingham High Reminds Parents of Drop-off & Pick-Up Rules
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, August 31 is the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year. This afternoon, August 29, Framingham High sent out a reminder to parents & students about drop-off and pick-up rules for the start and end of the school day. Last week, the high school...
Keep Framingham Beautiful Participating in World Cleanup Week September 17-25
FRAMINGHAM – Keep Framingham Beautiful presents KFB World Cleanup Week!. Join hundreds of Framingham’s finest and millions from around the world as we work together to keep our planet beautiful!. From Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 25, members of Keep Framingham Beautiful (KFB) invite the entire Framingham...
PHOTO GALLERY: 2nd Annual Framingham Gridiron Cornhole Tournament
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High gridiron club held its 2nd annual cornhole tournament at Framingham high over the weekend. The Saturday afternoon fundraiser attracted more than 2 dozen teams. The winners were Team Mamba Mentality with Samantha Correia & Colbey Santos. They were awarded $500 for the team. 2nd...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, August 29, 2022
1 Today is the first day of school for students at Keefe Technical High School in Framingham. The regional vocational-technical high school has students in grades 9-12 from Framingham, Ashland, Natick, Holliston, & Hopkinton. Framingham High freshmen have orientation on Tuesday. The first day of school for Framingham Public School...
AAA: Mass Gas Prices 21 Cents Above National Average
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’s average gas price is down 10 cents from last week ($4.16), averaging $4.06 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 42 cents lower than a month ago ($4.48), and $1.01 higher than August 29, 2021 ($3.05).
LETTER: To Fix Traffic Congestion, Elementary Students’ Safety Is Put in Jeopardy
FRAMINGHAM – I’m a parent to multiple former Brophy back-path walkers and a resident of Berkeley Road. I learned a week before school starts that the walking path that Brophy students and their families have used for decades will now be used for cars departing Brophy as well as the walkers.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0