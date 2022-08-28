ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: $700 Blower Stolen From Framingham Parking Lot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a theft of a blower from a trailer parked in a retail parking lot on Wednesday, August 31. The blower, worth an estimated $700, was stolen from a “trailer parked” at the School Street lot of Walgreen’s explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Robert E. Pepi, 89, Architect, Korean War Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Robert E. Pepi, 89, a longtime resident of Framingham died peacefully on Tuesday August 30, 2022. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late John & Marianna (Sortino) Pepi, and the beloved husband of 44 years to Maria (Hackett) Pepi. Robert graduated from Boston Latin...
Silvia Diaz, 73

FRAMINGHAM – Silvia V. Diaz, 73, of Charlton and formerly of Framingham died peacefully Monday, August 29, 2022. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a time of visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 4 -7 p.m. at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave) Framingham.
Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born

NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Tattoo Parlor

FRAMINGHAM – A thief broke into a tattoo parlor in downtown Framingham overnight. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 8:53 a.m. on August 26 at The Kingdom Tattoo at 114 Concord Street in Framingham. The tattoo place is located within walking distance of City Hall in downtown Framingham.
