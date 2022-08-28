Read full article on original website
TikTok's Taco Bell Musical Is Back Just In Time For The Mexican Pizza Revival
On September 15, Taco Bell is reintroducing one of its fan favorite's with a beat and a jingle. The Mexican Pizza, or the "Pizzazz Pizza" was first introduced on the fast-food chain's menu in 1985, according to Fox 5. Like many other Taco Bell products, it was briefly taken off the menu in 2020, due to the amount of time that went into preparing the product (via Today).
Smoothie King's New Flavor Is Made For Coffee Lovers
Smoothie King has made a place for itself in customers' diets by providing an array of blended fruit beverages. A recent addition not only adds to the variety of those options, but could appeal to a different segment of people who feel compelled to pick up something to drink while they are on the go.
We Tried Wingstop's New Chicken Sandwich. Here's How It Went
Just when you thought the fried chicken sandwich wars had simmered down, there's a brand new sandwich in the running. Wingstop, known for its wide selection of fast food wings, fried chicken thighs, and tenders, has expanded the menu to include a fried chicken sandwich. For a restaurant so dedicated to chicken, creating a sandwich seems like an obvious and natural addition to the menu. We got a sneak preview of what you can expect at a brand new Wingstop location in NYC, where Larry Bellah, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary and R&D for Wingstop, was available to chat all things sandwich.
What You Need To Know About KFC's Brand-New Limited-Time Deals
You're in good company if you ordered a bucket of chicken or two during the pandemic, especially if it was from KFC. According to CNBC, the home of Original Recipe and Extra Crispy chicken not only posted some pretty impressive sales stats in the fourth quarter of 2020 but also opened its 25,000th worldwide location. The chain has come a long way since selling its first bucket meal in 1957 (via KFC).
Costco Shoppers Are Raving Over A Particular Ice Cream Treat
While Summer may be just behind us and we're starting to head into the cooler season of Fall, it doesn't mean there won't be some warm days, and, even without a warm day, we can still indulge in a tasty cold treat once in a while. That's where a Costco...
The Surprising Food New Yorkers Will Soon Need ID To Buy
If you live in New York and had been planning to serve a quick dessert garnished with canned whipped cream, you may have heard that picking up a can will no longer be as simple as dashing in and out of the bodega — because a little-known law enacted last November is now finally being enforced.
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership
During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
How The Federal Is Doing After Bar Rescue
The aptly named Martini brothers called on "Bar Rescue" to help revive their struggling Youngstown, Ohio bar. Martini Brothers Burger Bar began as a sports bar and a relatively successful one at that. The second bar venture for the Martini brothers, Dan and Joey, went from making $60,000 a month to $600,000 in debt (via RealityTVRevisited). The brothers revealed to Jon Taffer that the burger bar was in disarray as their landlord Jacob, who has a stake in the business, wanted to turn it into an artistic hub. The bar-turned-art-gallery was on the brink of closing by the time Jon Taffer arrived on the scene in episode 32 of the 4th season entitled "Sour Lemons and Bitter Business" (via IMDb). With only six months left until they have to close, the Martini brothers are a little more than shaken.
The McDonald's Ice Cream Coffee Hack That's Taking Over TikTok
If you've never heard of menu hacks, they're essentially tricks to get "secret menu items," mainly at fast-food places. While some places such as In-N-Out and Five Guys encourage ordering from their "secret menus" (via Spoon University and Wide Open Eats), those who are "in the know" can usually attest to how good they are and recommend you try it for yourself the next time you go out to eat.
Instagram Isn't Sure How To Feel About Ree Drummond's Grilled Doughnuts
When it comes to round food, people have a lot of opinions. For being the same shape as planet Earth, a peace symbol, and the table that King Arthur's knights famously sat around, a circle can be a very divisive shape. No, literally — a circle is really easy to divide; look at pizza. And pies. And cake. But when you get down to the little round foods, things don't divide up so nicely. Take a bagel, for instance. Even splitting it between just two people is tricky business — if you do it crosswise, who gets the top and who gets the bottom? And if you divide it lengthwise, spreading your cream cheese across that crescent-shaped surface is so awkward.
Why Costco Stopped Selling Take-And-Bake Pizza
In the old days, you had two basic choices when it came to getting a pizza. Either you bought a frozen pie — that may or may not have been made by World War I flying ace the Red Baron – or you called up your nearby pizzeria to get something more freshly tossed. Then the take-and-bake revolution arrived and changed the face of pizza forever.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over Wendy's Frosty Size Change
Hard to define, Wendy's Frostys are a sweet treat of a genre of their own. A unique ice-cream-like beverage, Frosty's, are so delicious due to the way they're made, which among other rules, includes a specific temperature and lots of sugar. Served with a spoon, a vanilla or chocolate Frosty might as well be a Wendy's unofficial dipping sauce as the salty fries and Frosty pair unexpectedly well, according to science.
A Longhorn Steakhouse Chef Has A Clever Trick For Checking Steak
Do you have a fear of cooking meat at home? If you do, you're certainly not alone. According to Lifehacker, there are many reasons people have this fear, but among the most common is the worry that they'll make their family sick. To kill contaminants, chicken should reach 150 degrees Fahrenheit, pork needs to hit 145 degrees Fahrenheit, and rare steak should reach at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit. For every additional level of steak (ex. medium-rare, medium), the temperature should rise 10 degrees Fahrenheit from the last reading.
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers
The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
Twitter Is In Shambles Over Domino's Pumpkin Spice Fake-Out
September may have only just begun, but pumpkin spice season is already in full swing. What started with Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte, the unofficial VIP of the season, has slowly spiraled into a full-fledged fall phenomenon. From Swiss Miss hot chocolate and Oreos to Land O' Lakes butter and LesserEvil popcorn, brands across the country are proving that there's no food that can't be pumpkin spiced (via People).
The Type Of Ice Cream Michael Symon Swears By
Summertime is for trips to the beach or lake, barbecues with friends and family, and ice cream. The weather is never too cold and your belly never too full to say no to ice cream year-round — but in the warmer months, the treat feels like less of a splurge and more of a necessity to beat the heat, especially as cities break heat records around the globe (via NPR).
The Pioneer Woman's Fresh Twist On Charcuterie Boards
If you haven't been crafting your own homemade charcuterie boards, then you are late to this food trend. These beautiful displays of meat and cheese have become all the rage over the last few years, and there's no sign of this fad slowing down anytime soon. The real reason charcuterie boards are so popular? People have speculated about what triggered this phenomenon, but one theory is that food art is the only thing better than food (via Buzz Feed). Millennials and Gen-Z love capturing the tasteful elegance of these boards and posting them on the #gram, along with other forms of social media.
The Best Types Of Apples For Baking And What To Make With Them
Apples are more than just juicy fruits that emit an audible crunch when bitten. They actually play a substantial role in American culture: New York City is the Big Apple. Rumor has it that, "An apple a day will keep the doctor away " and that the object of your affection is "the apple of your eye." Men have Adam's apples, someone is always "upsetting the apple cart," and it is said that there is nothing more American than an apple pie. And that's not all.
Starbucks Is Releasing A New Line Of Fall Merchandise
The beloved Pumpkin Spice latte has finally returned to Starbucks, so obviously, customers need new fall drinkware to go with it. Fans were antsy to get their hands on the cinnamon-spiced drink because the coffee chain released it six days later than it did in 2021 (per USA Today). Starbucks has also added the returning Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew to the menu, along with and the Apple Crisp Macchiato, which was tweaked slightly and now has oat milk and blonde espresso.
The Dirt-Cheap Item At Piggly Wiggly That Keeps People Coming Back
From rising gas and home prices to sticker shock at the grocery store, it's widely accepted that everything has increased in price (via Time). According to Fortune, grocery items, in particular, have been rising and continue to grow in price. Except for things like AriZona iced tea cans that can't change in cost and the Costco hot dog, the number on the sticker is expected to increase, per Markets Insider.
