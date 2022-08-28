ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, NJ

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall

The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-sized new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
twoclassychics.com

Ottens Canal in North Wildwood

When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022

Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
GLASSBORO, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
City
Salem, NJ
State
Washington State
Daily Voice

Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County

A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Weichert Realtors#The Hiresdale Dairy#Cheap Old Houses
WPG Talk Radio

Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee

Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo

Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
CAPE MAY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
finehomesandliving.com

Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan

If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
94.5 PST

Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years

Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
GIBBSBORO, NJ
visitbuckscounty.com

Sweet Summertime Picking at Styer Orchard

If you are looking for something fun, active, and refreshing to do outdoors before the summer is over, you will find everything you need at Bucks County’s Styer Orchard in Langhorne. It’s hard to believe that in 1910, the initial 52 acres of land on the intersection of Langhorne-Yardley...
LANGHORNE, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
207K+
Followers
119K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy