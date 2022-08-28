Read full article on original website
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NJ Correctional Officer Admits Accepting BribeMorristown MinuteSalem County, NJ
Iconic doo-wop style Jersey Shore motel avoids demolition, sells for $10M
A resort owner bought The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest for $10 million and plans to make $12 million in upgrades to the iconic doo-wop style motel, the buyer announced Thursday. The purchase by Madison Resorts came after a community effort to save the Ocean Avenue motel from another developer’s...
New Big Box Store to Open in Old Shore Mall
The Harbor Square Shopping Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is about to get a depot-sized new tenant. The new addition to the old Shore Mall almost certainly seems to be Restaurant Depot, a members-only, wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier aimed at people in the food business. Restaurant Depot has been compared to Costco for the price point and large section.
twoclassychics.com
Ottens Canal in North Wildwood
When traveling I like to check out things that aren’t in the big tourist areas. I like to explore and learn the history on the area. While down in North Wildwood in New Jersey we stumbled upon Ottens Canal in the borough of Anglesea. According to the nearby historical...
newjerseyisntboring.com
NJIB’s Top Ten New Jersey Events Labor Day Weekend 2022
Well, well, well… September is here! And it’s Labor Day weekend aka the unofficial end of Summer. September is my favorite month because it’s Summer AND Autumn and there’s plenty going on. Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for September 2 – 5, 2022.
Local Philanthropist Wins Best Of Show Trophy at Newtown Antique & Classic Car Show
The local philanthropist's 1956 ride won him a top prize at the car show. A Bucks County philanthropist took home the gold at the Antique & Classic Car Show in Newtown Borough over the weekend. Jeff Werner wrote about the winning car and event for the Newtown , PA Patch.
15 Local Bars Make List of Greatest 33 at Jersey Shore
There are a ton of great local bars at the Jersey Shore from Brigantine to Cape May, we have a ton of bars at the beach and beyond. Over at NJ.com, they ranked the 33 greatest bars at the Jersey Shore, with 15 bars from Atlantic and Cape May county making the list.
Newest Wawa Store Opening In Camden County
A new Wawa store is opening in Voorhees, Camden County. Fifty customers have been invited to try Wawa's new balanced choice menu during an lunchtime event on Wednesday, Aug. 31.The new store will officially open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. It is located at 1702 Burnt Mill Road...
1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
One year after 150 mph tornado shredded their houses, N.J. families struggle to rebuild
Ashley Thomas was eight months pregnant as she huddled with her husband and two daughters in the basement of their Harrison Township home in Gloucester County while a tornado packing winds of up to 150 mph roared above them on the evening of Sept. 1, 2021. It was over quickly.
Atlantic City Says Goodbye To A Great Citizen & County Employee
Today, friends and colleagues of the late Clarence “CC” Davenport are gathering at New Hope Baptist Church in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Because “CC” was such a special man, who touched many lives in the Atlantic County, New Jersey region, we have written two previous articles about his life and times … and, all of those that he touched at work and at play.
Was a Mountain Lion Spotted on Rt 347 South of Millville?
Earlier this year, a woman in Galloway Township reported that she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when they came upon a cougar or mountain lion. In the weeks following our story a few more people also reached out about their own cougar sightings in the area. Of course,...
You Can Soon Take A Night Walk With Animals At The Cape May Zoo
Summertime is coming to an end here in South Jersey, so you're brain is already probably gearing up to go head-first into pumpkin spice mode. Fall is right around the corner, ya'll! Don't worry, there are a few weeks of summer left, especially for those of us who live relatively close to the New Jersey coastline. Still, the fact that fall is fast approaching can sometimes get us all a little depressed. Don't be. It's easy to forget about all the fun fall festivals and harvest activities that come with summer's departure and the new season dawning.
visitbuckscounty.com
Dine Outdoors All Year Long in “The Garden” at The Pineville Tavern
I have been going to The Pineville Tavern since I was a teenager. Like many Bucks County locals, it was a staple spot for my family and friends and it was an establishment that never disappointed and always delivered. The addition of their new 80-seat greenhouse labeled as, “The Garden,”...
Bring Your Appetite to the Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
It’s no secret that Brandywine Valley has delicious places to eat at every corner, so if you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Chester County, here’s a list that will leaving you feeling full and happy, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine. From cafes, diners,...
Check out this mega car show in Glassboro, NJ for Labor Day weekend
If you're headed back to school at Rowan University this year, get prepared to witness some pretty epic rides if you're headed back to school prior to the start of Labor Day weekend. The 17th annual Glassboro Car Show takes over the main part of town on Friday, Sept. 2.
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
Yep! That Was Kevin Jonas Eating at Popular Northfield NJ Pizzeria
Kevin Jonas has been spending some of his summer at the Jersey Shore with his family. His vacation brought him to a popular pizzeria in Northfield this weekend. I guess his tooth is feeling better, because Kevin was able to enjoy some pizza at a restaurant that's been featured on Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.
Popular South Jersey deli closing after 40+ years
Customers were saddened and shocked when they saw the sign on the door last week that Masso's Deli In Gibbsboro is closing their doors for good. They were known for their fresh homemade Italian specialties and deli sandwiches. Plenty of people expressed their disappointment at losing a place that provided...
Roosevelt Boulevard Subway Would Go To Outskirts of Bucks County, Opening Up Travel for Local Commuters
The proposed subway plans are set to reach the outside of the Bucks County area.Image via iStock. The proposed Roosevelt Boulevard subway project is beginning to become a reality, and that reality might make its way to Bucks County. Emily Rizzo wrote about the transportation plans for WHYY.
visitbuckscounty.com
Sweet Summertime Picking at Styer Orchard
If you are looking for something fun, active, and refreshing to do outdoors before the summer is over, you will find everything you need at Bucks County’s Styer Orchard in Langhorne. It’s hard to believe that in 1910, the initial 52 acres of land on the intersection of Langhorne-Yardley...
