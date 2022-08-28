South Bend casino now offers more slot machines than any other in Indiana

Read full article on original website
Inflation Reduction Act: is Indiana ready?
ANGOLA — The newly passed Inflation Reduction Act is turning heads but is Indiana running behind?. President Joe Biden signed the IRA on Aug. 16 making big steps toward the United States reducing carbon emissions to keep up with the Paris Agreement. The IRA is going to provide incentives...
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent east-west access with the I-70 corridor. The Port of Baltimore ranks at the top in the nation for automobile imports.
Summer rains eliminate drought in 10 S.C. counties
Higher than normal rainfall prompted the S.C. Drought Response Committee to downgrade the drought status for 10 counties in the coastal plain of South Carolina during a meeting Sept. 1 via conference call. Fourteen counties remain in incipient drought: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Edgefield, Fairfield, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, Oconee,...
Brady makes electronic lien and title filing a priority in bid for secretary of state
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois Secretary of State says he’ll be the one to finally bring about electronic lien and title, or ELT, processing to the state of Illinois. State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, is running for secretary of state, which handles lien and...
Ohio spending $733M on substance abuse and recovery efforts
(The Center Square) – Tax dollars are funding more than $733 million in substance abuse education, prevention and treatment in Ohio, according to a report from Gov. Mike DeWine. Recovery Ohio 2021 Annual Review details spending on at least 47 projects related to education, workforce development, prevention, harm reduction,...
Kemp signs another gas tax holiday extension that expires on Oct. 12
(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has again extended the suspension of state taxes on motor and locomotive fuel. On Thursday, Kemp signed an executive order to suspend the taxes and extend a supply chain state of emergency. The orders are valid through Oct. 12. Kemp first...
Feds reimburse Michigan $50M for emergency road and bridge repairs from 2020 flooding damage
(The Center Square) — The Federal Highway Administration has awarded Michigan $50 million to reimburse emergency road and bridge repairs after heavy rain and dam failures in 2020 caused widespread flooding in mid-Michigan. The deluge caused more than 10,000 people to evacuate from 3,500 homes, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer...
Dove hunting season opens Saturday
SOCIAL CIRCLE — The Georgia dove hunting season opens Saturday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. “The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated even for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kickoff for the fall hunting season,” Alan Isler, chief of the WRD Game Management Section. “During the dove season, whether it is opening day or later in the season, I want to encourage you to make plans to visit a public dove field. Game management staff have been working hard to prepare these fields and attract as many doves as possible.”
DCNR offers wild ginseng harvesting guidance as season begins in Pa.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offered harvesting guidelines Thursday as wild ginseng harvesting season begins in the state. Wild ginseng harvesting season opened Thursday and runs until Nov. 30. American ginseng (Panax quinquefolius), is classified as “Pennsylvania Vulnerable” because it is in danger of decline as a result of frequent removal from its native habitats for commercial or personal use, the department said in a news release.
Extended tax talk delays Missouri's special legislative session
(The Center Square) – After Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson spent weeks reviewing a tax cut with legislators before calling next week’s special session, Republican leaders in both chambers stated they needed more time to create a different plan. The Missouri Constitution allows the governor to convene the...
Kentucky residents will enjoy slight tax cut as state hits two revenue thresholds
(The Center Square) — Kentuckians next year will have a lower personal income tax rate as officials announced the state hit two thresholds necessary to trigger a 0.5% rate cut to 4.5%. Earlier this week, Kentucky Department of Revenue Commissioner Thomas Miller notified legislative leaders that the budget reserve...
Louisiana officials announce $35M in broadband grants for 10 parishes
(The Center Square) — Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday announced $35 million in grants going to 10 parishes over the next two years to expand broadband to nearly 15,000 locations. Edwards made the announcement alongside elected officials and community leaders at an inaugural Broadband Solutions Summit in Alexandria....
North Carolina residents to see state tax hit for forgiven student loans
(The Center Square) – North Carolinians who receive student loan forgiveness won’t be required to pay federal taxes on the amount, but it will be treated as taxable income under current state law. When President Joe Biden announced a plan to forgive student loans last week, a fact...
Obstacles persist in providing broadband to many Illinois communities
(The Center Square) – Despite increasing awareness of the importance of broadband, many residents of rural areas, federally subsidized public and multifamily housing have no access to high-speed internet service. According to research by Pew Charitable Trusts, an internet access survey found that only 34% of public housing households...
Washington state ranked 45th in election integrity
(The Center Square) – Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
Fair Food Temps all Taste Buds at this Year's Eastern Idaho State Fair
If there is one thing that people go to the fair for it is to spin the KPVI Wheel of Destiny. If there are two things that people go to the fair for it is the KPVI Wheel of Destiny and the food. On September 1, the Eastern Idaho State...
Smoke Harris: A look at the LA Tech football wide receiver
Here is a look at Smoke Harris, the Louisiana Tech football wide receiver. His hometown is St. Francisville, Louisiana. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Some lawmakers look to solve Illinois' lagging economy
(The Center Square) – The Illinois Freedom Caucus, which consists of several downstate lawmakers, is looking for fixes to Illinois' unemployment rate, which continues to lag the nation's by nearly a full percentage point. Illinois currently has a 4.4% unemployment rate, compared to the U.S. average of 3.5%. The...
In the name of innovation, PA may change procurement rules for major projects
(The Center Square) – For some major transportation projects, the Pennsylvania General Assembly is considering a rule change to choose contractors based on the best quality bid, rather than the lowest cost. The House Transportation Committee met on Thursday to discuss House Bill 2747, which would allow a Design...
