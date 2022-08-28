Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Vigil held in central Ky. for families who have lost loved ones to overdoses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered in Versailles Wednesday night to raise awareness for drug-related deaths. Those who have lost loved ones shared their stories in hopes it may save someone else’s life. “Unfortunately, life goes on. But you never forget. Then when you have to stand still, and...
foxlexington.com
New villain-themed pub opens in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — There’s no shortage of local businesses with unique styles in Lexington. Recently, a new one entered the mix. “Villainous” is a pub celebrating pop culture’s most evil and iconic bad guys. Customers will be greeted by life-sized replicas of the Terminator and Doctor Doom.
WKYT 27
Lexington Legends to host ‘Sam Dick Bobblehead Night’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the first pitch of Friday night’s Lexington Legends game, you can get a piece of a WKYT legend. It’s Sam Dick Bobblehead Night at the ballpark this Friday. Sam shared a sneak peek of the bobblehead with us. The first 500 people will...
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
WKYT 27
WATCH | $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball. WATCH | Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested. New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines. Updated: 13 hours ago. The...
WKYT 27
Max DeGraff named WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic star Max DeGraff lit up Henry Clay Friday night with some video game numbers. He finished with six catches for 274 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged nearly 46 yards per reception and only one of his catches didn’t go the distance. In...
WKYT 27
Stoops: “There’s no issue at all” with John Calipari
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops said on Monday night that any conflict with John Stoops was resolved “in about two minutes.”. Stoops made the comments during his weekly radio call-in show. “There’s no issue at all,” Stoops said. Stoops and Calipari made headlines...
tinyhousetalk.com
Cliffside Dwelling in Campton, Kentucky
If you’re looking for an adventurous getaway this cliffside dwelling should definitely make it into your consideration list! The unique two-part cabin known as Cliff Dweller is bolted to a cliff line and surrounded by stunning rock formations in Red River Gorge, Kentucky. The only way to access the...
WKYT 27
AVOL’s Dining Out For Life returns to Lexington
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AVOL and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AVOL, visit https://avolky.org/. Dining Out For Life (DOFL) is AVOL Kentucky’s annual fundraiser held in support of the organization’s mission to collaborate...
WKYT 27
Man encouraging community to help get new home for Breathitt Co. flood victims
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky man who runs his own social media site for weather-related events is encouraging people to put an eastern Kentucky family in a new home. Daniel Wilson tracks events in Russell, Pulaski, and surrounding counties. He frequently travels to hard-hit areas and meets...
WKYT 27
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a lottery ticket sold in Lexington. The ticket matched all five white ball winning numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, but not the Powerball, winning the game’s second prize of $1 million. The winning Powerball numbers from the drawing...
WKYT 27
Great need still exists in flood-ravaged areas of eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been just over a month now since deadly flash flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky, and there’s still a lot of work to do, and resources are needed. On Monday night, WKYT took part in the Appalachia Rises: Come Hell or High Water Flood Relief...
Thieves target ATMs in southern Kentucky businesses
The Whitley County Sheriff‘s Department, the Corbin Police Department, and law enforcement agencies across state lines in Tennessee are trying to catch a group of thieves that have been targeting southern Kentucky businesses.
WKYT 27
Suspect in vandalism of Lexington businesses arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say they have arrested the suspect in vandalism in the Chevy Chase area of Lexington. According to police, 43-year-old Mark Hoskins is facing two counts of 1st-degree criminal mischief and one count of 2nd-degree criminal mischief. Police say four businesses in the area sustained over...
WKYT 27
ARH asking for specific donation items for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Inside the ARH donation site in Lexington are piles and stacks of clothing and bedding. Many of those used items won’t be accepted by the shelters in eastern Kentucky. “There’s so many other needs. There’s drywall, insulation, that so many people have been donating to...
WKYT 27
Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
WTVQ
Former Kentucky state trooper convicted of conspiracy
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Authorities say a former state trooper has been convicted in federal court of conspiring to misappropriate weapons belonging to Kentucky State Police. A statement from U.S. Attorney Carlton S. Shier says jurors found 58-year-old Michael Crawford of Georgetown guilty on Tuesday. The statement says Crawford...
WKYT 27
Two more arrested in connection with string of ATM thefts
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Corbin Police Department says two more people have been arrested in connection with a series of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky. Police say Shannon Davidson, of Barbourville, Ky., and Kody Davidson, of Middletown, Ohio, have since been arrested in connection with the investigation. This comes...
WTVQ
Police search for man at Man O’War, Winchester Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police have been searching for a man in the area of Man O’War Boulevard and Winchester Road since around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say he is a white man in an orange shirt and shorts. The K-9 unit was called in around 10 p.m. to help.
