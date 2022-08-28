Read full article on original website
Tony La Russa gets unfortunate update after missing White Sox game with mysterious medical issue
Bad news for Tony La Russa and the Chicago White Sox. La Russa missed Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals due to an undisclosed medical issue- and the team has provided an update on his status moving forward. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that the White Sox manager will be out indefinitely.
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Are Signing An NBA Champion
On Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Brooklyn Nets are signing Markieff Morris. The 2020 NBA Champion played for the Miami Heat last season.
Dodgers News: Justin Turner Holds No Punches in Talking About Prospects Showboating
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was not as impressed as a lot of people when prospect Masyn Winn threw a 100-mph laser from shortstop in the Futures Game.
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Braves sadly in familiar territory with latest Ronald Acuña Jr. injury news
It is not going to be easy the rest of the way for Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. With Ronald Acuña Jr. still dealing with knee issues, the Atlanta Braves find themselves in familiar territory when it comes to this year’s postseason push. Although he...
Phillies Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Pact
The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on a project with former Houston Astros reliever Chris Devenski.
Dodgers: Former Dodger Looking to Add to Versatility Where He Failed Before
Dodgers fans have seen this show before!
Baltimore Ravens lose mascot to season-ending ‘drumstick’ injury
BALTIMORE — Once upon a Thursday dreary, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh pondered, weak and weary. The 2022 NFL regular season has not even started yet, and Harbaugh is already looking for a replacement -- for the team’s mascot. Poe was carted off the field at halftime of...
