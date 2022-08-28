Read full article on original website
Exhibit of abstract art continues to Sept. 17
The seven artists and their mentor whose works are currently on display at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset have named this exhibit “Collective Imagination.” The title is an apt description, as the artists have actually formed a collective for the purpose of inspiring and critiquing each other’s work. For the past seven years or so, they have grown in their ability to express themselves through regular meetings for critique and inspiration.
September First Friday Art Tour
Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Go ahead - take a walk on the creative side!. Boothbay Region Art Foundation – 1 Townsend Avenue. Exhibit: “Something for Everyone” continues - this show represents 92 regional artists working in all media. Refreshments served...
River Company’s Shakespeare production going up in theaters
River Company's zany production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” extends its run with shows at the Waldo and Lincoln theaters!. Performances at the Waldo, 916 Main St. in Waldoboro are Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission. Per the Maine CDC, The Waldo recommends wearing a mask while inside the theatre. Masks will be available at the box office.
Concert fundraiser held for Veggies to Table
A spirited crowd on Boothbay Harbor’s Mt. Pisgah gathered at the historic boat cabins “La Merida” a fine summer Sunday afternoon to enjoy wine, cheeses and the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter John Shindler. The event raised money for Veggies to Table, a 30-acre organic farm that donates 100 percent of their vegetables and cut flowers to over two dozen local community food banks.
Photography happenings in the Boothbay Harbor region Sept. 10-11
The annual Sunrise Lighthouse Photography cruise aboard the Balmy Days is this coming Saturday Sept. 10 leaving Pier 8 at 6 a.m. This cruise features the opportunity you to make your best shots of the area local lighthouses with the rising sunlight. Lighthouses in Maine mostly face East and with the low angle of the rising sun in the East the local lights are bathed in some really beautiful light that is perfect for viewing and for photography.
Midcoast Conservancy State of Damariscotta Lake event draws a large audience
Nearly 150 people gathered at Jewell Lodge on the Wavus Camp grounds on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to hear a report on the health of Damariscotta Lake. Midcoast Conservancy staff, including Damariscotta Lake Manager Patricia Nease and Director of Water and Communications Tim Trumbauer, shared a 30-minute presentation on the trends, threats and successes related to the lake. Host Kieve Wavus Education provided a bucolic setting and Instagram-worthy appetizers!
BAD CLAMS
Lots of you are getting this newsletter because you made the mistake of signing up when you were visiting Boothbay Harbor. Granted, you probably had about a half-gallon of margaritas sloshing around your gullet along with a dozen oysters, 2 corndogs, and at least one "bad" clam. And because of...
Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library
While attending a recent annual barbecue, I overheard discussions about what to do with the rest of my summer. Should I go camping, beaching, touring, etc.? That subject gave me a thought. What about enjoying the last of your summer activities with a few popular mystery authors. You could hike...
Isle of Springs Column: Grandparents chime in
2022 marks the 40th year I have spent the summer in our cottage on this one-hundred acre island on the edge of the Sheepscot River. We lug our groceries over rocks and up steep boardwalks, trip on deteriorating cement sidewalks, and hike across woodland paths hoping a swarm of mosquitoes won’t find us or a deer does not spring out of the flora and crash into us. What was an adventure in the early ’80s when my husband and I, with our two children, a feisty calico cat and an undisciplined black lab joined the Isle of Springs Community is increasingly becoming a challenge. (Ditto long tennis matches, stepping in and out of boats, then securing it on a dock which often rocks from errant waves). When we bought our cottage, we were in our forties and our kids were pre-teenagers. As a newcomer, I admired long-established islanders who filled their cottages in July and August with several generations. I especially respected those who sat at the top of the living family tree and managed island life. Now, I am a part of that demographic, suddenly growing aware of how aging has an effect on the ease of living on the Isle of Springs.
Prawer graduates from Bates
Nick Prawer of Boothbay Harbor graduated from Bates College in Lewiston May 29 after majoring in environmental studies. Prawer, the son of Todd I. Prawer and Alison E. Prawer, is a 2018 graduate of Carrabassett Valley Academy.
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Boothbay peninsula garden education program
After experiencing COVID-related restrictions to field trip education, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Youth and Family Programs Manager, Erika Huber, was inspired to rethink how she might support environmental education for local students. In spring of 2021, she launched a pilot program with four classrooms at Boothbay Region Elementary School...
Mark
First off, before I launch into this week’s adventure, I’d like to mention that I mowed our lawns for the first time in over six weeks! Well, let me clarify. What I mowed wasn’t really grass. It was more like a survivalist side show of weeds, i.e., things that have managed to “grow” during the dryness of this summer. Not a very pretty lot – popping up items seldom seen in good weather days. I’m talking about long-stemmed things with puffs at the top, brown, yellow and orange in color along with Queen Anne’s lace and prickly tormenteds.
Boothbay Region Information Center
As you know, the Boothbay Region Information Center did not open its doors this season – for the first time in 65+ years. We apologize for being late in communicating. Over the last several years a lack of available volunteers, (a shortage of staffing this year), a significant decrease in the number of lodging properties and decline in memberships, a consistent decline in Fall Foliage Fair revenues, business members who have not paid their dues, and the Covid lockdown policies have all contributed to a significant decrease in revenue. We are still accepting and would appreciate dues from business members who had committed to joining, but not yet paid for 2021. All of this helps to maintain the building, pay the bills, and is only fair to other paying members.
Bath Savings celebrates employees, named “Best Place to Work”
Bath Savings celebrated employee accomplishments and named 20 staff members “All Stars” at the annual employee celebration held on Aug. 30 at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. During the event, President Glenn Hutchinson announced that Bath Savings had been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Maine” for the ninth consecutive year.
Boothbay-Boothbay Harbor CSD bus runs
Student drop-off In the a.m., buses will drop off all students at the north entrance of the Boothbay Region Elementary School. This area will be for bus drop-offs only. Parents who choose to drive their children to school should drop students off at the lower parking lot drop-off area. Children will then proceed into the building, up the stairs and outside to the playground area. If you have questions, please call the Boothbay Region Elementary School at 633-5097.
Ernestina-Morrissey launch celebration draws hundreds
After seven years and several million dollars of work at Boothbay Harbor Shipyard, the Ernestina-Morrissey dipped its keel into Harbor waters Aug. 29. The historic ship, set to launch in early afternoon, drew hundreds of onlookers to hop aboard, take pictures and speak to Bristol Marine workers before the access stairs were removed and the ship prepared to launch.
Boothbay Region YMCA offers LIVESTRONG this fall
Boothbay Region YMCA is now offering LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, which is a free, 12-week recovery program for adult cancer patients and survivors. Registration is currently open for the session that begins on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class sizes are small to provide individualized attention: and therefore, space is limited.
Reinertsen retiring from United Way of Mid Coast Maine
Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year, following 30 years of service to the organization. United Way works daily to improve the lives of thousands of local people by mobilizing people’s compassion into action,...
Commitment to community at center of new law partnership
Chip Griffin and Bruce Harris are proud to announce their new partnership, Griffin & Harris, which will continue the 40 years of community service of Griffin Law Office. “Bruce and I have known each other for over 10 years, since before he moved his family to the area,” says founding partner Chip Griffin. “We have worked side by side on many projects, boards, and professionally over the past several years. Our partnership allows us to continue providing high quality legal services to the Boothbay region particularly in the areas of commercial and residential real estate transactions, estate planning, real estate succession planning, and corporate and nonprofit formations.”
Edgecomb bus runs
7:30 a.m. Depart BRES, turning left onto Rte. 27; 7:45 Turn left onto Mill Road; 7:50 Turn right onto Cross Point; 7:55 Turn right onto Eddy Road; 8:00 turn around on Mason Rd, Back onto Eddy; 8:05 Turn right onto Rte. 1 North; 8:08 Turn right into Davis Island Apartments for pickup. Exit turning right onto Rte 1 North to return to school 8:13 Arrive at Edgecomb Eddy.
