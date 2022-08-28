2022 marks the 40th year I have spent the summer in our cottage on this one-hundred acre island on the edge of the Sheepscot River. We lug our groceries over rocks and up steep boardwalks, trip on deteriorating cement sidewalks, and hike across woodland paths hoping a swarm of mosquitoes won’t find us or a deer does not spring out of the flora and crash into us. What was an adventure in the early ’80s when my husband and I, with our two children, a feisty calico cat and an undisciplined black lab joined the Isle of Springs Community is increasingly becoming a challenge. (Ditto long tennis matches, stepping in and out of boats, then securing it on a dock which often rocks from errant waves). When we bought our cottage, we were in our forties and our kids were pre-teenagers. As a newcomer, I admired long-established islanders who filled their cottages in July and August with several generations. I especially respected those who sat at the top of the living family tree and managed island life. Now, I am a part of that demographic, suddenly growing aware of how aging has an effect on the ease of living on the Isle of Springs.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO