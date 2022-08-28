ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Eriksen urges Manchester United to 'kill the game' and be more ruthless after the third successive win by one goal against Leicester - echoing boss Erik ten Hag's calls for improvement

Christian Eriksen implored Manchester United to become more ruthless after racking up three consecutive victories for the first time in 18 months. Jadon Sancho's 23rd-minute goal was enough to consign Leicester City to a fourth straight defeat and lift United up to fifth in the Premier League. Eriksen believes that...
