Dwayne Turner
4d ago
sad decision. it hurts our students from learning truth in schools. these conservatives just want to teach their values to people and lie about any and everything. this is so sad
Soul-singer and music icon Erykah Badu to headline Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on Labor Day WeekendJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
"In God We Trust...Sometimes." Texas School Rejects Poster Donation Despite Law Requiring Them to AcceptK. RevsDallas, TX
Cowboys Making Moves After Cutting Backup QuarterbacksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas PD Chief Eddie Garcia Confirms Officer Placed on Leave after Creating Racist CoinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Parents Concerned with Fort-Worth ISD Lone Superintendent Finalist
The sole finalist for Fort Worth ISD has drawn criticism from parents.Erika Fletcher/Unsplash. The Fort-Worth ISD trustees have unanimously named Angelica Ramsey as their finalist for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort-Worth ISD Superintendent Ken Scribner announced his retirement. NBC 5 reports that Scribner will leave earlier than expected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Board Member Explains Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Finalist Choice
Fort Worth Independent School District trustees voted Tuesday to unanimously name Angelica Ramsey as its lone finalist for superintendent. The decision comes eight months after Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner announced his retirement. Originally set to finish out his contract, Scribner will leave at the end of the month, earlier than expected.
Dallas Observer
A Parent Went on a Wild Rant While Speaking Before the Grapevine/Colleyville ISD School Board
Thanks to some new hardline policies against critical race theory, gender fluidity and other hot-button issues that trigger the MAGA crowd, the Grapevine/Colleyville Independent School District (GCISD) has come under local and even national scrutiny. Last Monday, the GCISD board of trustees approved a set of sweeping policies that limit...
Late Grapevine Colleyville school district teacher makes largest donation in Grapevine history
Beverly Dolores Roberts Horton live in Grapevine for more than 62 years and an educator with GCISD for more than 20 years, where she taught elementary school, art, physical education science and health.
aisd.net
Arlington ISD Earns Superior Achievement for Financial Integrity
The Arlington ISD scored 98 out of 100 points on its 2021-22 rating from the School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The score is based on an analysis of financial data for the fiscal year 2021, which ended on June 30, 2021. The 98 is an improvement of two points over fiscal year 2020.
Veteran homicide detective named Burleson ISD's school safety officer
BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - From catching bad guys to protecting school children, 30-year Fort Worth Police Department veteran Curt Brannan is now the first ever school safety officer for Burleson ISD. Brannan is a former homicide detective who worked on several high-profile cases in Fort Worth, including the shootings at the Tarrant County Courthouse, the Glass Key and Wedgwood Baptist Church.He taught defensive tactics while serving the U.S. Army and FWPD, is certified by the FBI as a defensive tactics instructor, and received training by the U.S. Secret Service in dignitary and executive protection. A 9th-degree black belt, Brannan also served...
kagstv.com
Allen ISD teacher on administrative leave after indictment by grand jury, says district
ALLEN, Texas — Allen Independent School District has identified a teacher that's been indicted by a grand jury. He has been booked into the Collin County jail on charges related to sexually abusing a student, according to court documents. The district sent a statement on Tuesday naming the suspect...
KHOU
Texas school district declines 'In God We Trust' signs with rainbow colors, written in Arabic
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — The Carroll ISD school board has declined to accept "In God We Trust" signs that had rainbow colors and one written in Arabic. The district in Southlake, Texas, had previously accepted "In God We Trust" signs from a Christian conservative cellphone company to be displayed at all schools.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards | Dallas News
Gov. Abbott says schools will be held more accountable to comply with safety standards. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Governor Greg Abbott told CBS 11...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘All Clear' at Euless Trinity HS After Evacuation, Threat Reported on Campus
Students at Euless Trinity High School have been given the all-clear to return to class after a threat reported Thursday morning prompted a school-wide evacuation. The district tweeted Thursday morning that Euless police are investigating the threat and that all students were safe and had been evacuated to the football field. Sgt. Scott Peterson with the Euless Police Department said a male student, who was upset with a teacher, was overheard having a conversation about "wanting to blow up the school."
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic Policies
Grapevine students hold a walkout over recent controversial district policy changes.Clem Onojeghuo/Unsplash. Over 100 Grapevine High School students walked out of class on Friday in protest to a recent series of new policies that were instituted this past week. These new district politics instruct teachers how much they can talk about race, gender, and sexuality and also impact which bathroom transgender students can use. Another policy that changed is trustees now have a greater say over what books are available in libraries.
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
Whataburger submits plans for new restaurant on FM 407
A new Whataburger drive-thru restaurant is expected to be coming soon to southern Denton County. The town of Bartonville recently revealed that the Texas fast food favorite has submitted plans to build a new location on the corner of Blanco Road and FM 407, across the street from Kroger in Lantana Town Center.
DFW Megachurch Pastor Resigns Over Online Relationship
Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village church is stepping down.Debby Hudson/Unsplash. Matt Chandler, the pastor of a popular Dallas-Fort Worth megachurch admitted to having an inappropriate online relationship with a woman and is now stepping down from preaching and teaching. NBC 5 says that the pastor of The Village Church said the relationship was not sexual or romantic. However, elders said the messages sent over Instagram were unwise and Chandler said they revealed something unhealthy in him.
Shorthorn
Taste Project brings inclusive dining to Arlington
Taste Project and the city of Arlington are in agreement to open a community restaurant on Cooper Street by 2024 to serve those facing food insecurity. Taste Project is a nonprofit organization and community eatery with no listed pricing on the menus. Guests pay what they can afford, what they would typically pay at a restaurant or a bit extra to help a neighbor in need, said Jeff Williams, executive director at Taste Project.
Houston Chronicle
Ken Paxton again tries to intervene in suit with Texas hospital over transgender care
DALLAS — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is attempting for the second time to intervene in a legal fight over gender-affirming medical care at two Dallas hospitals. In an appeal filed this month, Paxton said that a lower court judge erred in ruling the state could not intervene in Dr. Ximena Lopez’s lawsuit against Children’s Medical Center of Dallas.
More families coming forward with abuse allegations against Prosper ISD bus driver, attorneys say
PROSPER, Texas — Attorneys for two young girls who alleged they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a Prosper ISD bus driver say that more possible victims are now coming forward. "The family is so concerned about confidentiality and specifically further damage to their kids that they debated for a...
DFW Falls To Second Place In U.S. In New Apartment Development
For the last four years, the Dallas-Fort Worth area lead the country in new apartment developments, but a recent study published by RentCafe reports that it has fallen second behind the New York City area. According to the study, despite pressing economic concerns and supply chain disruptions in the aftermath...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. GRAYBILL, SHAWN CHANDLER; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 26; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: UNKNOWN;...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth's Butler Place Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward
Redevelopment plans are moving forward with the now vacant Butler Place in Fort Worth, which served as a public housing community for decades. Butler Place was built in 1939 and opened in 1942, later expanding in the 1960s. It was named after Henry Butler, a Civil War veteran and the first African-American teacher in Fort Worth’s school system and one of 52 Public Works Administration (WPA) projects for low-income housing under President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.
Comments / 9