thecomeback.com
Pete Carroll has bizarre take on Seahawks quarterback battle
Even though Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has officially named veteran quarterback Geno Smith the team’s starter ahead of the 2022-23 season opener, it doesn’t sound like he’s willing to commit to Smith throughout the entire season. Just days after naming Smith the starter over Drew...
Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move
The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline. This move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options heading into the 2022 regular season. The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville...
Details Emerge From 49ers' Surprising Release On Wednesday
Trey Sermon appeared to make the team when the San Francisco 49ers included him on Tuesday's 53-man roster. However, the 49ers waived the running back Wednesday. The unexpected move came after claiming offensive lineman Blake Hance off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. San Francisco had a crowded running backs room...
NFL World Reacts To The Cardinals, Raiders Trade
The Cardinals and Raiders dropped another move on the transaction wire Tuesday. According to Adam Schefter, Las Vegas is sending 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the desert, with agent Kevin Conner confirming the move.'. The NFL world reacted to the interconference trade on social media. "Gotta be a sick...
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
Schools that have the best chance of being added to the Pac-12
In light of the Big Ten deal that didn't include ESPN there has been a path made for the Pac-12 to expand
NBC Sports
Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
thecomeback.com
Bruce Arians gets honest about wild Antonio Brown incident
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gave the NFL world one of the wildest and most viral moments in recent memory last season when he shockingly took off his jersey and waved to the fans while leaving the field during a game against the New York Jets. The ordeal forced head coach Bruce Arians into an awkward position – one he still remembers today.
bloomberglaw.com
NFL’s Chargers, Raiders, Broncos Hire Lawyers Ahead of Season
Las Vegas Raiders tap Covington & Burling lawyer as president. The Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, who battle each other in the same National Football League division, have bolstered their legal ranks with the 2022 season set to begin next week. The Chargers hired Deborah Dixon,...
49ers approached Jimmy Garoppolo about staying weeks ago
Although the 49ers attempted to trade Jimmy Garoppolo for months — both before and after his March shoulder surgery — the parties agreed to a surprising reunion. While Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday he did not believe this was a possibility, he floated it to his former starting quarterback near the start of training camp.
Former Tiger has a new NFL home
A former Clemson standout has a new home in the NFL. Former Tiger cornerback Trayvon Mullen is being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Arizona Cardinals. In return for Mullen, the Raiders are (...)
NBC Sports
For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft
The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
Jim Nantz Reveals His 'Sleeper' Team For NFL Season
With Week 1 almost here, Jim Nantz of CBS Sports has officially named his "sleeper team" for this season. Nantz, the top play-by-play announcer for CBS, revealed that he really likes the Los Angeles Chargers heading into this fall. The Chargers certainly have the talent to make a Super Bowl...
NBC Sports
Bears awarded Alex Leatherwood and five other players on waivers
The Bears were the NFL’s most active team on the waiver wire. Chicago claimed six players who were cut by other teams yesterday: Offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, defensive tackle Armani Watts, defensive back Josh Blackwell, defensive end Kingsley Johnathan, linebacker Sterling Weatherford and tight end Trevin Wesco. The biggest...
NBC Sports
Commanders place Robinson Jr. on NFI list, sign Bostic, Mayo
The Washington Commanders placed rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the Non-Football Injury list on Thursday, just four days after he was shot twice during an attempted armed robbery. Robinson Jr. will miss Washington's first four games of the season after being placed on NFI. He's eligible to return...
NBC Sports
Here's where NFL execs rank Patriots among the 16 AFC teams
The New England Patriots exceeded expectations in 2021 by winning 10 games and returning to the NFL playoffs despite starting a rookie quarterback. Repeating that performance in 2022 likely will be a much tougher challenge. The AFC is absolutely loaded entering the new season. Many of the teams in the...
NBC Sports
49ers waive disappointing RB Sermon, 2021 third-round pick
Running back Trey Sermon, a third-round draft pick last year, found himself Wednesday without a spot on the 49ers’ 53-man roster. The 49ers announced that they have waived Sermon in order to create room for the addition of offensive lineman Blake Hance, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.
