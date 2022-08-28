ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Toy Haven Toy Show returns for third year, this time at Holland Civic Center

By Cassie Daszko
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago
HOLLAND — The annual Toy Haven Toy Show is back.

The event, organized by some of the same leaders as the Tulip City Comics and Toy Fare, is moving to Holland for the first time in its three-year history — due in part to the show's popularity and size, and the need for a larger venue.

The theme for this year is "The Age of Toys." Organizers say they're excited to hold the event in "such a beautiful venue." Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the event features vendors from across the state with toys, arts and crafts and even local authors.

Holland's weekly farmers market will overlap with the event, giving visitors more to enjoy at the Holland Civic Center, 150 W. Eighth St. Learn more at facebook.com/ToyHavenToyShow.

The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

