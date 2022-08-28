ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is ‘Sunday Night Football’ on Tonight? ‘Sunday Night Football’ 2022 Return Date

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
 4 days ago
We’re two weeks away from the official season premiere of Sunday Night Football! Wait, does NFL football have season premieres? I’m gonna say yes and move on.

The first Sunday night game of the regular season (September 11) features the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC and Peacock Premium, with the Week 2 matchup (September 18) providing viewers with an NFC North showdown between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers. We included a complete Sunday Night Football 2022 schedule below.

Is Sunday Night Football on tonight? Here’s everything you need to know.

IS SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL ON TONIGHT?

Nope. While there are two preseason games today — Giants at Jets (1:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network) and Lions at Steelers (4:30 p.m. ET on CBS) — there is no Sunday Night Football game tonight.

WHEN DOES SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL RETURN?

There are no more Sunday Night Football preseason games, so the next SNF matchup is Week 1 (September 11) when the Buccaneers battle the Cowboys on NBC and Peacock Premium.

SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL 2022 SCHEDULE:

Sunday Night Football airs Sunday nights at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock Premium, and NFL+.

  • September 11: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
  • September 18: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
  • September 25: San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos
  • October 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • October 9: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
  • October 16: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
  • October 23: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
  • October 30: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
  • November 6: Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs
  • November 13: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers
  • November 20: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • November 27: Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles
  • December 4: Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
  • December 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
  • December 18: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders
  • December 25: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
  • January 1: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers

