Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownstations.com
Pursuit suspect alleged to have killed and buried a man in Dayton garage
Pursuit suspect alleged to have killed and buried a man in Dayton garage. 47-year-old Jeremy Van Voorhis of Dayton is facing murder and other charges for the shooting death of Clinton Pierce. Court documents say Pierce was killed back on July 15th, but his body wasn't discovered until August 18th beneath the flooring material in a detached garage at the same location where police believe he was shot.
hometownstations.com
Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday, her department said in a news release Wednesday. “Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable,” the Richmond Police Department said in...
hometownstations.com
Suspect in Monday pursuit arraigned in Lima Municipal Court
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man who was arrested after leading police on a chase through Lima earlier this week was arraigned in Lima Municipal Court. Savion Escarsega is facing a charge of failure to comply by order of an officer. Bond was set in his case at $150,000. He is facing the charge after he led police on a chase after fleeing from a traffic stop. The defendant was reported reaching speeds up to sixty miles per hour in the city limits. Escarsega eventually crashed his vehicle into a tree, and fled on foot, but was apprehended a short distance away. Two handguns were found in the car during the investigation. A hearing is set for September 8, 2022.
hometownstations.com
Two in custody after short police pursuit Monday night
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Two Lima men were arrested after leading police on a chase through Lima when fleeing from a traffic stop. Savion Escarsega and Ki'shon Sims are both facing a firearms charge. Escarsega, the driver of the car, also has a failure to comply charge. Sims, the passenger, with a charge of obstructing official business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Jury finds Daryl Hunt not guilty on all three counts
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man who stood trial for having sex with a 15-year-old girl has been found not guilty on all three counts in his case. 23-year-old Daryl Hunt received the verdict in Allen County Common Pleas Court. He was originally facing three counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor. The alleged incidents happened in November and December of 2020. Hunt was 21 at the time, but according to the victim, he told her that he was 15 when they met, then said he was 18 after they had sex.
hometownstations.com
Union Street homeowner has better access to home thanks to the hard work of local labor union volunteers
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima resident will now be able to access her home better thanks to volunteer efforts from a local labor union. The UAW Retirees Ramp Crew visited a home on Union Street in order to install stair steps and railings to allow easier access to the homeowner who needs assistance getting into her home. The crew spent more than an hour putting together the stairs and say that they are happy to help local residents in need.
hometownstations.com
Protect yourself, or a loved one, in an emergency with Ready Allen County
8/31/22 Press Release from the Allen County Public Health: September is National Preparedness Month. It’s a time to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. In the event that an incident requires evacuation from your home, are you prepared...
hometownstations.com
Lima MADD is looking for new members to help in their fight against impaired driving
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With Labor Day weekend upon us, law enforcement agencies will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers, but they won't be the only ones. Mothers Against Drunk Driving was established on September 5th, 1980, and 42 years later they are still working to stop impaired drivers from being on the roads. Nationally, the group has helped pass 2,300 anti-impaired driving and underage drinking laws. The Lima Chapter of MADD is looking for new members and you don't have to be a mom to join.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
OSU Animal Science Dept. describe what they look for when judging the Kewpee Carcass Show
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Junior Fair has officially wrapped up as the annual carcass show is in the books. The Ohio State University Animal Science Department was in town judging the last stage of the livestock projects. The judges are looking for certain characteristics such as the amount of fat as well as the amount of muscle to see how much sellable product is in the carcass.
hometownstations.com
South Lima Community Development Corporation is inviting people to launch and paint party
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A newly formed community development group is getting hands-on right out of the gate. The South Lima Community Development Corporation is hosting a launch and paint party to spruce up this property on Saint Johns Avenue. On a day of service, they are inviting people to join them as paint goes on Momma Dot's Soul Food Kitchen, formerly the Rib Cage. The building has become worn on the exterior and making these little changes can make a big difference.
hometownstations.com
2022 Lima Labor Day Parade has been canceled
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Unfortunately, there will not be a Labor Day Parade in Lima this year. The parade has been historically organized by the West Central Ohio Labor Council. Local labor officials tell Your Hometown Stations that the council announced that the parade is canceled for this year. They hope that it will be back on Labor Day in 2023.
hometownstations.com
New home repair programs for Lima residents to take advantage of are now available
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith says it's time to put the carrot in front of the stick and fix up neighborhoods in the city. The stick? The information that was gathered during her walking the wards initiative. The carrot? New housing repair programs to entice homeowners to fix up their property. Requirements for some current programs have been loosened and the "better together" and "safe at home" programs have been introduced. Both offer homeowners a chance to make major improvements.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Glandorf bidding a warm "Willkommen" to German visitors this week
GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - Residents from the Putnam County village of Glandorf turned out Wednesday evening to welcome some special visitors from their sister city in Germany. 40 people from Glandorf, Germany, made the stop in the Putnam County town which was settled by German pilgrims in 1834. The visitors were welcomed with a short parade by the town's fire department, and a community gathering complete with music and food, and a welcome from the mayor. He says the group arrived in America out west and has been making their way to Putnam County. He says the back-and-forth visits between residents of the two Glandorfs began in 1975 and have continued through today.
hometownstations.com
Having a plan in place can save lives when disaster strikes reminds Allen County Public Health
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County Public Health wants to remind the public to have a plan in place in case disaster strikes. The month of September is National Preparedness Month, a time when you and your family should go over plans to ensure that you are ready to act in case you are faced with an emergency. Be it a fire, heavy storms, or any other emergency that requires you to leave your house for a set amount of time, it's important you think of even the smallest of details to ensure your overall safety.
hometownstations.com
Ohio business leaders hold roundtable discussion in Lima to improve industry
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Business leaders throughout the state of Ohio gathered in Lima in order to talk with local businesses on areas that the industry can improve in. Key topics discussed at the roundtable include inflation, employee retention, workforce development, and health insurance.
hometownstations.com
Suspended Wapakoneta mayor has his trial date pushed back to October
WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The trial date has been pushed back for suspended Wapakoneta mayor Thomas Stinebaugh. According to court documents, the trial was scheduled to start on September 6th but will now be pushed back until October 24th because the court needs more time. Around 30 subpoenas have been issued to people that could testify in the trial.
hometownstations.com
Lima Public Library announces they will be expanding hours in September
August 29, 2022 Press Release from the Lima Public Library: Gary Fraser, director of Lima Public Library, announced Monday that the main library in Lima and branch libraries in Cairo, Elida, Lafayette, and Spencerville will expand their hours starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022. “The main library in Lima has seen...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Lima getting students involved in specialized research
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students at Ohio State Lima are ready to join professors in specialized research. Students on campus learned more about how being involved in research projects can help them in their academic careers, as well as in their life post-graduation. Professors shared ways that they can use these research opportunities to better their area of study, while also getting to know faculty and staff on a personal level.
hometownstations.com
Resource fair held at BrightView for Overdose Awareness Day
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It is a disease that many don't want to talk about or even acknowledge. Some may believe it's a choice you can just say no to. But health providers say addiction is more than a yes or no option. Today is Overdose Awareness Day and dozens...
hometownstations.com
Allen Co. Commissioners look into using ARPA dollars to improve efficiency of county business
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County commissioners are continuing to prioritize projects that can be funded with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. The county received a little more than 19-million dollars in ARPA funds. They have contracted with a firm that specializes in what the American Rescue dollars can be used for. The county already approving projects such as scanning of documents in several departments, partitions being installed, and COVID test kits purchased for county employees. They are now looking into the possibility of using ARPA dollars to improve the efficiency of doing county business.
Comments / 0