GLANDORF, OH (WLIO) - Residents from the Putnam County village of Glandorf turned out Wednesday evening to welcome some special visitors from their sister city in Germany. 40 people from Glandorf, Germany, made the stop in the Putnam County town which was settled by German pilgrims in 1834. The visitors were welcomed with a short parade by the town's fire department, and a community gathering complete with music and food, and a welcome from the mayor. He says the group arrived in America out west and has been making their way to Putnam County. He says the back-and-forth visits between residents of the two Glandorfs began in 1975 and have continued through today.

GLANDORF, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO