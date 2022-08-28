The Air Jordan 6 “Georgetown” And Tom Sachs x Nike GPS “Dark Sulfur” Headline This Week’s Best Releases

Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
sneakernews.com
The Women’s Nike Air Force 1 High “Metallic Gold” Is Available Now
Throughout 2022, Nike has adequately celebrated every trim of the Air Force 1, from the Low to the High. And today, the latter is helping usher in the first day of September, doing so with a series of “Metallic Gold” accents. Available in women’s sizes, this pair is...
sneakernews.com
A Luminous “Aqua” Fills The Nike Blazer Mid’s Jumbo Swoosh
Overgrown Swooshes have quickly become a staple for select lifestyle models by way of Nike’s NSW wing, with the Nike Blazer model perfectly housing the enlarged logo wrapped around the medial side of its upper. The boastful offering creates an ideal scenario for the full spectrum of the color palette to run wild. Yet for its latest proposition, the Blazer Mid Jumbo is assembling a trio of shades for a cool weather outfit.
sneakernews.com
This Kid’s Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Various Shades Of Blue
The Nike Air Force 1 Low continues to play an important role in the brand’s lineup of products, having recently emerged in a kid’s-exclusive ensemble pairing white with shades of blue. As is the case with the iconic “White-on-White” style of Bruce Kilgore’s creation from 1983, the newly-surfaced...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid React Returns With Purple Accents
The Nike Air Force 1 Mid has taken the last eight months as an opportunity to return in some old school styles. For the remaining months in 2022, the silhouette is taking a break from the familiar to take on new looks like a recently-surfaced option featuring Nike React foam.
sneakernews.com
New Balance’s TWO WXY V2 Roster Is Expanded In An Icy Blue Colorway
The release calendar for New Balance’s hoops silhouette built for today’s positionless game has remained relatively sparse since its debut in May. With the expected return of Jamal Murray sometime this season and Dejounte Murray having teamed up with Trae Young out in Atlanta, the brand’s hoops stars will need a new slate of colorways to grace the New Balance TWO WXY V2 as the 2022-23 NBA season quickly approaches.
sneakernews.com
Black And Grey Dress This Newly-Revealed Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
Much less divisive relative to the AJ1 Mid, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT has appeared in a number of attractive releases since the start of the Summer. And as we embark on Fall/Winter, the silhouette is to receive yet another batch of releases, which is to include this simple, black-on-grey pair.
sneakernews.com
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT Surfaces In White And Black Colorway
Introduced almost exactly a year ago, the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT has enjoyed a decent run of releases thus far. And we can expect many more colorways this Fall/Winter, including but not limited to this newly-revealed, black-on-white pair. Unlike the silhouette’s prior appearances — all of which donned...
sneakernews.com
TSU Channels Their Tiger Pride Into Upcoming Nike Dunk Low Collab
The Nike Dunk has been linking up with academic institutions ever since 1985. And over the course of the last 37 years, the shoe has continued to dress up in the signature colors of many an additional school, from UCLA to FAMU. Today, it was revealed that Tennessee State University, too, would be receiving their very own colorway, which proudly displays their “Tiger Pride.”
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Appears In The Signature “Starfish” Orange
Following the pattern set by its predecessors, the Jordan Two Trey is adopting yet another iconic colorway from the brand’s historic catalog. This time around, the reconstructed colorway harkens back to the famed “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1. The opposing smooth and cracked leather panels of the...
sneakernews.com
Penny Hardaway’s White/Black Air Foamposite One PE Is Releasing In 2023
2023 is slowly shaping up to be a banner year for the Air Foamposite One. At one point the most coveted sneaker on the market, the Air Foamposite One has since cooled off, although many fans have remained loyal to this 1997 classic. In addition to the return of the...
sneakernews.com
“Barcelona” Patterns Return To The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
While the heralded Air Jordan 1 continues to provide inspiration for modernized constructions of Jordan Brand’s debut silhouette, Jumpman has continued to toy with the inclusion of its contemporary cushioning systems for the latest offering of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT in a reminiscent textile. Inspired by the...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 To Debut Before The 2022-23 NBA Season
Despite fanfare surrounding the Air Jordan retro Summer 2023 lineup, Michael Jordan’s eponymous signature sneaker line continues being committed to the world of basketball. The latest proposition – the Air Jordan 37 – is set to debut before the year ends. Inspired by the Air Jordan 7,...
sneakernews.com
Sage Elsesser’s Navy Blue Namesake Graces The Converse Fast Break
Iconized by his game-winning jumper in the 1982 National Championship game, the Converse Fast Break rode with Michael Jordan for a few years before he and The Swoosh teamed up for the very beginnings of what would become Jordan Brand. Over past decades, the basketball silhouette has also dubbed as a cult classic skate-ready model which is only being further cemented by multi-faceted creative Sage Elsesser’s latest collaboration.
sneakernews.com
Peace Signs And Metallic Emblems Adorn This Latest Nike Air Force 1
Following a series of inline and collaborative efforts throughout the first half of 2022, the Nike Air Force 1‘s 40th is finally beginning to wind down. The reveals haven’t come to a complete stop, though, as the brand has just unveiled yet another colorway, which layers new branding over top a relatively understated base.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max Plus Adds To Its Collection Of The Spirograph Pattern
Continuing to build out its already boastful roster of offerings, Sean McDowell’s 1998 design is reengaging with titular textures as seen on the latest Nike Air Max Plus. Eerily reminiscent of the two-tone fur of Sully from Monster’s Inc, the entirety of the mesh upper is treated with teal, violet and black colored spirograph pattern cascading across the entirety of the knit construction. The blue and purple pairing is further expressed in the glossy Swooshes, tongue tag and gradient shaded mid-foot shank with the lighter hue accenting as a trim. The remainder of the model including the tongue, laces, midsole and leather overlays opts for a clad black majority while hints of plum trace portions of the tread underfoot.
sneakernews.com
Supreme Adds Blue Denim To The Nike SB Blazer Mid
Supreme is set to revisit its Nike SB Blazer collaboration from 2006, introducing two new colorway styles to their already vast catalog of Nike SB projects. Already previewed was an all-black leather iteration with a new yellow snakeskin Swoosh and a black sole; joining that pair is a new blue denim style with a yellow contrast stitching on the trademark quilted upper. The heel tab features the same denim material, but arranged so that the strands are in an opposite direction to create contrast. Unlike the original 2006 pairs, the 2022 Supreme Blazers feature a new pattern of snakeskin with a golden yellow hue. Like other Supreme x Nike collaborations, these upcoming Blazers will come attached with a WORLD FAMOUS hangtag. Finally, alternate white laces and the all-red insoles will come packaged with the kicks.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 550 Dresses Up In White And Nightwatch Green
Thanks to a bit of help from Aime Leon Dore, the New Balance 550 has quickly become the footwear brand’s “it” shoe. And though most favor its collaborative colorways, inline styles, too, are equally guaranteed to sell out, sometimes doing so within minutes after release. This seems to ring true for this latest pair — the “White/Nightwatch Green” — as there’s zero stock across the few overseas retailers they’ve landed at.
sneakernews.com
“University Blue” Helps Introduce The Jordan Granville Pro Lifestyle Sneaker
Brand Jordan may be paid attention to for its Air Jordan retros, but the last two decades have seen the most successful athletic-specific label of all-time cement itself within the lifestyle and non-basketball space. The Jordan Granville Pro is the latest example of this achievement. Reminiscent of Nike Running designs...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
