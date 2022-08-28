Read full article on original website
KIMT
Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested after search finds M-30 pills likely containing fentanyl
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 24-year-old wanted Rochester man was arrested and was found with 75 M-30 pills most likely containing fentanyl. Police said Devontae Wilson was arrested at 11:56 a.m. when he was stopped in the 1500 block of 11th Ave. NE. An officer smelled marijuana and found the pills...
KIMT
Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty. Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family
Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned
This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
Moped rider dies after woman in SUV drives over him
A moped rider died in Blaine Wednesday night after an SUV driver went over him as he was lying on the road. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Brian Johnson, 44, of Blaine, died at a local hospital after the incident just after 8:30 p.m. near the 1700 block of 119th Ave Northeast.
KIMT
Man accused of following woman to her Rochester home is pleading not guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of following a young woman and entering her home before being scared off is pleading not guilty. Martin William Danielson, 31 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree burglary and harassment. He was arrested on June 23. Rochester police say a 19-year-old woman at...
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
KAAL-TV
Two arrested after Saturday morning car chase in Olmsted County
(ABC 6 News) – Two men were arrested in Byron after a construction site burglary-turned-car-chase Saturday morning. A Rochester police officer saw two men loading boxes and items into a white Dodge Caravan in an underground parking lot at a construction site in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, Rochester, at about 1:47 a.m. Aug. 27.
KIMT
Increased enforcement of Ted Foss Move Over Law on anniversary of his death
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement across Minnesota are shining a spotlight on the Ted Foss Move Over Law. It may seem like a common sense driving practice to move over into another lane when you see a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway but neglecting the practice can be dangerous and may even lead to deadly accidents.
KIMT
Extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this Labor Day weekend
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Amid concerns about impaired driving, there will be extra law enforcement patrolling Minnesota roads through this labor day weekend. So far, more than 16,000 people have been arrested this year for driving while impaired according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Minnesota law enforcement has...
KIMT
Rochester man charged with federal gun crime
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
Abducted Shakopee baby found safe in Wisconsin, non-custodial mother in custody
The 9-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial mother from the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday has been found safe. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced the suspect, 24-year-old Zenitra Lee, and the 9-month-old boy, identified as Jahki Forester, were found just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin.
bulletin-news.com
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with domestic assault
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial artist who saw George Floyd die and subsequently testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder case, has been charged with domestic abuse after it was claimed that he choked and struck his ex-girlfriend following an altercation at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis,...
Hudson Star-Observer
Woman charged with intentional homicide in New Richmond
A woman is being held on charges of intentional homicide after New Richmond police responded to a call and found a man dead on the floor Saturday just after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what appeared to be multiple wounds. Despite lifesaving...
fox9.com
2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home
HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman allegedly fought way into sandwich shop to continue altercation
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces charges of 5th-degree assault, 4th-degree burglary, and terroristic threats after a disagreement over the size of her Subway sandwich turned physical. According to Olmsted County Court documents, Rochester police responded Thursday, Aug. 25, to a fight at a Subway restaurant located...
