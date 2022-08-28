ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

KIMT

Road debris injures driver in Olmsted County accident

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision sends one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 5 pm Thursday on Highway 14 in Olmsted County. Cynthia Carolina Gaytan, 39 of Claremont, and Autumn Brooke Wright, 24 of Geneva, were both driving west when Gaytan struck some debris in the road near mile marker 208. The State Patrol says the debris struck Wright’s windshield.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Guilty plea over baseball bat assault in Stewartville

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of a baseball bat attack is pleading guilty. Preston Allen Landrum, 29 of Rochester, was arrested after assaulting the new boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend on September 27, 2021. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Landrum was at his ex-girlfriend’s home in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW in Stewartville. Deputies say when the new boyfriend showed up, Landrum hit him in the leg with a bat and smashed up a vehicle.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Cannon Falls, MN
KFIL Radio

Police Shoot Dog Attacking Minnesota Family

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Hastings shot a dog that was reportedly attacking its owners Tuesday evening. A news release from the Hastings Police Department indicates officers responded to a residence around 5:30 p.m. after receiving an emergency call from a juvenile stating the family dog was attacking her mother. The release indicates officers forced their way into the home and had no choice but to shoot the dog, believing it was the only way to save the homeowner’s life.
HASTINGS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
ROCHESTER, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
ROCHESTER, MN
North West
KIMT

More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KAAL-TV

Two arrested after Saturday morning car chase in Olmsted County

(ABC 6 News) – Two men were arrested in Byron after a construction site burglary-turned-car-chase Saturday morning. A Rochester police officer saw two men loading boxes and items into a white Dodge Caravan in an underground parking lot at a construction site in the 4600 block of Pines View Place NW, Rochester, at about 1:47 a.m. Aug. 27.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Increased enforcement of Ted Foss Move Over Law on anniversary of his death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement across Minnesota are shining a spotlight on the Ted Foss Move Over Law. It may seem like a common sense driving practice to move over into another lane when you see a vehicle on the shoulder of the highway but neglecting the practice can be dangerous and may even lead to deadly accidents.
WINONA, MN
KIMT

Rochester man charged with federal gun crime

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is facing a federal indictment for illegal possession of a weapon. Marcus Anthony Jackson, aka “Homicide,” is charged with possession of a firearm as a felon. Court documents state Jackson, 49, was found with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol on May 25. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says Jackson has multiple prior felony convictions in Olmsted, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Woman charged with intentional homicide in New Richmond

A woman is being held on charges of intentional homicide after New Richmond police responded to a call and found a man dead on the floor Saturday just after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old man on the floor with what appeared to be multiple wounds. Despite lifesaving...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
fox9.com

2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
HASTINGS, MN

