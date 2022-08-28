ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Anthony Brown dazzles once again in Ravens’ 23rd consecutive preseason victory

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

You read that headline correctly. The Baltimore Ravens have won 23 preseason games in a row, dating back approximately 6 years.

The latest victory, a trouncing over the Washington Commanders, came with a big helping hand from former Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown. The undrafted rookie has done an incredible job this year of making a case for a roster spot in Baltimore, and his play throughout the preseason will likely be enough to force the Ravens’ hand into reserving one of the 53 spots on the depth chart for him.

Related: Anthony Brown’s preseason breakout Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

A week ago, after Brown really burst onto the scene with the Ravens, I wrote this about his time in Eugene, and how it didn’t shine a good light on Mario Cristobal and the Ducks’ previous coaching staff:

After the Ducks watched hometown hero Justin Herbert catapult his way into MVP conversations and early Hall of Fame talks in just two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, many wondered where that remarkable talent was during his Oregon career. We saw glimpses of Herbert’s arm strength, and ability to run the ball, but nothing like we’ve seen regularly on Sunday afternoons in the past two years.

Now you’re telling me that Brown is starting to flourish in the NFL after leaving Cristobal’s offense? Once is a coincidence; twice and you may have some hard questions to answer.

Of course, Cristobal is not completely to blame for Brown’s frustrating 2021 season. Often, the Ducks’ starting QB was downright inaccurate, careless with the ball and unable to make the necessary throws to find holes in coverage and exploit a defense. Not all of his struggles were due to Cristobal’s conservative scheme, but the fact Brown is firing darts and impressing on a national level with the Ravens, it certainly doesn’t look great for the new Miami Hurricanes coach.

A lot of that still holds true a week later. Even if Baltimore does cut Brown, it feels pretty likely that another NFL team in need of a dynamic backup QB would come calling pretty quickly. That’s not something that any Oregon fan would have predicted a year ago based on what we’d seen on the field.

Did you miss the action on Saturday night? Here are some of the best highlights and reactions on social media for the former Duck.

1 Play, 1 Touchdown

https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1563775512245604353

Touchdown on the Ground

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1563693244365492227

Preseason Stats

https://twitter.com/duckscrootin/status/1563893261776740353

"Staying the Course"

https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1563715069120335872

Boston College Duo

https://twitter.com/ajdillon7/status/1563752321594671104

Questions About 2021 Remain

https://twitter.com/geoffschwartz/status/1563691337790107648

Paging Mario Cristobal, Part 2

https://twitter.com/BillyM_91/status/1563687257638408206

1

1

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil new uniforms for season-opening showdown vs. Georgia Bulldogs

We’ve waited long enough. The answer is finally here. The Oregon Ducks unveiled their new uniforms that are to be worn against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3 in the season-opener that promises to be as entertaining as any game we see this fall. With new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning going against his former team — the defending national champions — the game will be ripe with storylines. We know that the college football world will be watching, and now we know that the Ducks will be looking incredibly clean on the big stage. After unveiling a sneak preview of the cleats that will be worn — a state-of-the-art Nike Vapor Edge VC 360 — it’s only right that the uniforms are just as impressive. 𝐎𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥: 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝟎𝟏 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦 ✅#GoDucks x #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/7AxlBTNbS9 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) September 1, 2022 All green. Apple green. As it should be.  
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Oregon State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs signing former Steelers QB Chris Oladokun

According to NFL reporter Doug Kyed, former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. Oladokun was the Steelers seventh-round pick in 2022 but didn’t seem to have much of a shot to make the team from the very beginning. Once it became clear the Steelers were not going to move on from Mason Rudolph, the pick of Oladokun was wasted. Now he can compete for a spot on the depth chart in Kansas City behind Patrick Mahomes.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cristobal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Washington Commanders#Ducks#Mvp#Early Hall Of Fame#The Los Angeles Chargers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders make roster moves, more moves to come

The initial 53-man roster has been set. The Commanders kept 27 offensive players, 23 defensive players and three specialists. This reveals the coaches and front office are concerned about the defensive personnel. So, they were willing to go ahead and release a couple of extra defensive players and will be searching through those players released and waived by other NFL teams, in hopes of picking up perhaps two players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
Sports
Boston College
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens release former Vols' guard

Baltimore released former Vol guard Kahlil McKenzie. He was released as the Ravens finalized its 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season. McKenzie played for the Vols from 2015-17. McKenzie was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft (No. 198 overall). He entered...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy