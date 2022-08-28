Read full article on original website
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 3 May Have Teased a Major Marvel Villain's Return
The third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has arrived, and it's definitely taken Marvel Cinematic Universe fans on a thrill ride. The live-action series has introduced us to the world of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) — a world that has ebbed and flowed out of existing franchise lore in some compelling ways. The series' third episode took that status quo to new heights, and it just might have laid the groundwork for a major Marvel villain in the process. Spoilers for Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Star Reveals How the Anime Changed Their Life
Attack on Titan's final season has been quite bleak, which is saying something considering the tragic lives that the Scout Regiment has lived to this point. With the last episodes set to premiere next year, the voice behind Japan's Eren Jaeger, Yuki Kaji, took the opportunity to share how the series has changed his life and the lessons that he learned from playing the Attack Titan who recently gained the power of the Founding Titan thanks to recent events.
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Makes Major Change And Fans Aren't Happy
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is unique in that its Stands and characters will often be named after famous musicians, bands, and/or songs throughout each Joestar generation. Such is the case with the latest episodes in the story of Stone Ocean as Jolyne Cujohn continues her journey through Green Dolphin Street Prison. Some of these names, in the past, have had to be changed to avoid copyright issues but it seems that one change has rubbed several fans the wrong way with Stone Ocean's comeback.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Launches One Villain's Risky Suicide Mission
My Hero Academia's Final Arc is underway, with the last war between heroes and villains certain to have some major casualties before Hero Society's fate is decided. In previous chapters, each of the heroes, young and old, has been given unique challenges and opponents to overcome, with number one and two heroes, Endeavor and Hawks, battling against All For One. In the latest Shonen manga's chapter, it seems that one villain is putting everything on the line and might not make it to the series finale alive.
ComicBook
Netflix Confirms Major Time Jump for Manifest Final Season
This November, Manifest finally makes its long-awaited return to TV, but it comes with a significant time jump. The hit mystery series was cancelled by NBC after its third season and quickly became a streaming juggernaut for Netflix, leading the streaming service to pick it up for a 20-episode final season. The first 10 episodes of that final season arrive on November 10th, and they will begin two years after the Season 3 finale.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
ComicBook
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Horror Movie Trailer Released
The folks over at Dread Central have given fans their first look at the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, the upcoming horror movie featuring a silly old bear and his best piglet pal...who of course are on a killing spree. The film has had fans howling ever since its existence was revealed, which happened almost immediately after Winnie-the-Pooh fell into the public domain earlier this year. The earliest of A.A. Milne's stories about the beloved childhood characters are now free for anybody to use, or reimagine, as they see fit -- and filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield sees it as a tale of terror.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #439 Features a Unique Word
Today's Wordle features a word that's rather unique, or will at least challenge players to think outside of the box. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Episode 3 Images: Cameo of the Week
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 3, "The People v. Emil Blonsky." "I wanna make sure that you don't think this is one of those cameo every week type of shows. It's not," hulk lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) reminds the audience in a fourth wall break to start Thursday's She-Hulk. "Well, except Bruce. And Blonsky. And Wong. Just remember whose show this actually is." Jen's big green superhero alter-ego — She-Hulk, cousin of the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) — is representing Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, on behalf of law firm GLK and H's Superhuman Law Division.
ComicBook
The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2 Trailer Reveals First Look at Disney+ Return
"My dear Society. I invite you all on a new adventure," says the currently missing Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) in the first trailer for Disney+'s The Mysterious Benedict Society Season 2. Based on the New York Times bestselling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the Disney+ Original series again follows four gifted orphans — Reynie (Mystic Inscho), "Sticky" (Seth B. Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) — as they set off on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of Nicholas' twin brother, Dr. L.D. Curtain (also Hale). See the new trailer and key art below.
ComicBook
One-Punch Man Preps Next Arc With Huge Hero Roster Changes
One-Punch Man has officially brought the long running Human Monster saga to its end, and the newest chapter of the series is getting ready for the next major arc with some huge shake ups to the Hero Association line up! The Human Monster saga has been the longest running arc in Yusuke Murata's take on ONE's original webcomic series to this point, and that means there needs to be some time spent exploring the immediate aftermath of everything that went down. Following the end of the fight in the previous chapter, some major changes for the future have been set in place.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actor John Boyega Addresses J.J. Abrams Forcing Finn's Storylines in Rise of Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been having a rough time with some of their film like Solo: A Star Wars Story and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was rife with issues, with some hardcore fans disowning the film as the finale of the sequel trilogy. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have repeatedly spoken out about their issues with the studio during their time filming, with the latter even going as far as saying he wouldn't return to the franchise. Now, Boyega is speaking out on The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams forcing storylines into the film. During a new interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Boyega spoke on the decisions the director made on the film.
ComicBook
Assassin's Creed Mirage Leak Reveals First Images
A new leak associated with Assassin's Creed Mirage, which is the reported title of the next entry in Ubisoft's long-running action-adventure series, has given us a glimpse of what the game will look like. While Ubisoft itself has yet to confirm that Mirage is a real game, numerous leaks have suggested that the title will be announced later this month at an Assassin's Creed-focused event that the publisher is holding. Prior to that formal reveal, though, we've now got a better idea of what Assassin's Creed Mirage will actually look like.
ComicBook
Today's Wordle #437 Isn't Too Tricky
Wordle players have another easy day today, with a puzzle that shouldn't be too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer.
ComicBook
New Christian Bale Netflix Movie Revealed
Academy Award-winning actor Christian Bale's next big project has officially been announced. Bale will star in the upcoming Scott Cooper helmed film The Pale Blue Eye for Netflix. The film will be getting a limited theatrical release later this year on December 23, 2022, and will hit Netflix on January 6, 2023. The actor has been having a pretty busy year starting in three massive films. Bale also has the David O'Russell directed Amsterdam that will costar Margot Robbie and John David Washington. Amsterdam will make its bow in theaters on October 7th, 2022.
ComicBook
DC Teases a New Addition to the Flash Family
Out this week, The Flash 2022 Annual is a bit of a unique book in that it is a story within a story. The bulk of the issue, written by Jeremy Adams, centers around Wally West reading Linda Park-West's novel, sci-fi romance that is heavily inspired by her own life with her speedster husband. But for all the fun of the story within a story, there's also a genuine exploration of Wally and Linda's real life, including a major twist at the end that could very well tease a new addition to the Flash family.
ComicBook
Walking Dead's Samantha Morton on Fleshing Out Alpha's Origin Tale
This story contains spoilers about Sunday's "Dee" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. "That was the end of Dee. And the beginning of me," says Samantha Morton's Alpha when revealing her origins as Dee on the AMC anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead. Set between the events of The Walking Dead's Alpha flashback episodes "Omega" and "We Are the End of the World," the prequel tells the tale of Dee's evolution into the leader of the Whisperers: survivors who speak in hushed whispers and wear skinned walker flesh to walk with the dead. Before Alpha, there was Dee. Before Dee, there was Hera (Anne Beyer) — unmasked as the alpha who welcomed Dee and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) into her pack of Whisperers.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Breaks a Piece of TV History on WB Lot
Ryan Reynolds had a bit of a mistake today when he broke a piece of TV history. While visiting the Warner Bros. lot, the Deadpool actor came across a plaque for Two Guys, A Girl, and A Pizza Place. Now, longtime fans will remember that he starred in the sitcom many moons ago. A lot of people discovered Reynolds from that massively popular TV show and he was able to use it as a springboard for more opportunities. If you want to see the moment for yourself, fire up Hulu's Welcome to Wrexham. During the intro the first episode, the star and Rob McElhenney are walking around the lot seeing the sights. Reynolds immediately recognizes Soundstage 20, where he shot the show back in the 90s. While admiring the work, the MCU actor's co-star poured some cold water on the revelation. He told his fellow football club owner that the sign was plastic. Needless to say, Reynolds tested it out for himself and now it's got a bit of cosmetic work coming on.
ComicBook
Marvel’s She-Hulk Reveals New Look at the Wrecking Crew
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is about to get wrecked. The Marvel Studios series about superhuman lawyer turned superhero lawyer Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), already introduced She-Hulk's rival — super-powered influencer Titania (Jameela Jamil) — and zen reformed supervillain Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), the Abomination. Between her Avenger cousin heading into space on a return trip to the planet Sakaar, new law firm GLK&H recruiting the hulk lawyer to handle Blonsky's high-profile case, and a certain superhero putting Blonsky's parole in legal peril, a supervillain team-up is the last thing Jen needs.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Shows Off Super Saiyan God Goku
Super Saiyan God was the first major transformation of Dragon Ball Super for the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning the form as a way to keep up with the god of destruction, Beerus. While countless transformations have been introduced since SSG's arrival to the Shonen franchise, including Super Saiyan Blue and Ultra Instinct, the red-haired form remains a fan-favorite, as demonstrated by this new cosplay which gives Son Goku quite the makeover in his godly state.
