Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
FWP issues temporary fishing closure for Beaverhead River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks issued a full fishing closure on the Beaverhead River starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. The closure takes place for the entire river, from the confluence with the Big Hole River through the Clark Canyon Dam, and will remain in place until water temperatures and fish stressors are deemed less harmful by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
4 Montana teachers named finalists for Teacher of the Year award
MISSOULA, Mont. — Superintendent Elsie Arntzen announced four finalists for the 2023 Montana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists are Sheila Devins, Kris Gulman, Catherine Matthews and Jake Warner. A record 57 teachers across the state were nominated by parents, teachers, administrators and community members. The finalists will...
Montana DNRC announces 2022 Leopold Conservation Award winner
The winner of this year's Montana Leopold Conservation Award is Barney Creek Livestock in the Paradise Valley. Owners Pete and Meagan Lannan are cattle ranchers and land managers who saw their cattle as a tool to help other landowners achieve soil health in Paradise Valley. They built relationships with owners...
Western Montana Fair smashes attendance record
Missoula, MT — Numbers for the Western Montana Fair are out, and officials say visitors topped 100,000, beating the record set just last year. Presale tickets for the carnival went up by 32%. Next year’s fair is set for Aug. 9-13, and the theme is “The Butterfly Effect” to...
Gianforte continues to claim executive privilege in public records lawsuit
Gov. Greg Gianforte doubled down on his claim of executive privilege in the latest filings in a lawsuit concerning whether forms his office used to track legislation during the 2021 legislative session should be available to the public. Citing a Montana Supreme Court case, Gianforte in part argued the documents...
Rum Creek now biggest fire in Oregon, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. The fire started Aug. 17 when lightning moved across the region. Officials at the Northwest...
Record heat on the way
Record heat is expected today for much of western Montana with highs topping off in the mid 90s and low 100s this afternoon. Late tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow, a weak disturbance will bring a few showers/thunderstorms to northwest Montana. Unfortunately, little to no rain will reach the ground. With this being said, we'll need to keep an eye on the potential for lightning strikes sparking off new fires. Everything will clear out by Thursday mid morning and the sunshine will return, along with breezy afternoon winds. Temperatures will cool a few degrees Thursday into Friday. We'll still be above normal, with highs in the low 90s.
3D weather: When western Montana could see 1st frost
With conditions as hot as we have been seeing recently, it can be hard to think about a cold topic such as frost. Climatologically, we are in the period where we could start seeing cooler temperatures. Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs has news our local gardeners can use in the video above! Below, a more detailed chart can be found.
Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park mapped at 1,698 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park has grown less than an acre in the past few days. Overnight infrared mapping shows the fire is 1,698 acres. The lightning-caused fire is burning in the North Fork portion of the park, in the Quartz Lake drainage....
Whitefish Review to host humor writing contest
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Whitefish Review is hosting the Montana Prize for Humor, a writing contest with a $1,500 prize on the line. The money is split between three categories: true stories, figments of imagination and poetry. Winners will be published in the winter and spring issue for 2023.
Hot temperatures; fire weather concerns
FIRE WEATHER WATCH for East Lolo, Bitterroot, Deerlodge/West Beaverhead & East Beaverhead National Forests Saturday PM. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and an unstable atmosphere will potentially result in critical fire weather conditions Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds: West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts around 30 to 40 mph. Minimum humidities: 9 to 15 percent.
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
