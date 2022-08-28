ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair announces event date

By Ariel Pokett
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IhEXw_0hYh9mzH00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair celebrating diversity within the community has been set for mid-September.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City , the Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair is set to be held on September 18, at the Sioux City Convention Center on 4th Street. Parking will be available near the convention center and on the Discovery Parking Ramp across the street.

The event will feature dance, music, and art and is expected to run from noon to 4 p.m. The release specified that the event is free and open to the public.

Lack of funds causes temporary closure of Sioux City trafficking victim haven

The release stated that hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility, and face masks are “strongly” recommended. It is expected that there are to be more than 60 local organizations, agencies, and businesses and an attendance of more than 1,000 attendees.

The release specified that there will be a supervised “Kid’s Space” where kids of all ages can participate in arts, crafts, and face painting.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 9/1/22

Today we are featuring Olive! A young adult, female Great Dane. She was found on the 3500 block of Athlone avenue. She is of course a big dog, so she needs a forever home with plenty of space.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Society
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Society
Sioux City, IA
Sports
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon announces 2022 homecoming court

Sheldon High School has announced queen and king candidates for homecoming this year. Izzy Freeman, daughter of Tyler and Nichole Freeman. Claire Johnson, daughter of Jason and Lisa Johnson. Makayla Van Voorst, daughter of Amber Van Voorst. Carlie Visser, daughter of Chad and Vonda Visser. Homecoming king candidates. Charlie Bartz,...
SHELDON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art#Localevent#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Defenders ready to attack season

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The #21 Dordt Defenders are preparing for their Week One road matchup and season opener against Briar Cliff. The Defenders come into the season ranked nationally, which will raise the expectations for the season. Last year, Dordt finished 7-3 with two of their losses coming from Morningside and Northwestern. Fast forward […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Van Voorst sworn in as Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—Jamie Van Voorst took the oath of office to become Sioux County sheriff at the conclusion of a special meeting of the Sioux County Board of Supervisors on Thursday. Van Voorst, 48, takes the post as the county’s interim sheriff, where he will serve out the remainder of...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Face Mask
News Break
Politics
Sioux City Journal

3 lawyers apply to be judge in NW Iowa

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Three lawyers have applied for a new district associate judge seat in Northwest Iowa. Applicants are Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle, of Orange City; Rosanne Plante, of Hinton; and Jessica Noll, of Akron. The three will interview with the judicial nominating commission on Sept. 7 at...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
KLEM

New Business Opening in Le Mars

There was a ribbon-cutting with the Le Mars Chamber of Commerce at True Health Chiropractic. Cutting the ribbon is Dr Jared Langel, and he’s joined by his wife, Sarah. Congratulations!
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy