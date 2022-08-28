Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair announces event date

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair celebrating diversity within the community has been set for mid-September.

According to a release from the City of Sioux City , the Faces of Siouxland Multicultural Fair is set to be held on September 18, at the Sioux City Convention Center on 4th Street. Parking will be available near the convention center and on the Discovery Parking Ramp across the street.

The event will feature dance, music, and art and is expected to run from noon to 4 p.m. The release specified that the event is free and open to the public.

The release stated that hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility, and face masks are “strongly” recommended. It is expected that there are to be more than 60 local organizations, agencies, and businesses and an attendance of more than 1,000 attendees.

The release specified that there will be a supervised “Kid’s Space” where kids of all ages can participate in arts, crafts, and face painting.

