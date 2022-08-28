Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.

Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.

An alligator was passing across the taxiway.

(Photo from John Moroney)

(Photo from John Moroney)

The pilot briefly held the plane to let the gator pass.

Welcome to Charleston!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.