Charleston, SC

Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport

By Lindsay Miller
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.

Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.

An alligator was passing across the taxiway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rCT7_0hYh9d2k00
    (Photo from John Moroney)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WvEtW_0hYh9d2k00
    (Photo from John Moroney)

The pilot briefly held the plane to let the gator pass.

Welcome to Charleston!

