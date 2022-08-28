Alligator delays flight on runway at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston International Airport flight ran into an unusual delay on the taxiway Saturday night.
Delta passenger John Moroney said his flight from Atlanta landed in Charleston around 7 p.m. Saturday when the pilot announced a delay.
An alligator was passing across the taxiway.
The pilot briefly held the plane to let the gator pass.
Welcome to Charleston!
