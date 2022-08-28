Read full article on original website
Which QB gives LSU football the best shot to win? Vote now on that, and other big topics.
The LSU football season starts on Sunday with a game against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, granting the Tigers another big stage to open the 2022 campaign. The Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly, and there will be plenty of new names in...
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's long-awaited season-opener vs. Florida State
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's season-opening game against Florida State on Sunday night in the Caesars Superdome:. LSU touted the strength of its defensive line throughout the offseason. BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy and Ali Gaye form a daunting front, and they might win the opener on their own by disrupting Florida State’s uncertain offensive line and stopping the run. The Seminoles didn’t have to face them when they rushed for 406 yards last week. Brian Kelly wins his first game.
LSU book excerpt: Record-breaking Kevin Faulk key figure in Tigers' turnaround in 1990s
Editor's note: The Advocate is counting down the days to LSU's Sept. 4 season opener against Florida State with excerpts from the book "LSU By the Numbers." Thursday marks three days until kickoff, so we're looking back at the Tigers' greatest No. 3, Kevin Faulk:. 3 Kevin Faulk. RB/KR, 1995-98.
Baton Rouge 2022 high school football preview: 5 players you ought to watch
Want crazy-good skill players? The Baton Rouge area has plenty going into the 2022 season. These five athletes help headline an elite group. A Notre Dame commitment with a rare mix of a physicality who can play sideline-to-sideline. Takes on a bigger leadership role after making 106 tackles in 2021.
Here are the top 10 storylines heading into Baton Rouge high school football 2022
There's nothing quite like high school football in Louisiana — a point that will be proven again during the 2022 season. Desire, dreams and local culture offer an ever-changing palate on which seasons and careers are built. The season identities for players growing toward adulthood and their coaches. We...
Here are 5 of the top Baton Rouge-area high school football games this season
Not all big games in the metro Baton Rouge area qualify as rivalries. But to be clear, the ones that are rivalries are always worth watching. U-High is the reigning Division II champion known for defense. Class 5A Woodlawn has an LSU QB commitment. Regardless of who wins it, you’re talking statement win.
Crosstown rivals Acadiana, Lafayette Christian meet in anticipated showdown of state powers
Each of the past three seasons, state powerhouses Acadiana and Lafayette Christian have squared off with great fanfare. Rightfully so, considering the amount of talent on the field and success enjoyed by both programs. The fourth meeting has the makings of another classic when the Wreckin' Rams visit the Knights...
Florida Memorial provides some mystery for Southern in its season opener
FMU (1-0) scored an opening week victory against Edward Waters, 39-34. Except for some bits and pieces of the game the Southern coaching staff was able to glean from an internet stream, the Jaguars aren't sure what they are facing. There was no game film swap, and the Lions already...
FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS
The Bears set the tone for a run to another Division I title with a 38-10 road win over then nationally ranked Our Lady of Good Counsel in Maryland last fall. No doubt the Falcons would like to return the favor. An uneven jamboree performance last week leaves Catholic with plenty to prove too.
Local vendors offering boudin, hand pies at Cajun Field this season; see new menu
Just like the 2022 version of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette football team, the concession lineup will include some new players when the Ragin’ Cajuns play their opening game Saturday night at home against Southeastern Louisiana University. Pat Mould, in charge of retail food and beverage operations and...
Christina Melton tapped to lead Knock Knock Children's Museum
Knock Knock Children’s Museum has named Christina Melton, a former special projects director at Louisiana Public Broadcasting, as its new executive director. “We were very deliberative with our search, and it has paid off for Knock Knock and the community as a whole,” said Rolfe Miller, board chair for the museum.
Guatemalan chain Pollo Campero to expand in Louisiana with 12 new locations, 400 new jobs
There was a time when airborne trips from Guatemala to the United States were liable to be a sensory overload experience. Hopping on the plane, passengers were likely to be met with the powerful aroma of Pollo Campero’s fried chicken emanating from the flight’s overhead lockers as expats went to extraordinary lengths to bring an old favorite to their new home.
New school at Southern University would train future teachers as early as sixth grade
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system may soon team up with Southern University to launch a new school for aspiring teachers, starting them on the road to the classroom as early as sixth grade. Officials with Southern and the school system presented their proposal Thursday to the parish School...
Stakeholders celebrate news of UL lab expansion, biopharmaceutical corridor that could employ 550
After the University of Louisiana at Lafayette played a key role in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine in 2020, its New Iberia Research Center is poised for an upgrade that would allow the center to take a drug through research, testing and manufacturing. State and local officials announced to...
Forever Dolls at Capitol Park Museum, scholarship lunch for dancers and new exhibits at Hilliard
Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship in "A Class Act from 1969 to 2022" from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Capitol Park Museum, 660 N. Fourth St. This free event is a chance to hear the Forever Dolls' stories and explore the museum.
Around Zachary for Aug. 31, 2022
Master Gardeners to speak at Zachary Branch Library. The East Baton Rouge Master Gardener Association will present talks on cool-weather plants and underground beauties at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Zachary Branch Library, 1900 Church St. The talks are free and open to the public, but seating is...
Could Baton Rouge become walkable? A years-long test on Government Street suggests 'yes'
Housed in the former Garden District Nursery building, Parker Barber’s aesthetic lends itself to a business embracing both the space’s history and surroundings. White tile walls and a black tile ceiling give the Parker Barber a modern feel, while a Roaring ’20s-inspired logo, a vintage neon sign and aged-brick siding evoke popular designs of the past.
See which business is going into Broadmoor Shopping Center
Club4 Fitness is set to open its second Baton Rouge location in the former Planet Fitness space in the Broadmoor Shopping Center. The fitness center should open in early 2023, said Justin Langlois, who handles leasing for the shopping center at 9620 Florida Blvd. While Planet Fitness took up about 23,000 square feet in the center, Club4 Fitness will be more than 36,000 square feet and feature such amenities as child care and children's play areas. The Mississippi-based chain of fitness centers has 33 locations open or under development across the South, including gyms in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Harvey and Slidell.
Southwest Louisiana-based Paradise Daiquiris buys property in Youngsville. Find out where.
A Lake Charles area-based frozen daiquiri chain has bought property in Youngsville. Paradise Daiquiris of Sulphur, represented by David and Amanda Trahan, bought land at 2760 E. Milton Ave. and the adjacent lot at 2780 E. Milton Ave. from separate sellers for just under $600,000, land records show. The two properties are just west of the Metairie Center shopping center.
Baton Rouge DA Hillar Moore: It will take all of us to combat conditions leading to gun violence
Will Sutton gets it on this critical issue. The problem of gun violence in our communities is like the forest before the trees. Its immediate impacts — the gun shots, the blood, the body bags — are out in the open for all to see. Yet the true and long-lasting toll of violence, in many ways, remains hidden except to those who are left with the responsibility of repairing the endless damage.
