PWMania
Former WWE Manager Believes WWE is Going to Turn Roman Reigns Babyface
At this Saturday’s Clash of the Castle event, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line as Roman Reigns defends his title against Drew McIntyre. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes that the company is getting ready to turn Reigns into a babyface, and he explained the reasoning behind this belief while speaking with Sportskeeda for an interview.
PWMania
New Match Revealed for WWE Clash at the Castle, Updated Card
The WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event on Saturday will feature a new tag team match which was announced on RAW. WWE has revealed that Rey Mysterio and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will face off against The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Dominik Mysterio will be in the corner of Rey and Edge, while Rhea Ripley will be at ringside for Balor and Priest.
PWMania
WWE Releases Talent While Still Recovering From Injury
Earlier this month, WWE made the decision to release a number of names from NXT UK, including Flash Morgan Webster. According to Fightful Select, Webster had not fully recovered from his injuries at the time that he was released by WWE. After signing a contract with WWE in 2018 to...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
PWMania
Attitude Era Star Returning as Coach at the WWE Performance Center
A former WWE superstar from the Attitude Era will be returning to work for the company. The following week, Bull Buchanon will spend the entirety of his time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He is the wrestler Brooks Jensen’s father, who is a star on NXT. According...
PWMania
Buff Bagwell Currently In Rehab Following Relapse
WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared the news that Buff Bagwell has experienced a relapse, and it was decided to get him in a treatment facility. After a long history of substance abuse and legal problems, Buff has received assistance from DDP in recent years. Page said the...
PWMania
Darby Allin Paid $12,000 to Get Out of a Contract So He Could Sign With AEW
Darby Allin recently appeared on the DDP Snake Pit podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. Joining AEW: “At the time, I was signed with another little promotion. The moment I heard Cody [Rhodes] was interested, long story short, I paid $12,000 to get out of my contract. I took a loan out and I remember I used to hit Cody up like every day, just blow his phone up, and he would never really answer.”
PWMania
WWE Legends Set for Free-To-Watch Fundraiser to Benefit Steve “Mongo” McMichael
This coming Saturday, September 3, AdFreeShows.com, owned and operated by Conrad Thompson, will play host to a unique fundraising event in support of former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The purpose of the event is to raise money for Mongo so that he can continue his fight against ALS.
NFL・
PWMania
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
PWMania
Triple H and Shawn Michaels on Wade Barrett Re-signing with WWE, Barrett Responds
WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H both expressed their happiness in the news that WWE NXT commentator Wade Barrett would be re-signing with the company. Barrett revealed that he has signed a new two-year...
PWMania
Indy Star Appears for WWE and AEW on the Same Night
On Monday night, history was made when Katie Arquette appeared on programming for both AEW and WWE at the same time. The Local Competitor Twitter account pointed out that on this week’s episode of RAW, she used the ring name Katie Arks while competing alongside Dani Mo and Kay Sparks in a squash match against the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. The match ended in a loss for the three of them. Additionally, she was defeated by Serena Deeb on the previously taped episode of Dark: Elevation.
PWMania
Ace Steel Fined Over What Was Said During CM Punk Promo on AEW Dynamite
Ace Steel, an AEW producer, was fined for using explicit language on last night’s All Out go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. During All Out Week, AEW officials sent an email to the company’s talent roster in which they discussed a number of topics related to the week and the various events that were taking place. PWInsider notes that one of the points was to exercise caution and refrain from using foul language while appearing on live television this week for obvious reasons.
PWMania
Impact Denies Lady Frost’s Release Request, Backstage Details on Why She Wants Out
According to reports, Impact Wrestling will not allow Lady Frost to leave the company. As was mentioned earlier, Frost made the announcement on June 23 that she had submitted a request to be let go from the company. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, the crew, and the locker room, and she singled out Producer Gail Kim and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for their roles in making her time at the event so memorable.
PWMania
Rumor Killer on Miro Asking for His AEW Release
There is reportedly no truth to the rumors that Miro has asked AEW to release him from his contract. Today, there was a rumor that Miro had asked for his AEW release; however, Fightful Select reports that numerous sources who would be knowledgeable about such a situation have dismissed the story.
PWMania
Speculation on Tony Khan Following Cryptic Tweet After WWE RAW
Following the airing of Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, AEW President Tony Khan sent out an interesting tweet to his followers. The text that appeared on the gif stated, “This is the stroke of luck I’ve been looking for.”. It would appear that this tweet may be...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on MJF Returning to AEW at All Out
Fans are still waiting to see MJF make his return to AEW TV as he hasn’t been seen since the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. During that episode, he did a work/shoot promo in which he vented his anger at the promotion, demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, and called him a mark. Since then, he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV, so fans are still waiting to see him.
PWMania
Backstage Latest on Recent AEW Commentary Team Changes
Late in June, AEW switched up their commentary team by having Jim Ross call only the second hour of their weekly show, Dynamite. Some Rampage episodes were also called by him. Ross, on the other hand, is once again restricting his commentary to both Dynamite broadcasts. Dave Meltzer was asked about this situation and the recent wave of commentary team changes on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said AEW president Tony Khan would make the call that week on whether to switch up the announce team or keep them the same based on a gut feeling.
PWMania
Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over
Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being. Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”
PWMania
Eddie Kingston Says Claudio Castagnoli is Not a Good Person, Talks on Tony Khan
AEW star Eddie Kingston recently spoke with The PWI Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kingston was asked how he’s doing with his mental health issues:. “It’s an everyday struggle. It’s not like I could tell you, ‘Look at me. I’m finally...
