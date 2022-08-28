Late in June, AEW switched up their commentary team by having Jim Ross call only the second hour of their weekly show, Dynamite. Some Rampage episodes were also called by him. Ross, on the other hand, is once again restricting his commentary to both Dynamite broadcasts. Dave Meltzer was asked about this situation and the recent wave of commentary team changes on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said AEW president Tony Khan would make the call that week on whether to switch up the announce team or keep them the same based on a gut feeling.

