ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, SC

1 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at South Carolina dirt track

By Jesse Ullmann, Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fao7O_0hYh99qJ00

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS/WBTW) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a 53-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night during a race at the Lancaster Motor Speedway in South Carolina, authorities said.

Lancaster police were called to the speedway at about 11 p.m. and found the victim, later identified as Rodney Cunningham, at the front gate by the ticket office. He was pronounced dead after being taken to the Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster Medical Center.

Queen City News confirmed that Cunningham was an employee at the track, but it is still unclear as to in what capacity he was.

In a Facebook post on Sunday , the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said Bryan Terrell Mitchell, 37, of Rock Hill, had been arrested after an “extensive manhunt.” He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

After Mitchell was identified as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, Lancaster police and sheriff’s deputies tracked him down at about 3 a.m. Sunday at a convenience store on Charlotte Highway.

He was then spotted by authorities at about 5 a.m. and tried to flee into some woods, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities then set up a perimeter and used K-9 units and a helicopter to search for Mitchell, who was arrested at about 10 a.m.

A large crowd was on hand when the shooting occurred during the last race of the night at the half-mile dirt track. The sheriff’s office said deputies working at the track responded immediately and “rendered aid” to the victim until first responders arrived.

“Lots of folks were at the track last night, and a good number of people likely saw some or all of the events leading up to and including the shooting,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.  “We have identified some of them but encourage others who we have not talked with to call the sheriff’s office and tell us what you know. We hope to positively identify the shooter and take him into custody soon.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Two men arrested for Chester murder of man found in yard

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - The Chester County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in connection to the murder of a man back in May. Marquiez Thompson and Montrell Graham were arrested by duties on Aug. 29 for the murder of Donald Miller, aka JJ, on May 31. Miller...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rock Hill, SC
Crime & Safety
Lancaster County, SC
Crime & Safety
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lancaster County, SC
City
Rock Hill, SC
City
Lancaster, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

5 Midlands men arrested in online sting operation, 17 others charged

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Undercover investigators have arrested 22 more men in relation to an operation targeting potential sexual predators trying to contact children for sexual activity. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, five men were from the Midlands. “These arrests bring our arrest total to 33...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter County deputies arrest suspect for attempted murder

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 20-year-old Kameron Wolfe. Wolfe was arrested on charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm at/or into a dwelling, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Deputies and EMS responded to a report of multiple shots...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTW News13

Retired Darlington County sergeant dies

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A retired Darlington County sergeant has died, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Sgt. Ralph Brown died Tuesday, Hudson said. “The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired Sgt. Ralph Brown as he passed away on August 30th,” Hudson said in a Facebook post. “He will […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#City News#K 9#Occ
wpde.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lee County, sheriff says

LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An argument between two men Wednesday night led to a deadly shooting on Bulbs Drive off Browntown Road in Lee County, according to Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon. Simon said two men got into an argument and that’s when one pulled out a gunshot...
LEE COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Driver arrested for hit and run

The Bennettsville Police Department filed the following reports:. –Police were patrolling the area of Stokes and Fletcher Streets at 1:45 p.m. when William Kinard, 57, was observed. Kinard had been the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on July 30. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of apartments on Fletcher Street. Kinard was informed there was an active warrant for his arrest for the motor vehicle accident (MVA) hit and run. A search of Kinard revealed a medicine bottle containing 43 (60 mg) morphine pills, 41 (100 mg) morphine pills, and one unknown tablet in his front right pocket. In his left pocket was a blue medicine bottle with 17 hydrocodone/acetaminophen. Kinard was arrested for an active confirmed warrant for MVA hit and run and possession of a controlled substance. In a supplemental report, a handgun and ammunition were found in his vehicle. Kinard was found to be a convicted of a violent felony so a warrant was obtained for felon in possession of a firearm.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
LANCASTER, SC
WBTW News13

North Carolina troopers release photo of vehicle possibly linked to hit-and-run that killed 2-year-old

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — North Carolina authorities released a photo Wednesday that shows a vehicle that is possibly linked to an Aug. 12 hit-and-run that killed a 2-year-old boy in Concord. The photo released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shows a white, mid-sized sedan, possibly a 2020-2022 Toyota Corolla, with significant damage […]
CONCORD, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy