Read full article on original website
Related
radio7media.com
Ethridge Fire Awarded FEMA Grant
ETHRIDGE FIRE & RESCUE HAS BEEN AWARDED A FEMA GRANT TOTALING $68,200. FUNDS WILL BE USED TO PURCHASE A TURNOUT GEAR WASHING MACHINE AND DRYER ALONG WITH A CASCADE SYSTEM, COMPRESSOR AND FILLING STATION FOR SCBA BOTTLES. LAST YEAR THE ETHRIDGE FIRE DEPARTMENT SET A RECORD NUMBER OF CALLS. AMONG THE 418 RESPONSES OVER THE PAST YEAR THE FULLY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO 61.25 PERCENT RESCUE MEDICAL CALLS, 17.5 PERCENT FIRES AND 2 PERCENT HAZMATS.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County EMS Launches New Response Navigation System
LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS RECENTLY LAUNCHED A NEW RESPONSE AND NAVIGATION SYSTEM THAT WILL BETTER ENABLE CREWS TO EFFECTIVELY RESPOND TO EMERGENCY SCENES. UNITS HAVE BEEN EQUIPPED WITH ENHANCED GPS MODULES AND TABLETS OPERATING THE NEW PROGRAM. THIS COLLABORATIVE PROJECT PROVIDE AN ADDITIONAL LINK BETWEEN EMS RESPONDERS AND DISPATCHERS AT LAWRENCE COUNTY E-911.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Manufacturer Announces $50 Million Tennessee Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Minnesota manufacturer of commercial vehicles and...
WSMV
Bus driver strike expected to end in Franklin Co. after commission meeting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tn. (WSMV) - After refusing to work without a pay raise, some school bus drivers in Franklin County are hopeful they’ll be back on the job Thursday morning. The county commission called an emergency meeting Wednesday night to vote on whether to pass the school board’s budget, which includes a $10,000 raise for privately contracted bus drivers. The school board submitted the budget Tuesday night in its emergency meeting. The county commission had denied it because it included a multi-million dollar activity center, which has since been removed from the budget.
IN THIS ARTICLE
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Parks Cornhole Tournament
LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION WILL BE HAVING A CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 10TH AT ROTARY PARK BEGINNING AT 2. THEY WILL ALSO HAVE THE PITT VS TENNESSEE GAME ON A BIG SCREEN WITH GRILLED HAMBURGERS AND HOTDOGS. TEAM ENTRY IS 40 DOLLARS WITH 1ST PLACE $200 DOLLARS AND 2ND PLACE $100 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO PRE-REGISTRATION CALL 931-762-4231. REGISTRATION WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE ON THE DAY OF THE EVENT AT 1:30.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County Commission Agenda Meeting Re-scheduled
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA MEETING ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED FOR TODAY HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY AT 5 IN THE SECOND FLOOR CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Groups raise awareness on International Overdose Awareness Day
Wednesday is International Overdose Awareness Day. Local groups are holding events tonight to raise awareness and save lives.
radio7media.com
Maury County 911 Seeking Qualified Applicants
MAURY COUNTY 911 IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF TELECOMMUNICATOR. CANDIDATES MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR GED, HAVE A DRIVER'S LICENSE WITH PERSONAL TRANSPORTATION, MUST HAVE COMPETENT COMPUTER SKILLS AND BE ABLE TO WORK NIGHTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL.
radio7media.com
Loretto City Offices Closed on Monday
LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 IN OBSERVANCE OF THE LABOR DAY HOLIDAY. MONDAY'S GARBAGE PICKUP WILL TAKE PLACE ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7.
radio7media.com
From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Leaving with a Thankful Heart
I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about what to say in my final column as County Executive, and it pretty much boils down to gratitude. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the past eight years. Thank you for the grace you have given me, even during challenging times. I appreciate the friendships I’ve made, and the opportunity to work with so many different people toward the common cause of making Lawrence County better.
radio7media.com
City of Ethridge to Hold a Public Meeting Monday October 17th
THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING MONDAY OCTOBER 17TH AT CITY HALL TO DISCUSS THE COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM ADMINISTERED BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT. THE PURPOSE OF THIS MEETING IS TO DISCUSS THE GUIDELINES OF THE PROGRAM AND TO SOLICIT INPUT FROM AREA RESIDENTS REGARDING POTENTIAL USES OF CDBG COVID 19 CHILD CARE CREATION PROGRAM FUNDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Vehicle Battery Materials Maker Announces $95 Million Tennessee Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of electrolyte material for electric...
radio7media.com
Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE THURSDAY FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCEBURG. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
muddyrivernews.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on second Tennessee distribution center
MANCHESTER, Tenn. – Dot Foods, Inc., broke ground on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee and the new distribution center will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Maury County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON US HIGHWAY 43 POINT 4 MILES SOUTH OF LAWRENCEBURG. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrests in Lynnville
ON MONDAY THE 22ND JUDICIAL DRUG TASK FORCE, AND GILES COUNTY DEPUTIES EXECUTED SEARCH AT 117 WACO ROAD LYNNVILLE, TENNESSEE. UPON ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT, 55 POUNDS MARIJUANA, $34,971 CASH, AND ONE FIREARM WERE RECOVERED. JACOB WILSON, 44 AND KIMBERLY GRIFFIN, 33, BOTH OF 117 WACO ROAD WERE ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION FOR RESALE, DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING COMMISSION OF A DANGEROUS FELONY.
clayconews.com
Woman Charged with Financial Exploitation of Vulnerable Individuals in Maury County, Tennessee
MAURY COUNTY, TN – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is reporting that an investigation by special agents with the TBI's Medicaid Fraud Control Division has resulted in the arrest of a Columbia woman, charged with financially exploiting two vulnerable adults. At the request of Adult Protective Services, in...
radio7media.com
Nancy May Bilyeu
Nancy May Bilyeu of Pulaski passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 10, 1948 and was 74 years old. Nancy graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She became the Brigade Chief Nurse for the Alaska State Defense Force. She was a RN in Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma and Alaska. She spent 26 years in the operating room. She was a devoted member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Alaska and the Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville, Tennessee. Nancy loved to swim and enjoyed reading.
Comments / 0