Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
The Spun

LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts

Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be Target In Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Knicks

Offseason rumors have returned after a month-long slowdown on the trade market, exploring Russell Westbrook’s potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Although head coach Darvin Ham seems to be preparing for the possibility of Westbrook remaining on the roster come 2022-23 tip-off, the Lakers are reportedly still considering options that would allow them to part ways with the 33-year-old guard and strengthen their roster.
Cavs Acquire Donovan Mitchell, Trade Collin Sexton, Others To Jazz

In exchange, the Cavs are sending Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and rookie lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In exchange for Mitchell, the Cavs will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz, Wojnarowski reported. Those picks are unprotected and are for the 2025, ’27 and ’29 drafts, sources told Hoops Wire.
Fun Times in Cleveland: Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell is going from the Utah Jazz to The Rock and Roll Capital of the World. The three-time All-Star, long-rumored to be a target of the New York Knicks, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski further reports that the Cavs will send over three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, who will also engage in two pick swaps. Cleveland veterans Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji will also be involved, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.
