Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade
Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
Kevin Love’s and Darius Garland’s immediate reactions to Cavs acquiring Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a major splash on Thursday, as they acquired three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell in a trade with the Utah Jazz. Cleveland traded away guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 first-round pick Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps for Mitchell. The move is...
LeBron Comments On Cavs Trade: NBA World Reacts
Since LeBron James' departure from Cleveland in 2018, the Cavaliers haven't had a true star centerpiece grace their roster. That fact changed with a blockbuster trade deal on Thursday. Three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell is on his way to Cleveland as part of a league-altering trade with the Utah Jazz. LeBron...
NBA・
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Could Be Target In Three-Team Trade With Jazz & Knicks
Offseason rumors have returned after a month-long slowdown on the trade market, exploring Russell Westbrook’s potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Although head coach Darvin Ham seems to be preparing for the possibility of Westbrook remaining on the roster come 2022-23 tip-off, the Lakers are reportedly still considering options that would allow them to part ways with the 33-year-old guard and strengthen their roster.
NBC Sports
Report: Cavaliers plan to hold on to Collin Sexton, not flip him after trade
The initial reaction around the league in the wake of the surprising Donovan Mitchell trade to the Cavaliers was that Lauri Markkanen might want to rent, not buy, in Salt Lake City — the Jazz are expected to flip him by the deadline to another team. Collin Sexton, on...
Chris Fedor: Cavs have created different dynamic with Donovan Mitchell; glaring hole is now the small forward spot
Chris Fedor talks about the Cavs’ trade for three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz, what the Cavs’ lineup will look like now and how much better this trade makes them and whether this team could have another move.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Cavs Acquire Donovan Mitchell, Trade Collin Sexton, Others To Jazz
In exchange, the Cavs are sending Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and rookie lottery pick Ochai Agbaji to the Jazz, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. In exchange for Mitchell, the Cavs will send three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Jazz, Wojnarowski reported. Those picks are unprotected and are for the 2025, ’27 and ’29 drafts, sources told Hoops Wire.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Dribbles: Donovan Mitchell Trade Gives Cavs Reason To Dream Even Bigger
2. It’s hard not to focus on what the starting lineup will look like. In the backcourt you have two All-Stars in Darius Garland and newcomer Donovan Mitchell. At center you have another All-Star in Jarrett Allen. At power forward you have returning All-Rookie member Evan Mobley. 3. The...
Yardbarker
Fun Times in Cleveland: Knicks Target Donovan Mitchell Traded to Cavaliers
Donovan Mitchell is going from the Utah Jazz to The Rock and Roll Capital of the World. The three-time All-Star, long-rumored to be a target of the New York Knicks, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski further reports that the Cavs will send over three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, who will also engage in two pick swaps. Cleveland veterans Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji will also be involved, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.
FanSided
279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0