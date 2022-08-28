Donovan Mitchell is going from the Utah Jazz to The Rock and Roll Capital of the World. The three-time All-Star, long-rumored to be a target of the New York Knicks, has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski further reports that the Cavs will send over three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, who will also engage in two pick swaps. Cleveland veterans Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji will also be involved, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

