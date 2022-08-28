Read full article on original website
Villard Studios presents ‘The Art Cart’
Join us Wednesday, Sept. 7 for an exclusive look at Villard Studios’ latest educational tool, “The Art Cart.” Through this creation, we continue to work towards the preservation of the American Whiteline Woodblock Print. Presentation by Studio Manager Paige McKenney begins at 5:30 p.m. Please plan to...
Exhibit of abstract art continues to Sept. 17
The seven artists and their mentor whose works are currently on display at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset have named this exhibit “Collective Imagination.” The title is an apt description, as the artists have actually formed a collective for the purpose of inspiring and critiquing each other’s work. For the past seven years or so, they have grown in their ability to express themselves through regular meetings for critique and inspiration.
September First Friday Art Tour
Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Go ahead - take a walk on the creative side!. Boothbay Region Art Foundation – 1 Townsend Avenue. Exhibit: “Something for Everyone” continues - this show represents 92 regional artists working in all media. Refreshments served...
River Company’s Shakespeare production going up in theaters
River Company's zany production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” extends its run with shows at the Waldo and Lincoln theaters!. Performances at the Waldo, 916 Main St. in Waldoboro are Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission. Per the Maine CDC, The Waldo recommends wearing a mask while inside the theatre. Masks will be available at the box office.
Storytree Theatre begins Sept. 27 at Merry Barn
Join Teralyn Reiter, founder of Storytree Theatre and teaching artist extraordinaire, for an 11-week theatre journey. Under Teralyn's gentle guidance, kids will write, act, create sets, and produce their own play. The journey begins Tuesday, Sept. 27 culminating in performances on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15. This programming...
Photography happenings in the Boothbay Harbor region Sept. 10-11
The annual Sunrise Lighthouse Photography cruise aboard the Balmy Days is this coming Saturday Sept. 10 leaving Pier 8 at 6 a.m. This cruise features the opportunity you to make your best shots of the area local lighthouses with the rising sunlight. Lighthouses in Maine mostly face East and with the low angle of the rising sun in the East the local lights are bathed in some really beautiful light that is perfect for viewing and for photography.
Midcoast Conservancy State of Damariscotta Lake event draws a large audience
Nearly 150 people gathered at Jewell Lodge on the Wavus Camp grounds on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to hear a report on the health of Damariscotta Lake. Midcoast Conservancy staff, including Damariscotta Lake Manager Patricia Nease and Director of Water and Communications Tim Trumbauer, shared a 30-minute presentation on the trends, threats and successes related to the lake. Host Kieve Wavus Education provided a bucolic setting and Instagram-worthy appetizers!
Mark
First off, before I launch into this week’s adventure, I’d like to mention that I mowed our lawns for the first time in over six weeks! Well, let me clarify. What I mowed wasn’t really grass. It was more like a survivalist side show of weeds, i.e., things that have managed to “grow” during the dryness of this summer. Not a very pretty lot – popping up items seldom seen in good weather days. I’m talking about long-stemmed things with puffs at the top, brown, yellow and orange in color along with Queen Anne’s lace and prickly tormenteds.
Bath Savings celebrates employees, named “Best Place to Work”
Bath Savings celebrated employee accomplishments and named 20 staff members “All Stars” at the annual employee celebration held on Aug. 30 at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. During the event, President Glenn Hutchinson announced that Bath Savings had been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Maine” for the ninth consecutive year.
Ms. Cindy’s Maine Vacation
For the record: I love newspapers – especially the New York Post. That outfit has fun with the news, which is refreshing as many of my former colleagues and their bosses treat today's news and their copy like it is holy writ. For the record: It is not. Day...
Westport Island, Alna bus routes
Main Road North, 6:55 a.m. Westport Bridge to Edgecomb 7:10 a.m. Edgecomb Eddy School 7:30 a.m. W. Alna Road - Alna 6:25 a.m. Route 218 North from W. Alna Road 6:38 a.m. Head Tide Hill Road 6:50 a.m. Dock Road 6:53 a.m. Route 218 South 6:55 a.m. Cross Road 7...
Ernestina-Morrissey launch celebration draws hundreds
After seven years and several million dollars of work at Boothbay Harbor Shipyard, the Ernestina-Morrissey dipped its keel into Harbor waters Aug. 29. The historic ship, set to launch in early afternoon, drew hundreds of onlookers to hop aboard, take pictures and speak to Bristol Marine workers before the access stairs were removed and the ship prepared to launch.
Boothbay Region YMCA offers LIVESTRONG this fall
Boothbay Region YMCA is now offering LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, which is a free, 12-week recovery program for adult cancer patients and survivors. Registration is currently open for the session that begins on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class sizes are small to provide individualized attention: and therefore, space is limited.
DAFT OLD BAT CORNER
Mainers are a kind, gentle people. We are from ruddy peasant stock and are hard to get riled. I ran into this article by some dessicated Old Bat from New York City. At first I got riled, but the more I read, the more I thought it was hilarious. How...
Reinertsen retiring from United Way of Mid Coast Maine
Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year, following 30 years of service to the organization. United Way works daily to improve the lives of thousands of local people by mobilizing people’s compassion into action,...
Calling all Maine vacation rental industry members!
Everyone involved in vacation rentals in Maine is invited to attend the 5th VRPOMe (Vacation Rental Professionals of Maine, Inc) Conference at the Hilton Garden Inn in Freeport Wednesday, Oct. 12. “Our industry is facing multiple issues that will determine how we are allowed to do business in Maine,” said...
Westport Island Dems plan Labor Day picnic
The Westport Island Democrats are again hosting their traditional Labor Day picnic, this year with the theme of Your Vote Matters. The event will run from to 2 to 4 p.m., on the lawn next to the historic Old Town Hall at 1217 Main Road, Westport Island. Labor Day, which...
Kevin Douglass scores first Pro Stock win of 2022 at Wiscasset Speedway
The final weekend in August is widely known as the biggest racing weekend of the year in Maine. At Wiscasset Speedway, this weekend serves as a tune-up for one of their biggest races of the year - the Boss Hogg 150. Nearly 100 competitors rolled into the pit area on Saturday, anticipating a full night of exciting Group #1 racing action.
Aug. 30 update: Midcoast adds 31 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
